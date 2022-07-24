Nick Castellanos Goes After Reporter, ‘That’s A Stupid Question’

It’s been a rough July for Phillies slugger Nick Castellanos who inked a 5-year, $100 million deal this past offseason.

Castellanos, who was an All-Star last season with the Cincinnati Reds, is batting just .245 this year after hitting over .300 in 2021.

Fans expect their $20 million per season outfielder to produce at the plate and Castellanos is 0-9 in two games since the break and hasn’t hit a home run since June.

The crowd at Citizens Bank Park began to boo him during Saturday night’s contest, an 0-4 effort by Castellanos and a Phillies extra-inning loss, their second straight defeat to the Cubs.

The fiery Castellanos is obviously unhappy with his performance and expects to be better, but he took out some of his frustration on a reporter after the game.

The reporter asked Castellanos, “Did you hear the boos?”

To which Castellanos sarcastically replied, “No, man, I lost my hearing. C’mon, man, that’s a stupid question.”

The reporter then asks why it was a stupid question and Castellanos looks around at the other reporters and says, “Can anybody else answer that for him? Anybody?”

It seemed like that might be the end, but it was not. Later, Castellanos reiterates that it was a stupid question, and the reporter gets defensive, arguing that Castellanos “should be equipped to answer [the question].”

The pair then starts going back on forth, arguing about the stupidity of the question, causing the Phillies PR staff to step in and shoo away the reporters.

Things got a bit contentious in the #Phillies clubhouse tonight during and after Nick Castellanos' media availability and our @6abc cameras were there. Thoughts on this exchange? pic.twitter.com/DcqmbIpz2e — Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) July 24, 2022

Whether or not it was a stupid question isn't really relevant here because what really matters is