NHL Announcer Put In Awkward Spot During Breast Cancer Awareness Read

You can’t control live action, and sometimes when the bullets are flying you’re just backed into a corner with nowhere to turn. That’s exactly what happened to one NHL announcer who was calling the Devils-Red Wings hockey game this week when an unfortunate goal happened at the worst possible time.

“We encourage all women to schedule a mammogram and we got a Devils goal” is my new favorite call pic.twitter.com/u2wMq79UgR — Hockey Players With Animals (And Other Chaos) (@animalsofhockey) October 26, 2022

That’s a tough spot to be put in, and you can tell the announcer knows exactly what’s about to unfold.

The brief pause as the puck crosses the line says it all. He knows he needs to call the goal, but has to make a split-decision on whether to finish the read and get to the goal in a minute, or call the goal and let the chips fall where they may.

Instead, he pulls a Thom Brenneman and chooses door No. 3: mash the two together and hope it works!

“We encourage all …………. women to schedule a mammogram AND WE’VE GOT A DEVILS GOAL!”

The life of a play-by-play guy isn’t always easy. (Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images)

That’s the life of a play-by-play announcer. It ain’t all roses, pal. You have sponsors you have to appease, and sometimes real life just gets in the way and you have to make a call. Our guy did his best here, and that’s all you can ask for.

Frankly, I’m not so sure it didn’t work out for everyone, either. This video has obviously gone viral, and if that helps the message – which is a very good one, by the way – reach a wider audience, that’s a win-win in my book.

Anyway, the call, of course, brings back fond memories of our guy Nick Castellanos, who is an absolute magnet for this stuff in baseball. Seriously, it’s uncanny.