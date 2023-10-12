NHL Rookie Alex Laferriere Wins His First Fight And His Family Went Absolutely Nuts

Videos by OutKick

A new NHL season is upon us, which means it’s time for a lot of firsts. First games, first goals, or, in the case of Los Angeles Kings rookie Alex Laferriere, first fight.

And, boy, oh boy, was his family fired up for his first NHL tilt.

The Kings opened their season by playing host to a team a lot of folks think could be one of the Cup favorites this year, the Colorado Avalanche.

In the second period with the Kings trailing 3-1, a slight disagreement in front of the penalty boxes broke out.

Laferriere partnered with Avs left wing Logan O’Connor and the two wrestled each other to the ice. Once back on their feet, O’Conner through a few nasty rights, and then the gloves were off.

O’Conner did most of the punching likely because Laferriere’s right arm was tied up. Once he had it free, however, he delivered a nasty right hook that helped him take O’Conner to the ice.

And his family loved it.

HE REALLY TOOK HIM DOWN 😳



WHAT A DEBUT FOR LAFERRIERE pic.twitter.com/H6lEiwSUs8 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 12, 2023

Shoutout to the great Darren Pang for his superb “wrastler” line.

The Laferriere family could not have been more excited to see their boy chuck some knucks at the NHL level, and that is awesome.

Especially, considering he was up against O’Conner who has had a few fights of his own at both the NHL and AHL levels.

Unfortunately for the Kings, Lafierre’s bit of handiwork wasn’t quite enough to get the boys firing on all cylinders. The Kings lost 5-2.

As for Laferriere’s work with his stick, he didn’t register a point in the season opener but did manage to put four shots on goal.

