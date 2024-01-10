NFL Wife Carly Teller Explains How Hard It Is To Be An NFL Wife

Videos by OutKick

Between juggling ticket requests, the pressure to make “D1 babies” and being branded a “gold digger” by jealous women who can’t find an NFL player to marry, it’s a tough life out there for NFL wives, according to Carly Teller, the wife of Browns offensive lineman Wyatt Teller.

As Carly, her fellow Browns wives, and hundreds of other wives and girlfriends across the league prepare for Wild Card Weekend, it’s time to remember that these women are more than suite-level cheerleaders in custom-made bedazzled jean jackets with their husbands numbers on the back sucking down vodkas and yelling “YAAASSSS QUEEN” at their fellow NFL wives.

Life isn’t as easy as you’d think for these women.

Don’t take my word for it. Listen to Mrs. Teller.

“I’m an NFL wife, of course I’m a gold digger,” Teller says sarcastically while staying in character and adding “of course, all I do is run my errands and drink my coffee.”

What about tickets for all 100 friends and family who want to come see your husband play the Texans?

“I’m an NFL wife, of course I could get tickets for you and all of your cousins,” Teller continues in her sarcastic tone.

What about having your husband and Joe Flacco autograph a helmet?

“I’m an NFL wife, of course you can have anything you want signed for you, anytime you want. Actually, I can just get the entire team to sign things for you,” she adds.

PERFECT! What an NFL Wife!

You must be so rich and life must be great.

“I’m an NFL wife, of course my life is so easy, even though my husband can get cut at any day of the year. Of course I’m never stressed, even though my husband doing his job can get hurt any Sunday,” Mrs. Teller says as the bit just keeps going and going.

What about pumping out future offensive linemen babies?

“I’m an NFL wife. Of course I’m going to make D1 babies,” the mother of a baby boy notes.

Let this sink in, folks. Stop and think about all that these women have to go through to be an NFL wife while you’re sitting in the basement this weekend crushing canned beers, yelling at your old lady to make you a buffalo chicken slider and railing about how the Browns should fire everyone.

Stop and think about what Carly and her fellow wives must go through for your enjoyment. Those millions (Wyatt Teller has earned $33 million in his career) come with consequences and the NFL wife life isn’t as glamourous as you’d think.

Remember that this Wild Card Weekend. Have some sympathy for these women.