Nick Foles Will Start For The Colts

Nick Foles taking over as a team’s starter late in the season has led a team to Super Bowl glory once before.

Too bad this time around the team in question is way out of the playoff picture.

After this past weekend’s historic second-half unraveling led by one of the sport’s greatest second-half unravelers in Matt Ryan, Colts head coach Jeff Saturday decided the team needed a change under center.

And now HC Jeff Saturday has made the announcement official: QB Nick Foles will start Monday night vs. the Chargers. pic.twitter.com/CCo5uRFg0C — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 21, 2022

That’s right folks. Super Bowl champion Nick Foles is baaaack.

This will be the second time this year that the team has benched Ryan. The first came in October during the final weeks of former head coach Frank Reich’s tenure with the team.

That time around, Sam Ehlinger was given the reigns to the Colts offense, which means Foles is the third starter the Colts will have used this season.

This is Foles’ first season in Indianapolis after spending the previous two in Chicago. Of course, his biggest success came with the Philadelphia Eagles a team with which he had a pair of stints. He led the Birds to a Super Bowl LII win over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Foles has also spent some time with the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars over the years.

The 4-9-1 Colts are currently 3rd in the AFC South ahead of only the Houston Texans this season.

