NFL Week 5 Opening Lines Highlighted By Jaguars-Bills In London, Cowboys-49ers on SNF

The contenders are starting to separate from the pretenders as we enter Week 5 of the NFL season. Buffalo humbled Miami in the Dolphins-Bills shellacking. The undefeated San Francisco 49ers look like a wagon. The Philadelphia Eagles eked past the Washington Commanders to move to 4-0.

Teams on a bye in Week 5: Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Below are the opening NFL Week 5 spreads as of Monday, October 2 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

NFL Week 5 Lines

Thursday Night Football, 8:15 p.m. ET

Chicago Bears (0-4) at Washington Commanders (2-2)

Moneyline (ML): Bears (+220), Commanders (-275)

Spread: Bears +6, Commanders -6

Total: 45.5

NFL London game, Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) vs. Buffalo Bills (3-1) at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

ML: Jaguars (+190), Bills (-240)

Spread: Jaguars +5.5, Bills -5.5

Total: 48

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen runs for a TD vs. the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. (Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports)

NFL Sunday 1 p.m. ET window (6 games)

Baltimore Ravens (3-1) at Pittsburgh Steelers (2-2)

ML: Ravens (-190), Steelers (+160)

Spread: Ravens -4, Steelers +4

Total: 40

Houston Texans (2-2) at Atlanta Falcons (2-2)

ML: Texans (+115), Falcons (-140)

Spread: Texans +2.5, Falcons -2.5

Total: 41

Carolina Panthers (0-4) at Detroit Lions (3-1)

ML: Panthers (+310), Lions (-400)

Spread: Panthers +8.5, Lions -8.5

Total: 43.5

Packers pass rusher Rashan Gary bears down on Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports)

Tennessee Titans (2-2) at Indianapolis Colts (2-2)

ML: Titans (+100), Colts (-120)

Spread: Titans +1, Colts -1

Total: 41.5

New York Giants (1-2)* at Miami Dolphins (3-1)

The Giants still need to play the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football in Week 4.

ML: Giants (+350), Dolphins (-450)

Spread: Giants +9.5, Dolphins -9.5

Total: 49.5

New Orleans Saints (2-2) at New England Patriots (1-3)

ML: Saints (+105), Patriots (-125)

Spread: Saints +1.5, Patriots -1.5

Total: 39

NFL Sunday 4 p.m. ET window (4 games)

Cincinnati Bengals (1-3) at Arizona Cardinals (1-3)

ML: Bengals (-210), Cardinals (+175)

Spread: Bengals -4, Cardinals +4

Total: 42.5

Titans edge rusher Harold Landry III sacks Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) at Los Angeles Rams (2-2)

ML: Eagles (-225), Rams (+185)

Spread: Eagles -5, Rams +5

Total: 47

New York Jets (1-3) at Denver Broncos (1-3)

ML: Jets (+120), Broncos (-145)

Spread: Jets +2.5, Broncos -2.5

Total: 40.5

Kansas City Chiefs (3-1) at Minnesota Vikings (1-3)

ML: Chiefs (-240), Vikings (+190)

Spread: Chiefs -5.5, Vikings +5.5

Total: 52.5

San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey runs the ball against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys (3-1) at San Francisco 49ers (4-0)

ML: Cowboys (+160), 49ers (-190)

Spread: Cowboys +3.5, 49ers -3.5

Total: 45.5

Monday Night Football, 8:15 p.m. ET

Green Bay Packers (2-2) at Las Vegas Raiders (1-3)

ML: Packers (-115), Raiders (-105)

Spread: Packers -1, Raiders +1

Total: 43.5

