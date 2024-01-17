NHL Postpones Buffalo Sabres Game Due To — Get This — Snow

Videos by OutKick

I don’t know if you’ve heard, but there has been what many meteorologists would consider an “assload” of snow that has blanketed western New York. It was the reason the NFL decided to postpone this past weekend’s Bills-Steelers playoff game, and now the Buffalo Sabres are having to make a slight change of plans.

The Sabres were scheduled to play Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night. However, there’s a bit of a problem as they’re calling for as much as two feet of snow in the area.

According to Sportsnet, the Blackhawks are already in Buffalo after beating the San Jose Sharks (oof, what a matchup) in a shootout.

Even with bad weather present, the NHL’s typical plan is to have the game played if the visitors are in town. However, there’s another problem: a travel ban.

One that is set up for portions of the Buffalo area and includes the KeyBank Center. So, the decision was made to push the game back a day.

Due to the current weather impacting the greater Buffalo area, our game tonight against the Blackhawks has been rescheduled to tomorrow, Thursday, January 18 at 7 p.m.



Details about the game & ticket info: https://t.co/fvkz1Gyw59 pic.twitter.com/LFNyPqeGge — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) January 17, 2024

NHL Made Final Decision To Postpone Sabres Game

That travel ban is in place until Wednesday at 7 pm which is right when the puck would be dropping. That doesn’t exactly give fans much time to get to the arena, snag a frosty pint of Labatt Blue, and find their seat.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz told reporters that while the county wanted the NHL to postpone the game, it was the league that made the final call.

And in this case, it was probably the right one. Especially when you consider it won’t cause a domino effect that will impact other games on the schedule.

Fortunately for both teams travel for their next games isn’t too bad. This certainly would have been a factor in the NHL being okay with postponing the game.

The Blackhawks will have to hop a short flight to Long Island to face the Islanders. Meanwhile, Buffalo can stay put and will host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night.

This comes just a couple of days after New York Governor and confirmed Non-Hockey Gal, Kathy Hochul told Sabres fans they could leave after a “few quarters” if the snow got bad during Saturday’s game against the Vancouver Canucks.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle