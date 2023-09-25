NFL Week 4 Opening Lines Featuring 1st London Game And Dolphins-Bills Part I

Videos by OutKick

Sportsbooks release odds for every NFL game the following week prior to Sunday Night Football. This is the last week with two Monday Night Football games. The NFL goes abroad in Week 4 with the annual Jaguars in London game. Week 4’s main events are divisional meetings between the Dolphins-Bills and Ravens-Bengals.

Since I play “guess the lines” Sundays to prepare for the upcoming slate, I dig up all the Week 4 spreads including the four teams playing Monday. Below are the opening NFL Week 4 lines as of Monday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 a.m. ET.

NFL Week 4 Lines

Thursday Night Football, 8:15 p.m. ET

Detroit Lions (2-1) at Green Bay Packers (2-1)

Moneyline (ML): Lions (-120), Packers (+100)

Spread: Lions -2, Packers +2

Total: 45

NFL London game, Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET

Atlanta Falcons (2-1) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2) at Wembley Stadium

ML: Falcons (+140), Jaguars (-160)

Spread: Falcons +3, Jaguars -3

Total: 44

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence throws a pass vs. the Houston Texans at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

NFL Sunday 1 p.m. ET window (9 games)

Cincinnati Bengals (0-2)* at Tennessee Titans (1-2)

Cincy still has to play its Week 3 Monday Night Football game vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

ML: Bengals (+175), Titans (-210)

Spread: Bengals +4.5, Titans -4.5

Total: 42.5

Washington Commanders (2-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (2-0)*

ML: Washington (+175), Eagles (-210)

Spread: Washington +4.5, Eagles -4.5

Total: 42.5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0)* at New Orleans Saints (2-1)

The Bucs still have to play its Week 3 Monday Night Football game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

ML: Buccaneers (+175), Saints (-210)

Spread: Buccaneers +4.5, Saints -4.5

Total: 42.5

New Orleans Saints QB Derek Carr lays on the ground after getting hit by the Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Rams (1-1)* at Indianapolis Colts (1-2)

The Rams still need to play their Monday Night Football Week 3 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

ML: Rams (+175), Colts (-210)

Spread: Rams +4.5, Colts -4.5

Total: 42.5

Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1) at Houston Texans (1-2)

ML: Steelers (-170), Texans (+140)

Spread: Steelers -3.5, Texans +3.5

Total: 41

Baltimore Ravens (2-1) at Cleveland Browns (2-1)

ML: Ravens (+100), Browns (-120)

Spread: Ravens +2, Browns -2

Total: 42

Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett reacts after a play vs. the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Ohio. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Denver Broncos (0-3) at Chicago Bears (0-3)

ML: Broncos (-175), Bears (+145)

Spread: Broncos -3.5, Bears +3.5

Total: 45.5

Minnesota Vikings (0-3) at Carolina Panthers (0-3)

ML: Vikings (-170), Panthers (+140)

Spread: Vikings -3, Panthers -3

Total: 45

Miami Dolphins (3-0) at Buffalo Bills (2-1)

ML: Dolphins (+120), Bills (-145)

Spread: Dolphins +2.5, Bills -2.5

Total: 53.5

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa pumps up the crowd after Miami’s 70-20 win over the Denver Broncos at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

NFL Sunday 4 p.m. ET window (3 games)

Las Vegas Raiders (1-2) at Los Angeles Chargers (1-2)

ML: Raiders (+175), Chargers (-210)

Spread: Raiders +4.5, Chargers -4.5

Total: 50.5

New England Patriots (1-2) at Dallas Cowboys (2-1)

ML: Patriots (+250), Cowboys (-325)

Spread: Patriots +7, Cowboys -7

Total: 41.5

Arizona Cardinals (1-2) at San Francisco 49ers (3-0)

ML: Cardinals (+650), 49ers (-1000)

Spread: Cardinals +14, 49ers -14

Total: 42

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes throws a pass vs. the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) at New York Jets (1-2)

ML: Chiefs (-400), Jets (+310)

Spread: Chiefs -9 (-110), Jets +9

Total: 42.5

Monday Night Football, 8:15 p.m. ET

Seattle Seahawks (2-1) at New York Giants (1-2)

ML: Seahawks (-120), Giants (+100)

Spread: Seahawks -1.5, Giants +1.5

Total: 45

