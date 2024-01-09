NHL Referee Takes Stick To Face, Finishes Shift While Holding Towel To Soak Up His Blood

Videos by OutKick

If you’re familiar with the term “hockey guy,” then you know it typically refers to the toughness of hockey players, especially those in the NHL. But, it’s not just the players. The referees and linesmen are “hockey guys,” too.

During the first period of the New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks game at Madison Square Garden on Monday night, linesman Steve Barton took an errant stick right to the face.

The linesman was sitting on the wall of the Rangers bench at the time of the incident. Rather than stopping play or skating off the ice, Barton simply asked the New York staff for a towel.

Barton proceeded to get back on the ice, while holding a towel against his bleeding face. Not only that, but Barton ultimately ended up having to stop play. To do that, he simply lowered the bloody towel and tooted on his whistle.

Barton did leave the game following the stoppage to get stitches. And, guess what? He returned for the second period.

NHL linesman Steve Barton took a stick to the face, but returned to the game with a giant gash patched together with several stitches. pic.twitter.com/qcfgqb5zZO — Ryan Reynolds (@coolsportsvids) January 9, 2024

There’s simply just a mindset of toughness in the hockey community and particularly in the NHL.

A report emerged over the weekend that Minnesota Wild forward Mats Zuccarello suffered a broken arm in the team’s win over the Vancouver Canucks on December 16. OK, so what’s the big deal? Players get hurt, don’t they?

Yes, but most athletes don’t break their arms … then finish the game. Not only that, but Zuccarello scored the game-winning shootout goal. WITH A BROKEN ARM. IN A REGULAR SEASON GAME.

Need more examples? Earlier this year, Rangers forward Barclay Goodrow literally spit A PIECE OF HIS JAW onto the ice.

Just hockey guys being hockey dudes, am I right???