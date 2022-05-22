NHL Playoffs: Avalanche-Blues Just Got More Intense After Injury To Goalie Jordan Binnington

The Colorado Avalanche taking a 2-1 series lead over the St. Louis Blues didn’t come without its share of controversy. In fact, all the talk after the game wasn’t the actual game, but rather a collision between center Avalanche center Nazem Kadri’ and Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington.

It was initiated by Kadri, who sort of has a reputation for such things. At least, he does if you ask Blues coach Craig Berube.

“Look at Kadri’s reputation. That’s all I’ve got to say,” Berube said.

Binnington was forced to exit the game early, suffering what is believed to be a lower body injury as a result of the collision. Meanwhile, Kadri suggested during a postgame TV interview that Binnington threw a water bottle at him.

“I just see a loose puck, really. It was just kind of sitting behind him. Their defenseman collided with me and pushed me into him. Had that not been the case, I don’t think I would have hit him at all,” Kadri said following the Avs’ 5-2 win.

So this clearly has gotten even more intense than usual, even for the NHL playoffs. Hopefully for the Blues, Binnington will be a go moving forward.

“Binner’s the heart and soul. Playing unbelievable. I think [his injury] took the momentum away and it took us too long to get it back,” Blues center Ryan O’Reilly told reporters.