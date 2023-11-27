Nicholls State Football Players, Staff Left Stranded At Airport Demanding Answers From NCAA

Videos by OutKick

A Louisiana college football program is wagging a finger at the NCAA after bad flight accommodations led to the team’s stranding at a small airport in Illinois.

The Nicholls football team reportedly remained stranded at the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois for nearly 20 hours. Nearly 140 players and staff members cooped up in the limited space.

Nicholls arrived over the weekend to take on Southern Illinois in the FCS playoffs. The visiting Colonels suffered a 35-0 loss to Southern on Saturday.

According to the Nicholls athletic director and school president, the NCAA fumbled the accommodations — arranging to send the players and staff back to Thibodaux, La., on Saturday night until the plan was delayed until 4:30 p.m. the next day, according to NOLA.com.

X // @JET2Terrell

Southern Illinois football players stepped up — visiting the Nicholls football members to supply food and water.

Now, the program expects answers from the NCAA. Nicholls State athletic director Jonathan Terrell shared his account of the situation, noting that “Student athlete welfare matters” while pointing to the NCAA.

I want to give a big Thanks to Midwest Aviation and Shawn for the hospitality they showed us in these 24 hours! Always so accommodating and kind!!! Appreciate you staying with us all night. pic.twitter.com/obEHipVrcp — Jonathan ‘JT’ Terrell (@JET2Terrell) November 27, 2023

Jay Clune, president of NSU, also gave an account of the sub-par plan arranged by the NCAA.

“Football team has been stranded in Illinois airport since playoff game yesterday (17 hours),” Clune posted on X.

He added, “There have been several human factors in this unacceptable situation, none of which are attributable to (Nicholls). Thank you (Southern Illinois) for helping. NCAA needs to make changes.”

Coming back to Thibodaux never felt so good pic.twitter.com/RGL3PbfI0Y — Nicholls Football 🏈 (@Nicholls_FB) November 27, 2023