NFL Week 7 Opening Lines: Dolphins-Eagles on SNF, Chiefs-Chargers

To call NFL Week 6 “crazy” would be an understatement. The last two remaining undefeated teams both lost to backup quarterbacks. Plus, the biggest underdog of the week, the New York Giants, nearly pulled off a miracle and upset the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football.

I doubt Week 7 goes this hard but you never know. Every week in the NFL is it’s own brand of random. Below are the NFL Week 7 spreads from PointsBet as of Monday, October 16th at 8:15 a.m. ET.

NFL Week 7 Lines

Teams on bye: Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, New York Jets, and Tennessee Titans.

Thursday Night Football, 8:15 p.m. ET

Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) at New Orleans Saints (3-3)

Moneyline (ML): Jaguars (-110), Saints (-110)

Spread: Jaguars +0.5, Saints -0.5

Total: 41

NFL Sunday 1 p.m. ET window (6 games)

Washington Commanders (3-3) at New York Giants (1-5)

ML: Commanders (-125), Giants (+105)

Spread: Commanders -1.5 Giants +1.5

Total: 41

Washington Commanders QB Sam Howell attempts a pass vs. the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns (3-2) at Indianapolis Colts (3-3)

ML: Browns (-130), Colts (+110)

Spread: Browns -2, Colts +2

Total: 39.5

Buffalo Bills (4-2) at New England Patriots (1-5)

ML: Bills (-425), Patriots (+330)

Spread: Bills -9, Patriots +9

Total: 43

Atlanta Falcons (3-3) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2)

ML: Falcons (+125), Buccaneers (-150)

Spread: Falcons +2.5 Buccaneers -2.5

Total: 39.5

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff calls a play at the line of scrimmage vs. the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Detroit Lions (5-1) at Baltimore Ravens (4-2)

ML: Lions (+115), Ravens (-140)

Spread: Lions +2.5, Ravens -2.5

Total: 44.5

Las Vegas Raiders (3-3) at Chicago Bears (1-5)

ML: Raiders (-160), Bears (+130)

Spread: Raiders -3, Bears +3

Total: 40.5

NFL Sunday 4 p.m. ET window (4 games)

Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) at Los Angeles Rams (3-3)

ML: Steelers (+160), Rams (-100)

Spread: Steelers +3.5, Rams -3.5

Total: 43

Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford throws a pass against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Arizona Cardinals (1-5) at Seattle Seahawks (3-2)

ML: Cardinals (+310), Seahawks (-400)

Spread: Cardinals +8.5, Seahawks -8.5

Total: 46

Green Bay Packers (2-3) at Denver Broncos (1-5)

ML: Packers (-115), Broncos (-105)

Spread: Packers -1, Broncos +1

Total: 45

Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) at Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)*

The Chargers still need to play their NFL Week 6 Monday Night Football game vs. the Dallas Cowboys.

ML: Chiefs (+175), Chargers (-210)

Spread: Chiefs +4, Chargers -4.5

Total: 45.5

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes drops back to pass vs. the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET

Miami Dolphins (5-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (5-1)

ML: Dolphins (+125), Eagles (-150)

Spread: Dolphins +2.5, Eagles -2.5

Total: 52.5

Monday Night Football, 8:15 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers (5-1) at Minnesota Vikings (2-4)

ML: 49ers (-300), Vikings (+240)

Spread: 49ers -7, Vikings +7

Total: 44.5

