Two-Word Game: NFL Week 3

It takes one less word to describe a football game than the number of touchdowns Tom Brady has scored this season.

Two-word game: Week 3 edition.

Browns 29, Steelers 17

King Chubb?

Bears 23, Texans 20

No-Fields day.

Titans 24, Raiders 22

Fraud Bowl.

Colts 20, Chiefs 17

Cheetah-less Mahomes.

Dolphins 21, Bills 19

Butt Punt.

Vikings 28, Lions 24

Same-ol’ Lions.

Ravens 37, Patriots 26

Fried Mac (Jones).

Bengals 27, Jets 12

Fluke-o returns.

Eagles 24, Commanders 8

MVP Hurts?

Panthers 22, Saints 14

Broken Jameis.

Jaguars 38, Chargers 10

Jags: legit.

Rams 20, Cardinals 12

Homework assignment…

Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Nobody cares.

Packers 14, Bucs 12

Game delayed.

Broncos 11, 49ers 10

Jimmy G-ross.

