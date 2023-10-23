NFL Week 8 Opening Lines For All 16 Games Including Bengals-49ers

Videos by OutKick

For whatever reason, no NFL teams have a bye in Week 8. But, I’m not complaining because this just gives us more games to bet on this week. The Week 8 headliners are the Jaguars-Steelers, Rams-Cowboys, Bengals-49ers, and Chiefs-Broncos. Below are the opening NFL Week 8 odds as of Monday, October 23rd at 3:15 a.m. ET.

NFL Week 8 Lines

Thursday Night Football, 8:15 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) at Buffalo Bills (4-3)

Moneyline (ML): Buccaneers (+310), Bills (-400)

Spread: Buccaneers +7.5, Bills -7.5

Total: 42.5

NFL Sunday 1 p.m. ET window (9 games)

Los Angeles Rams (3-4) at Dallas Cowboys (4-2)

ML: Rams (+220), Cowboys (-275)

Spread: Rams +6, Cowboys -6

Total: 46

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott scrambles as he looks to pass vs. the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Minnesota Vikings (2-4)* at Green Bay Packers (2-4)

The Vikings still need to play their Week 7 game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.

ML: Vikings (+100), Packers (-120)

Spread: Vikings +1, Packers -1

Total: 43.5

New Orleans Saints (3-4) at Indianapolis Colts (3-4)

ML: Saints (+100), Colts (-120)

Spread: Saints +1, Colts -1

Total: 41.5

Atlanta Falcons (4-3) at Tennessee Titans (2-4)

ML: Falcons (-115), Titans (-105)

Spread: Falcons -1, Titans +1

Total: 37

New England Patriots (2-5) at Miami Dolphins (5-2)

ML: Patriots (+410), Dolphins (-550)

Spread: Patriots +10.5, Dolphins -10.5

Total: 47

New England Patriots QB celebrates after the game-winning TD against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

New York Jets (3-3) at New York Giants (2-5)

ML: Jets (-170), Giants (+140)

Spread: Jets -3, Giants +3

Total: 36

Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) at Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2)

ML: Jaguars (-125), Steelers (+105)

Spread: Jaguars -1.5, Steelers +1.5

Total: 41.5

Philadelphia Eagles (6-1) at Washington Commanders (3-4)

ML: Eagles (-300), Commanders (+225)

Spread: Eagles -6.5, Commanders +6.5

Total: 45

Houston Texans (3-3) at Carolina Panthers (0-6)

ML: Texans (-175), Panthers (+145)

Spread: Texans -3, Panthers +3

Total: 41.5

NFL Sunday 4 p.m. ET window (4 games)

Cleveland Browns (4-2) at Seattle Seahawks (4-2)

ML: Browns (+120), Seahawks (-145)

Spread: Browns +2.5, Seahawks -2.5

Total: 40

Kansas City Chiefs (6-1) at Denver Broncos (2-5)

ML: Chiefs (-400), Broncos (+310)

Spread: Chiefs -8, Broncos +8

Total: 46

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes evades pressure from the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens (5-2) at Arizona Cardinals (1-6)

ML: Ravens (-400), Cardinals (+310)

Spread: Ravens -8.5, Cardinals +8.5

Total: 44

Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) at San Francisco 49ers (5-1)*

The Niners still need to play their Monday Night Football game vs. the Vikings in Week 7.

ML: Bengals (+180), 49ers (-240)

Spread: Bengals +5.5 49ers -5.5

Total: 45.5

Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET

Chicago Bears (2-5) at Los Angeles Chargers (2-4)

ML: Bears (+330), Chargers (-425)

Spread: Bears +9, Chargers -9

Total: 44.5

Chargers QB Justin Herbert throws a pass against the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Monday Night Football, 8:15 p.m. ET

Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) at Detroit Lions (5-2)

ML: Raiders (+300), Lions (-375)

Spread: Raiders +7.5, Lions -7.5

Total: 45

