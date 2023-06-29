NHL Draft Pick Will Smith’s Sister Takes Left Hook, Barely Flinches

Videos by OutKick

Hockey fans are definitely talking today about Grace Smith, the sister of Will Smith, who went No. 4 in Wednesday night’s NHL Draft to the San Jose Sharks, and the inadvertent left hook she took as her brother celebrated being picked.

Look, I’m no expert on this stuff, but NHL Twitter swears that’s Boston College student Grace stepping forward as Will and his buddy go to embrace when the friend’s left seems to connect.

What’s immediately clear to hockey observers? The Smith family is tough.

NHL Twitter Insiders say that’s Grace Smith, sister of Sharks draft pick Will Smith, taking an inadvertent left during Wednesday’s draft. / Twitter

Fans are definitely talking that if Grace is this tough, the Sharks are getting an 18-year-old center who is ready to mix it up with old-timers in the NHL who are ready to teach the 6-foot, 181-pound kid a thing or two.

Did Will Smith’s sister just wear a left? pic.twitter.com/7ydFWIVhBM — World Hockey Report (@worldhockeyrpt) June 28, 2023

Everyone relax. We’re talking about a hockey sister here. The comments you’re about to read are all in fun. NHL Twitter is all about respecting women. This is just hockey guys being hockey guys.

“She’s got a pretty good chin” “Finally Will Smith isn’t the one slapping people at an event.” “Shook it right off. What a gal!” “Meh, anybody who’s in close proximity to anyone named Will Smith has to be expecting to take a hit at any time.” “She’s now good to be the host of Oscar ceremony” “LeBron would’ve been flying across the rows if this happened to him”

By the way, the other big Will Smith news from last night is that the kid is leaning into his Will Smith name.