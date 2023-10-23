NFL Week 8 Opening Lines For All 16 Games Including Bengals-49ers

Videos by OutKick
For whatever reason, no NFL teams have a bye in Week 8. But, I’m not complaining because this just gives us more games to bet on this week. The Week 8 headliners are the Jaguars-Steelers, Rams-Cowboys, Bengals-49ers, and Chiefs-Broncos. Below are the opening NFL Week 8 odds as of Monday, October 23rd at 3:15 a.m. ET.
NFL Week 8 Lines
Thursday Night Football, 8:15 p.m. ET
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) at Buffalo Bills (4-3)
- Moneyline (ML): Buccaneers (+310), Bills (-400)
- Spread: Buccaneers +7.5, Bills -7.5
- Total: 42.5
NFL Sunday 1 p.m. ET window (9 games)
Los Angeles Rams (3-4) at Dallas Cowboys (4-2)
- ML: Rams (+220), Cowboys (-275)
- Spread: Rams +6, Cowboys -6
- Total: 46
Minnesota Vikings (2-4)* at Green Bay Packers (2-4)
The Vikings still need to play their Week 7 game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
- ML: Vikings (+100), Packers (-120)
- Spread: Vikings +1, Packers -1
- Total: 43.5
New Orleans Saints (3-4) at Indianapolis Colts (3-4)
- ML: Saints (+100), Colts (-120)
- Spread: Saints +1, Colts -1
- Total: 41.5
Atlanta Falcons (4-3) at Tennessee Titans (2-4)
- ML: Falcons (-115), Titans (-105)
- Spread: Falcons -1, Titans +1
- Total: 37
New England Patriots (2-5) at Miami Dolphins (5-2)
- ML: Patriots (+410), Dolphins (-550)
- Spread: Patriots +10.5, Dolphins -10.5
- Total: 47
New York Jets (3-3) at New York Giants (2-5)
- ML: Jets (-170), Giants (+140)
- Spread: Jets -3, Giants +3
- Total: 36
Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) at Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2)
- ML: Jaguars (-125), Steelers (+105)
- Spread: Jaguars -1.5, Steelers +1.5
- Total: 41.5
Philadelphia Eagles (6-1) at Washington Commanders (3-4)
- ML: Eagles (-300), Commanders (+225)
- Spread: Eagles -6.5, Commanders +6.5
- Total: 45
Houston Texans (3-3) at Carolina Panthers (0-6)
- ML: Texans (-175), Panthers (+145)
- Spread: Texans -3, Panthers +3
- Total: 41.5
NFL Sunday 4 p.m. ET window (4 games)
Cleveland Browns (4-2) at Seattle Seahawks (4-2)
- ML: Browns (+120), Seahawks (-145)
- Spread: Browns +2.5, Seahawks -2.5
- Total: 40
Kansas City Chiefs (6-1) at Denver Broncos (2-5)
- ML: Chiefs (-400), Broncos (+310)
- Spread: Chiefs -8, Broncos +8
- Total: 46
Baltimore Ravens (5-2) at Arizona Cardinals (1-6)
- ML: Ravens (-400), Cardinals (+310)
- Spread: Ravens -8.5, Cardinals +8.5
- Total: 44
Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) at San Francisco 49ers (5-1)*
The Niners still need to play their Monday Night Football game vs. the Vikings in Week 7.
- ML: Bengals (+180), 49ers (-240)
- Spread: Bengals +5.5 49ers -5.5
- Total: 45.5
Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET
Chicago Bears (2-5) at Los Angeles Chargers (2-4)
- ML: Bears (+330), Chargers (-425)
- Spread: Bears +9, Chargers -9
- Total: 44.5
Monday Night Football, 8:15 p.m. ET
Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) at Detroit Lions (5-2)
- ML: Raiders (+300), Lions (-375)
- Spread: Raiders +7.5, Lions -7.5
- Total: 45
Follow or fade my picks here, for not just the NFL but the NBA, NHL, PGA Tour, college football, and college hoops as well!
Listen to the ‘OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark’ podcast HERE.