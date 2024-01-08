NFL Wild Card Round 2024 First Look Lines

Videos by OutKick

It took until the conclusion of Sunday Night Football in Week 18 to know the NFL playoff bracket but here we are. The Buffalo Bills rallied back from several games behind to steal the AFC East from the Miami Dolphins with a 21-14 win Sunday night.

Since the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers clinched the 1-seed in their respective conferences, neither will be playing in the 1st round. Below are the early spreads from DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2024 NFL Wild Card round as of Monday, January 8th at 8:15 a.m. ET.

NFL Wild Card 2024 Lines

Saturday (2 games)

5-seed Cleveland Browns at 4-seed Houston Texans, 4:30 p.m. ET

The AFC North has three playoff teams and, for the 1st-time ever, all four teams from a division finished above .500. Houston returns to the postseason under rookie head coach DeMeco Ryans and rookie QB C.J. Stroud.

Moneyline (ML): Browns (-135), Texans (+114)

Spread: Browns -2.5 (-115), Texans +2.5 (-105)

Total — 44 — Over (-108), Under (-112)

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud drops back to pass against the Colts in NFL Week 18 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

6-seed Miami Dolphins at 3-seed Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET

If Miami won in Week 18, they would’ve clinched the 2-seed in the AFC playoffs. As a result of their loss Saturday, the Dolphins travel to Arrowhead Saturday for a rematch against the Chiefs. These teams met in Germany in Week 9 and KC won 21-14.

Chiefs: Dolphins (+142), Chiefs (-170)

Spread: Dolphins +3.5 (-112), Chiefs -3.5 (-108)

Total — 43.5 — Over (-110), Under (-110)

NFL Wild Card Sunday (3 games)

7-seed Pittsburgh Steelers at 2-seed Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET

After beating the Baltimore Ravens Saturday, the Steelers needed the Tennessee Titans to upset the Jacksonville Jaguars to earn a playoff berth. Obviously, Pittsburgh got help but their reward is a red-hot Bills team on a 5-game winning streak entering the postseason.

ML: Steelers (+320), Bills (-410)

Spread: Steelers +9.5 (-110), Bills -9.5 (-110)

Total — 38 — Over (-112), Under (-108)

7-seed Green Bay Packers at 2-seed Dallas Cowboys, time

We can call this the “Mike McCarthy Bowl”. Dallas’s current head coach, McCarthy, coached Green Bay from 2006-18. McCarthy won’t be facing his old quarterback though. Instead, Packers QB Jordan Love makes his playoff debut in his 1st season as Green Bay’s starter.

ML: Packers (+270), Cowboys (-340)

Spread: Packers +7.5 (-115), Cowboys -7.5 (-105)

Total — 49.5 — Over (-110), Under (-110)

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott throws the ball on the run vs. the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

6-seed Los Angeles Rams at 3-seed Detroit Lions, time

In 2021, the Rams traded now-Lions QB Jared Goff to Detroit for now-Los Angeles QB Matt Stafford. The Rams won the Super Bowl in their 1st year with Stafford under center. After years of roster building, Goff and Lions head coach Dan Campbell led Detroit to its 1st NFC North title in franchise history.

ML: Rams (+145), Lions (-175)

Spread: Rams +3 (-105), Lions -3 (-115)

Total — 52 — Over (-110), Under (-110)

Monday Night Football

5-seed Philadelphia Eagles at 4-seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8 p.m. ET

Poor Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are left commentating the worst game of the 2024 NFL Wild Card round slate. Philly backed into the playoffs with two straight losses to end the year. The Bucs held off the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons to win their 3rd straight NFC South title.

ML: Eagles (-142), Buccaneers (+120)

Spread: Eagles -2.5 (-120), Buccaneers +2.5 (+100)

Total — 44 — Over (-110), Under (-110)

