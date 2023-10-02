NFL Week 5 Opening Lines Highlighted By Jaguars-Bills In London, Cowboys-49ers on SNF

Videos by OutKick
The contenders are starting to separate from the pretenders as we enter Week 5 of the NFL season. Buffalo humbled Miami in the Dolphins-Bills shellacking. The undefeated San Francisco 49ers look like a wagon. The Philadelphia Eagles eked past the Washington Commanders to move to 4-0.
Teams on a bye in Week 5: Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Below are the opening NFL Week 5 spreads as of Monday, October 2 at 8:30 a.m. ET.
NFL Week 5 Lines
Thursday Night Football, 8:15 p.m. ET
Chicago Bears (0-4) at Washington Commanders (2-2)
- Moneyline (ML): Bears (+220), Commanders (-275)
- Spread: Bears +6, Commanders -6
- Total: 45.5
NFL London game, Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET
Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) vs. Buffalo Bills (3-1) at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- ML: Jaguars (+190), Bills (-240)
- Spread: Jaguars +5.5, Bills -5.5
- Total: 48
NFL Sunday 1 p.m. ET window (6 games)
Baltimore Ravens (3-1) at Pittsburgh Steelers (2-2)
- ML: Ravens (-190), Steelers (+160)
- Spread: Ravens -4, Steelers +4
- Total: 40
Houston Texans (2-2) at Atlanta Falcons (2-2)
- ML: Texans (+115), Falcons (-140)
- Spread: Texans +2.5, Falcons -2.5
- Total: 41
Carolina Panthers (0-4) at Detroit Lions (3-1)
- ML: Panthers (+310), Lions (-400)
- Spread: Panthers +8.5, Lions -8.5
- Total: 43.5
Tennessee Titans (2-2) at Indianapolis Colts (2-2)
- ML: Titans (+100), Colts (-120)
- Spread: Titans +1, Colts -1
- Total: 41.5
New York Giants (1-2)* at Miami Dolphins (3-1)
The Giants still need to play the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football in Week 4.
- ML: Giants (+350), Dolphins (-450)
- Spread: Giants +9.5, Dolphins -9.5
- Total: 49.5
New Orleans Saints (2-2) at New England Patriots (1-3)
- ML: Saints (+105), Patriots (-125)
- Spread: Saints +1.5, Patriots -1.5
- Total: 39
NFL Sunday 4 p.m. ET window (4 games)
Cincinnati Bengals (1-3) at Arizona Cardinals (1-3)
- ML: Bengals (-210), Cardinals (+175)
- Spread: Bengals -4, Cardinals +4
- Total: 42.5
Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) at Los Angeles Rams (2-2)
- ML: Eagles (-225), Rams (+185)
- Spread: Eagles -5, Rams +5
- Total: 47
New York Jets (1-3) at Denver Broncos (1-3)
- ML: Jets (+120), Broncos (-145)
- Spread: Jets +2.5, Broncos -2.5
- Total: 40.5
Kansas City Chiefs (3-1) at Minnesota Vikings (1-3)
- ML: Chiefs (-240), Vikings (+190)
- Spread: Chiefs -5.5, Vikings +5.5
- Total: 52.5
Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET
Dallas Cowboys (3-1) at San Francisco 49ers (4-0)
- ML: Cowboys (+160), 49ers (-190)
- Spread: Cowboys +3.5, 49ers -3.5
- Total: 45.5
Monday Night Football, 8:15 p.m. ET
Green Bay Packers (2-2) at Las Vegas Raiders (1-3)
- ML: Packers (-115), Raiders (-105)
- Spread: Packers -1, Raiders +1
- Total: 43.5
