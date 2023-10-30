NFL Week 9 Opening Lines Featuring Dolphins-Chiefs In Germany, Bills-Bengals On SNF

Videos by OutKick

The NFL International Series returns to Munich, Germany in Week 9. Munich gets one of the marquee games on the Week 9 slate: Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs. Below are the opening NFL Week 9 spreads as of Monday, October 30 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

NFL Week 9 Lines

Thursday Night Football, 8:15 p.m. ET

Tennessee Titans (3-4) at Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3)

Moneyline (ML): Titans (+120), Steelers (-145)

Spread: Titans +2.5, Steelers -2.5

Total: 36.5

NFL Munich game, Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET

Miami Dolphins (6-2) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) at Deutsche Bank Park in Germany

ML: Dolphins (+115), Chiefs (-140)

Spread: Dolphins +2.5, Chiefs -2.5

Total: 50.5

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa signals for a 1st down vs. the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

NFL Sunday 1 p.m. ET window (7 games)

Chicago Bears (2-6) at New Orleans Saints (4-4)

ML: Bears (+210), Saints (-260)

Spread: Bears +6.5, Saints -6.5

Total: 41

Washington Commanders (3-5) at New England Patriots (2-6)

ML: Commanders (+220), Patriots (-275)

Spread: Commanders +2.5, Patriots -2.5

Total: 40

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) at Houston Texans (3-4)

ML: Buccaneers (+125), Texans (-150)

Spread: Buccaneers +2.5, Texans -2.5

Total: 39

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud throws a pass against the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Rams (3-5) at Green Bay Packers (2-5)

ML: Rams (+120), Packers (-145)

Spread: Rams +3, Packers -3

Total: 41

Arizona Cardinals (1-7) at Cleveland Browns (4-3)

ML: Cardinals (+280), Browns (-350)

Spread: Cardinals +7.5, Browns -7.5

Total: 40

Seattle Seahawks (5-2) at Baltimore Ravens (6-2)

ML: Seahawks (+220), Ravens (-275)

Spread: Seahawks +6, Ravens -6

Total: 43

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson attempts a pass vs. the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Minnesota Vikings (4-4) at Atlanta Falcons (4-4)

ML: Vikings (+165), Falcons (-200)

Spread: Vikings +4, Falcons -4

Total: 37.5

NFL Sunday 4 p.m. ET window (3 games)

Indianapolis Colts (3-5) at Carolina Panthers (1-6)

ML: Colts (-160), Panthers (+130)

Spread: Colts -2.5, Panthers +2.5

Total: 45

New York Giants (2-6) at Las Vegas Raiders (3-4)*

The Raiders still have to play their Week 7 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

ML: Giants (+150), Raiders (-180)

Spread: Giants +3.5, Raiders -3.5

Total: 38.5

Dallas Cowboys (5-2) at Philadelphia Eagles (7-1)

ML: Cowboys (+130), Eagles (-160)

Spread: Cowboys +3, Eagles -3

Total: 46.5

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott throws a TD on the Los Angeles Rams at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET

Buffalo Bills (5-3) at Cincinnati Bengals (4-3)

ML: Bills (+110), Bengals (-130)

Spread: Bills +2, Bengals -2

Total: 47.5

Monday Night Football, 8:15 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Chargers (3-4)** at New York Jets (4-3)

The Chargers still need to play their Week 7 Monday Night Football game against the Raiders.

ML: Chargers (-145), Jets (+120)

Spread: Chargers -2.5, Jets +2.5

Total: 42.5

