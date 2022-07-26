NFL Wideout Danny Amendola Retires After 13 Seasons

Longtime NFL wide receiver and two-time Super Bowl champion Danny Amendola is officially calling it a career at the age of 36, and with 13 seasons of football under his belt.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Amendola announced that he is retiring from football despite receiving attention from teams in the offseason as a free-agent player. He also discussed already having conversations with networks in order to join the broadcasting space as part of his retirement plans.
“It was better than I could have ever imagined,” Amendola told Schefter, looking back on his journey in the pros since going undrafted in 2008, signing with the Dallas Cowboys and subverting expectations for a 5-foot-11 receiver with big-time plays.
Amendola won two Super Bowls (2014, 2016) during his tenure with the New England Patriots (2013-17). In Super Bowl LII, Amendola caught eight passes for 156 yards (fifth-most by a player in the Super Bowl era).
Amendola never reached a Pro Bowl or surpassed 1,000 yards receiving in a season, but with his reputation as a dependable receiving blanket for QBs and an ability to pull off circus catches, he was able to find work with a bevy of teams, including the Philadelphia Eagles, St. Louis Rams, New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, and Houston Texans.
Amendola retires with 617 catches for 6,212 yards and 24 touchdowns.
Happy Trails, DA!
