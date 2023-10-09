NFL Week 6 Opening Lines: A London Game, Giants-Bills On SNF, Cowboys-Chargers On MNF

Videos by OutKick

Now that Week 5 is in the books (sans the Monday Night Football game), there is a hierarchy forming in the NFL. After stumbling in the NFL Kickoff Game, the 4-1 Kansas City Chiefs are looking closer to their championship-self. But, the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, and San Francisco 49ers are the last undefeated teams at 5-0.

It’s “put up or shut up” time for a lot of teams in Week 6. Several playoff teams in 2022 have their seasons on the brink. Our friends at PointsBet made all 15 NFL Week 6 games available for betting. Below are the opening NFL Week 6 spreads as of Monday, October 9 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

NFL Week 6 Lines

Thursday Night Football, 8:15 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos (1-4) at Kansas City Chiefs (4-1)

Moneyline (ML): Broncos (+375), Chiefs (-500)

Spread: Broncos +10.5, Chiefs -10.5

Total: 51

NFL London game, Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens (3-2) vs. Tennessee Titans (2-3) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

ML: Ravens (-180), Titans (+150)

Spread: Ravens -3.5, Titans +3.5

Total: 40

NFL Sunday 1 p.m. ET window (7 games)

Indianapolis Colts (3-2) at Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2)

ML: Colts (+175), Jaguars (-210)

Spread: Colts +4., Jaguars -4.5

Total: 45.5

Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence rolls out against the Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in an NFL International game in London. (Henry Browne/Getty Images)

New Orleans Saints (3-2) at Houston Texans (2-3)

ML: Saints (-140), Texans (+115)

Spread: Saints -2.5, Texans +2.5

Total: 40.5

San Francisco 49ers (5-0) at Cleveland Browns (2-2)

ML: 49ers (-210), Browns (+165)

Spread: 49ers -4.5, Browns +4.5

Total: 42

Seattle Seahawks (3-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (2-3)

ML: Seahawks (+125), Bengals (-150)

Spread: Seahawks +3, Bengals -3

Total: 46

Minnesota Vikings (1-4) at Chicago Bears (1-4)

ML: Vikings (-170), Bears (+140)

Spread: Vikings -3, Bears +3

Total: 48

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields celebrates after passing to Bears WR DJ Moore for a TD vs. the Washington Commanders at FedExField in Landover, Maryland. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers (0-5) at Miami Dolphins (4-1)

ML: Panthers (+600), Dolphins (-900)

Spread: Panthers +14, Dolphins -14

Total: 48.5

Washington Commanders (2-3) at Atlanta Falcons (3-2)

ML: Commanders (+115), Falcons (-140)

Spread: Commanders +2, Falcons -2

Total: 41.5

NFL Sunday 4 p.m. ET window (4 games)

New England Patriots (1-4) at Las Vegas Raiders (1-3)*

The Raiders still need to play their Week 5 Monday Night Football game against the Green Bay Packers.

ML: Patriots (+130), Raiders (+160)

Spread: Patriots +3, Raiders -3

Total: 42.5

Detroit Lions (4-1) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1)

ML: Lions (-190), Buccaneers (+160)

Spread: Lions -3.5, Buccaneers +3.5

Total: 45.5

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff calls a play at the line against the Carolina Panthers at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. (Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Arizona Cardinals (1-4) at Los Angeles Rams (2-3)

ML: Cardinals (+190), Rams (-240)

Spread: Cardinals +5.5, Rams -5.5

Total: 47

Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) at New York Jets (2-3)

ML: Eagles (-275), Jets (+220)

Spread: Eagles -6.5, Jets +6.5

Total: 42

Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET

New York Giants (1-4) at Buffalo Bills (3-2)

ML: Giants (+650), Bills (-1000)

Spread: Giants +14.5, Bills -14.5

Total: 46.5

Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs celebrates after scoring a TD vs. Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. (Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

Monday Night Football, 8:15 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys (3-2) at Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)

ML: Cowboys (-130), Chargers (+110)

Spread: Cowboys -2, Chargers +2

Total: 48

Follow or fade my picks here, for not just the NFL but the NBA, NHL, PGA Tour, college football, and college hoops as well!

Listen to the ‘OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark’ podcast HERE.