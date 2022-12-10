NFL Woke Up Saturday And Fined The Saints $550,000 For Faking Injuries

The NFL woke up Saturday morning in the mood to make some money, so Roger Goodell decided to dole out some serious fines to the New Orleans Saints for faking injuries.

Goodell and Company slapped the Saints with a $350,000 fine – along with head coach Dennis Allen ($100,000), co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen ($50,000) and DE Cameron Jordan ($50,000) – for what the league felt was Jordan faking an injury and taking a knee last week.

The incident took place in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s game against the Bucs when Jordan took a knee and pointed to his lower leg, forcing an injury stoppage as the Bucs’ offense appeared to be going for in on a fourth down.

Once played resumed, Tampa instead punted.

Saints fined for faking injury. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Saints DE Cam Jordan not happy with NFL fine

Cam Jordan, not-so-shockingly was NOT happy to be starting his weekend $50,000 in the red.

“Most expensive fine to date from the (NFL) came in yesterday… added stressor for no reason,” he tweeted Saturday morning.

In a separate tweet, Jordan asked ‘ol Roger a simple question.

“Are fines made by nfl open to public? I just feel like this should be public knowledge,” he said. “Cause some of the fines are silly but this 1… ridiculous. Anyways & for what a “deliberate action to delay game” before a tm punts? NFL just wanted a new patek aquanaut or summ… not off me.”

Didn’t think we’d start our day by Cameron Jordan accusing the NFL of using him to purchase a new watch, but these are the times we live in now.

What a world.

Saturday’s fines, by the way, come one week after all 32 clubs were sent a memo which emphasized the importance of “upholding the integrity of the game and competitive fairness after the league observed multiple instances of clubs making a deliberate attempt to stop play unnecessarily this season,” according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.