Two-Word Game: NFL Week 3

It takes one less word to describe a football game than the number of touchdowns Tom Brady has scored this season.

Two-word game: Week 3 edition.

Browns 29, Steelers 17

King Chubb?

Bears 23, Texans 20

No-Fields day.

I’m not sure how many times in history a quarterback has completed eight passes, been sacked five times, picked off twice, and won. But that’s what Justin Fields did today. And somehow the #Bears are 2-1.

— Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) September 25, 2022