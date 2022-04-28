Nice Guy Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Visits His Elementary School

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is starting the year on the right foot.

Jackson stopped by Cypress Elementary on Wednesday: reliving his days as a student at the school. He attended Cypress eons before he was a rookie in the NFL and rekindled memories with his former school located in Pompano Beach in South Florida.

It’s a great day at Cypress when NFL Quarterback Lamar Jackson comes to give copies of his book to our students! @browardschools @Lj_era8 @CypressOwls @Alphagirl97 @BrowardLiteracy pic.twitter.com/4lUXyvOFhB — Cypress Elementary (@CypressBCPS) April 27, 2022

After years of reading the Ravens’ playbook, Jackson turned toward writing his own work. Jackson handed out autographed copies of his new book, I Dream, You Dream.

He also handed out free jerseys and shared a special moment with his former first-grade teacher.

Cypress Elementary was elated to host the former MVP.

“It’s a great day at Cypress when NFL Quarterback Lamar Jackson comes to give copies of his book to our students!” the school’s social media posted.

As reported by WJZ 13 Baltimore, Jackson recently visited his alma mater, Morgan State University, to deliver free Chick-Fil-A to the student body.

