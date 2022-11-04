Philadelphia fans are amongst the most passionate in the country, but Nick Castellano’s mother and wife are not happy with their behavior on Thursday night. Fans allegedly took things way too far and turned on not just their Phillies, but some of the players’ families.

After getting out to 2-1 lead in the World Series, Philadelphia lost each of the last two games and fell behind 3-2. Houston is currently one win away from hoisting the Commissioner’s Trophy.

Although Castellanos made a crucial sliding catch in Game 1 to help the Phillies win, he has struggled at the plate. The 30-year-old outfielder is just 3-for-20 at the dish through the first five games, but believes that things are trending in the right direction.

“I thought my third at-bat against [Justin] Verlander was my best of the series,” Castellanos said on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, following the Game 5 loss in the City of Brotherly Love, the love was not so brotherly. Castellanos’ wife, Jess, asked if the negativity that she, her husband and his team received in wake of the loss could instead be directed toward the Astros.

Need all those rough Phillies fans to direct their attention and negativity towards the other team and not us let’s to philllssssss — Jess Castellanos (@jessgomezzz) November 4, 2022

Jess also claimed that an “absolute bimbo” talked poorly to her and her children. Castellanos reminded the city of Philadelphia that her husband signed a five-year, $100 million deal back in March. She is not going anywhere anytime soon.

To the absolute bimbo who just talked to my kid like that I got four more years here SEE YOU SOON — Jess Castellanos (@jessgomezzz) November 4, 2022

Castellanos’ wife was not the only one to speak out against the behavior of Phillies fans post-Game 5. His mom, Michelle, claimed that a fan swung on her family.

Phillies fans taking swings at my family … you suck. Get a life. — Michelle Castellanos (@michcast05) November 4, 2022

The exact incident that led to these string of tweets is unclear. However, Michelle and Jess collectively claimed that Philadelphia fans were throwing punches in their direction, talked inappropriately toward a child, and spewed negativity. It’s not a good look for the fanbase.