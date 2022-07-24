Nick Castellanos Goes After Reporter, ‘That’s A Stupid Question’

It’s been a rough July for Phillies slugger Nick Castellanos who inked a 5-year, $100 million deal this past offseason.
Castellanos, who was an All-Star last season with the Cincinnati Reds, is batting just .245 this year after hitting over .300 in 2021.
Fans expect their $20 million per season outfielder to produce at the plate and Castellanos is 0-9 in two games since the break and hasn’t hit a home run since June.
The crowd at Citizens Bank Park began to boo him during Saturday night’s contest, an 0-4 effort by Castellanos and a Phillies extra-inning loss, their second straight defeat to the Cubs.
The fiery Castellanos is obviously unhappy with his performance and expects to be better, but he took out some of his frustration on a reporter after the game.
The reporter asked Castellanos, “Did you hear the boos?”
To which Castellanos sarcastically replied, “No, man, I lost my hearing. C’mon, man, that’s a stupid question.”
The reporter then asks why it was a stupid question and Castellanos looks around at the other reporters and says, “Can anybody else answer that for him? Anybody?”
It seemed like that might be the end, but it was not. Later, Castellanos reiterates that it was a stupid question, and the reporter gets defensive, arguing that Castellanos “should be equipped to answer [the question].”
The pair then starts going back on forth, arguing about the stupidity of the question, causing the Phillies PR staff to step in and shoo away the reporters.
You can see the full exchange here:
Whether or not it was a stupid question isn’t really relevant here because what really matters is there’s a drive into deep left field by Castellanos and that’ll be a home run. And so that’ll make it a 4-0 ballgame.
Agree with Nick — that was a stupid question. The stupid answer is, “Yes.”
A better question (because the reporter is stupid, confrontational, and looking to make himself part of the story) would be, “How do you react to the fans booing you? Do you take it personally or is it motivation to do better?”
Dan, feel bad for you that you did time in the Thought Realignment Camp known by its nickname, MSESPN.
“Free at last, free at last.”
That reporter is Jim Salisbury. Has been covering the Phillies for years and thinks he’s God’s gift to sports reporting. Just a little troll like douchebag and that was a stupid question. Plus, he was being confrontational with Castellanos.
“Sports journalists are important.”
-Sports journalists.
Baseball players are such whiny little babies. It’s why I don’t watch MLB or NBA.
It might be a stupid question but answer it like a man bitch.
It was a stupid question, from a stupid reporter, who adds nothing, nothing at all, to our pastime.