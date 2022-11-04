Philadelphia fans are amongst the most passionate in the country, but Nick Castellano’s mother and wife are not happy with their behavior on Thursday night. Fans allegedly took things way too far and turned on not just their Phillies, but some of the players’ families.
After getting out to 2-1 lead in the World Series, Philadelphia lost each of the last two games and fell behind 3-2. Houston is currently one win away from hoisting the Commissioner’s Trophy.
Although Castellanos made a crucial sliding catch in Game 1 to help the Phillies win, he has struggled at the plate. The 30-year-old outfielder is just 3-for-20 at the dish through the first five games, but believes that things are trending in the right direction.
“I thought my third at-bat against [Justin] Verlander was my best of the series,” Castellanos said on Thursday night.
Meanwhile, following the Game 5 loss in the City of Brotherly Love, the love was not so brotherly. Castellanos’ wife, Jess, asked if the negativity that she, her husband and his team received in wake of the loss could instead be directed toward the Astros.
Jess also claimed that an “absolute bimbo” talked poorly to her and her children. Castellanos reminded the city of Philadelphia that her husband signed a five-year, $100 million deal back in March. She is not going anywhere anytime soon.
Castellanos’ wife was not the only one to speak out against the behavior of Phillies fans post-Game 5. His mom, Michelle, claimed that a fan swung on her family.
The exact incident that led to these string of tweets is unclear. However, Michelle and Jess collectively claimed that Philadelphia fans were throwing punches in their direction, talked inappropriately toward a child, and spewed negativity. It’s not a good look for the fanbase.
Those are the Philly fans we are all accustomed to. We knew the good times couldn’t last forever.