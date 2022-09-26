Two-Word Game: NFL Week 3

It takes one less word to describe a football game than the number of touchdowns Tom Brady has scored this season.
Two-word game: Week 3 edition.
Browns 29, Steelers 17
King Chubb?
Bears 23, Texans 20
No-Fields day.
I’m not sure how many times in history a quarterback has completed eight passes, been sacked five times, picked off twice, and won. But that’s what Justin Fields did today. And somehow the #Bears are 2-1.
— Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) September 25, 2022
Titans 24, Raiders 22
Fraud Bowl.
Colts 20, Chiefs 17
Cheetah-less Mahomes.
Dolphins 21, Bills 19
Butt Punt.
Vikings 28, Lions 24
Same-ol’ Lions.
Ravens 37, Patriots 26
Fried Mac (Jones).
Bengals 27, Jets 12
Fluke-o returns.
Eagles 24, Commanders 8
MVP Hurts?
Panthers 22, Saints 14
Broken Jameis.
Jaguars 38, Chargers 10
Jags: legit.
Rams 20, Cardinals 12
Homework assignment…
Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Nobody cares.
Packers 14, Bucs 12
Game delayed.
Broncos 11, 49ers 10
Jimmy G-ross.