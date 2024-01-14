NHL Partners With Justin Bieber And His Company For New All-Star Jerseys That Will Certainly Have Both Fans And Haters

1 Comment

The NHL All-Star Game is going to be held in Toronto on February 3, and now we know what the four teams will be wearing.

And it comes with an unexpected — but not shocking — collaboration with noted Leafs fan Justin Bieber.

This is Adidas’ All-Star swan song as the NHL’s jersey supplier before Fanatics takes over next season. So, they partnered with Bieber and his clothing brand Drew House for a set of four very unique sweaters.

One thing is for sure: these will be polarizing.

You’ve got four sweaters which is a welcome change from the last few years. Having a four-team tournament, but only two uniforms was always kind of confusing. Now, each team has its own color, however the jerseys all use the same design elements.

There’s a jersey crest you can see from space on the front along with plenty of stars (naturally), and even Adidas’ signature three stripes design down each sleeve.

A collaboration with Bieber and Drew House makes some sense seeing as the game is in Toronto. Bieber and his clothing brand had a hand in designing the Maple Leafs’ current black third jersey.

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ Justin Bieber-designed reversible third jersey. (Getty Images)

It’s a solid jersey, but seeing the Maple Leafs in black will not be weird.

Now, back to those All-Star getups. My first reaction upon seeing them was a brief dry heave. I was startled by what I was seeing.

However, the more I looked at them, the more I kind of liked them. They’re bold and unique. That’s sort of what you want out of a jersey like that.

Of course, there were some split reactions to them.

See? Polarizing.

Let’s see how those puppies look on the ice early next month before we pass judgment.

