NFL Week 8 Opening Lines For All 16 Games Including Bengals-49ers

For whatever reason, no NFL teams have a bye in Week 8. But, I’m not complaining because this just gives us more games to bet on this week. The Week 8 headliners are the Jaguars-Steelers, Rams-Cowboys, Bengals-49ers, and Chiefs-Broncos. Below are the opening NFL Week 8 odds as of Monday, October 23rd at 3:15 a.m. ET.

NFL Week 8 Lines

Thursday Night Football, 8:15 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) at Buffalo Bills (4-3)

  • Moneyline (ML): Buccaneers (+310), Bills (-400)
  • Spread: Buccaneers +7.5, Bills -7.5
  • Total: 42.5

NFL Sunday 1 p.m. ET window (9 games)

Los Angeles Rams (3-4) at Dallas Cowboys (4-2)

  • ML: Rams (+220), Cowboys (-275)
  • Spread: Rams +6, Cowboys -6
  • Total: 46
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott scrambles as he looks to pass vs. the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott scrambles as he looks to pass vs. the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Minnesota Vikings (2-4)* at Green Bay Packers (2-4)

The Vikings still need to play their Week 7 game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.

  • ML: Vikings (+100), Packers (-120)
  • Spread: Vikings +1, Packers -1
  • Total: 43.5

New Orleans Saints (3-4) at Indianapolis Colts (3-4)

  • ML: Saints (+100), Colts (-120)
  • Spread: Saints +1, Colts -1
  • Total: 41.5

Atlanta Falcons (4-3) at Tennessee Titans (2-4)

  • ML: Falcons (-115), Titans (-105)
  • Spread: Falcons -1, Titans +1
  • Total: 37

New England Patriots (2-5) at Miami Dolphins (5-2)

  • ML: Patriots (+410), Dolphins (-550)
  • Spread: Patriots +10.5, Dolphins -10.5
  • Total: 47
New England Patriots QB celebrates after the game-winning TD against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
New England Patriots QB celebrates after the game-winning TD against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

New York Jets (3-3) at New York Giants (2-5)

  • ML: Jets (-170), Giants (+140)
  • Spread: Jets -3, Giants +3
  • Total: 36

Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) at Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2)

  • ML: Jaguars (-125), Steelers (+105)
  • Spread: Jaguars -1.5, Steelers +1.5
  • Total: 41.5

Philadelphia Eagles (6-1) at Washington Commanders (3-4)

  • ML: Eagles (-300), Commanders (+225)
  • Spread: Eagles -6.5, Commanders +6.5
  • Total: 45

Houston Texans (3-3) at Carolina Panthers (0-6)

  • ML: Texans (-175), Panthers (+145)
  • Spread: Texans -3, Panthers +3
  • Total: 41.5

NFL Sunday 4 p.m. ET window (4 games)

Cleveland Browns (4-2) at Seattle Seahawks (4-2)

  • ML: Browns (+120), Seahawks (-145)
  • Spread: Browns +2.5, Seahawks -2.5
  • Total: 40

Kansas City Chiefs (6-1) at Denver Broncos (2-5)

  • ML: Chiefs (-400), Broncos (+310)
  • Spread: Chiefs -8, Broncos +8
  • Total: 46
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes evades pressure from the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes evades pressure from the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens (5-2) at Arizona Cardinals (1-6)

  • ML: Ravens (-400), Cardinals (+310)
  • Spread: Ravens -8.5, Cardinals +8.5
  • Total: 44

Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) at San Francisco 49ers (5-1)*

The Niners still need to play their Monday Night Football game vs. the Vikings in Week 7.

  • ML: Bengals (+180), 49ers (-240)
  • Spread: Bengals +5.5 49ers -5.5
  • Total: 45.5

Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET

Chicago Bears (2-5) at Los Angeles Chargers (2-4)

  • ML: Bears (+330), Chargers (-425)
  • Spread: Bears +9, Chargers -9
  • Total: 44.5
Chargers QB Justin Herbert throws a pass against the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
Chargers QB Justin Herbert throws a pass against the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Monday Night Football, 8:15 p.m. ET

Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) at Detroit Lions (5-2)

  • ML: Raiders (+300), Lions (-375)
  • Spread: Raiders +7.5, Lions -7.5
  • Total: 45

