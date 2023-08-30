Nick Cannon’s Brother Says He Has To Google Names Of His Nieces And Nephews

Videos by OutKick

As we all know, Nick Cannon has a lot of children. If you haven’t been keeping score, he has 12 offspring with a grand total of six lucky ladies. This includes 10 li’l Nick Cannons in just the last five years.

This many kids always bring up jokes about how on earth Cannon himself could remember all those kids’ names. Cannon seems to have all the names committed to memory, even if he forgets one occasionally (it happens).

Now his brother? He needs Google to remember all the Cannon kids’ names.

Cannon’s brother, Gabriel, did an interview with Entertainment Weekly in which he ragged on his older brother for forgetting one of his kids’ names. He also admitted to having never even met all of his nieces and nephews yet.

“I haven’t met them, but did y’all see what happened with him? He messed up [naming] all his kids, so I’m not even gonna attempt. I’m just uncle. It’s easy.”

It is much easier to be the uncle especially with that many youngin’s floating around. You show up, you give an occasional gift, and you go home.

Let the parents clean up after them and deal with the tantrums.

However, being the uncle doesn’t mean he commits all the names to memory,

When asked if he had all the names in a note on his phone, Gabriel said he had a better solution.

“That or Google. They’re all on the internet,” he said.

I think he’s joking, but It’s almost impossible to tell when his answer is only written out. If he isn’t kidding, leaving that room for a little benefit of the doubt was a smart move in case it gets back to his brother.

In all honesty, it’d be a pain to have to maintain a list of names like that, so Gabriel might have the right idea.

If you find yourself with that many nieces and nephews, Google will become your best friend.

