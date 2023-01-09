NFL Wild Card Weekend Opening Betting Lines

The dust has settled on the regular season and the odds for all six NFL Wild Card games have been released. There are two Saturday games, three Sunday and one Monday in the NFL Wild Card round.

Below are DraftKings Sportsbook‘s opening NFL Wild Card weekend spreads as of Monday, Jan. 9 at 12:10 a.m. ET.

NFL Wild Card Saturday (2 games)

NFC: 7-seed Seattle Seahawks at 2-seed San Francisco 49ers, 4:35 p.m. ET

ML: Seahawks (+370), 49ers (-460)

ATS: Seahawks +9.5 (-110), 49ers -9.5 (-110)

Total — 43.5 — Over: -105, Under: -115

AFC: 5-seed Los Angeles Chargers at 4-seed Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15 p.m. ET

ML: Chargers (-115), Jaguars (-105)

ATS: Chargers -1 (-110), Jaguars +1 (-110)

Total — 47 — Over: -110, Under: -110

Sunday (3 games)

AFC: 7-seed Miami Dolphins at 2-seed Buffalo Bills, 1:05 p.m. ET

Moneyline (ML): Dolphins (+450), Bills (-600)

Against the spread (ATS): Dolphins +10.5 (-105), Bills -10.5 (-115)

Total: Off-the-board

NFC: 6-seed New York Giants at 3-seed Minnesota Vikings, 4:40 p.m. ET

ML: Giants (+130), Vikings (-150)

ATS: Giants +3 (-115), Vikings -3 (-105)

Total — 47.5 — Over: -110, Under: -110

AFC: 6-seed Baltimore Ravens at 3-seed Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ET

ML: Ravens (+220), Bengals (-260)

ATS: Ravens +6.5 (-110), Bengals -6.5 (-110)

Total: Off-the-board

Monday

NFC: 5-seed Dallas Cowboys at 4-seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. ET

ML: Cowboys (-145), Buccaneers (+125)

ATS: Cowboys -3 (-105), Buccaneers +3 (-115)

Total — 45.5 — Over: -110, Under: -110

