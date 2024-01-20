Nick Cannon, Who Has 12 Kids With 6 Different Women, Is Giving Baby Advice To A Man Who Needs It

Videos by OutKick

A 22-year-old musician who recently made headlines by impregnating FIVE DIFFERENT WOMEN and throwing them all a joint baby shower is getting advice from the world’s most notorious baby-maker, Nick Cannon.

TMZ caught up with the singer and Wild N’ Out host to get his opinion on singer Zeddy Will, who had previously credited Cannon for “redefining modern relationships.” That sure is one way to describe Cannon’s current situation of having 12 different kids with 6 different women. Others would sum it up with another word: ‘Condoms.’

However, Cannon wants Zeddy to know that if he was somehow trying to justify his situation with what Nick went through as a way to pay homage to him, that Nick wants no part of that and that being a father isn’t a game.

‘TALK TO A THERAPIST!’

The 43-year-old Cannon told TMZ that Zeddy needs to “seek therapy,” in order to deal with how his life is about to massively change. “Get sleep now,” Cannon also advised while saying that it’s important that he takes care of himself from a mental, physical, and emotional standpoint because things are about to go off the wall.

Earlier this week, New York City musician Zeddy Will went viral after one of the five women posted a photo of the baby shower where Zeddy decided to be economical with it and have all 5 future kids honored at once! “We’ve decided to work together and our families are supportive of our decision!” one of the women wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile another one of the women simply posted a photo of all of them with Will and captioned it “When your baby daddy got 4 other girls pregnant at the same time!” as if they all won a competition.

I wish Zeddy Will the best obviously, but just look at his facial expression in this photo. Something tells me after spending a couple hours at the baby shower with all five different women that he’s like “oh, crap.”

That sounds like a real-life nightmare of being a part of The View every day!

Zeddy Will is expected to father five different kids with five different women. (Instagram: LizzyAshMusic)

BE SMART WITH THE NAMES!

Hey Zeddy, let me give you some personal advice. I don’t have a wife nor any kids yet but the only way you can even get through the first month or two unscathed is if you name each kid a distinctively different name that stands out and is easy to remember.

One kid is hard enough – but FIVE? You’re going to need all the help you can get because the minute you call the baby the wrong name you’re going to wish you were on a SpaceX rocket to the moon for how much that house is going to turn into drama.

As Cannon said, rest up now because you won’t be able to for 18 years.