NFL Week 3 Opening Spreads Include 2 Monday Night Football Games

Even though there are still two Monday Night Football games left in Week 2, sportsbooks released odds for every NFL Week 3 game after the 4 p.m. ET Sunday games ended. Below are the opening NFL Week 3 lines as of Monday, Sept. 18 at 12:30 a.m. ET.

NFL Week 3 Lines

Thursday Night Football, 8:15 p.m. ET

New York Giants (1-1) at San Francisco 49ers (2-0)

Moneyline (ML): Giants (+350), 49ers (-450)

Spread: Giants +10 , 49ers -10

Total: 45

Sunday 1 p.m. ET window (9 games)

Tennessee Titans (1-1) at Cleveland Browns (1-0)*

The Browns still need to play their Week 2 game at the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football.

ML: Titans (+185), Browns (-225)

Spread: Titans +5, Browns -5

Total: 41

Atlanta Falcons (2-0) at Detroit Lions (1-1)

ML: Falcons (+175), Lions (-210)

Spread: Falcons +4.5, Lions -4.5

Total: 47

Falcons QB Desmond Ridder runs for a TD vs. the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

New Orleans Saints (1-0)* at Green Bay Packers (1-1)

The Saints still need to play at the Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football, Sept 18th in Week 2.

ML: Saints (+105), Packers (-125)

Spread: Saints +2, Packers -2

Total: 43

Denver Broncos (0-2) at Miami Dolphins (2-0)

ML: Broncos (+190), Dolphins (-240)

Spread: Broncos +6.5, Dolphins -6.5

Total: 46.5

Los Angeles Chargers (0-2) at Minnesota Vikings (0-2)

ML: Chargers (-110), Vikings (-110)

Spread: Coin-flip

Total: 51.5

New England Patriots (0-2) at New York Jets (1-1)

ML: Patriots (-130), Jets (+110)

Spread: Patriots -2, Jets +2

Total: 38

New England Patriots QB Mac Jones at the line of scrimmage vs. the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports)

Buffalo Bills (1-1) at Washington Commanders (2-0)

ML: Bills (-275), Commanders (+220)

Spread: Bills -6.5, Commanders +6.5

Total: 45.5

Houston Texans (0-2) at Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1)

ML: Texans (+330), Jaguars (-425)

Spread: Texans +9.5, Jaguars -9.5

Total: 45.5

Indianapolis Colts (1-1) at Baltimore Ravens (2-0)

ML: Colts (+310), Ravens (-400)

Spread: Colts +8, Ravens -8

Total: 44

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson leaps over Bengals CB Mike Hilton while running with the ball at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Sunday 4 p.m. ET window (3 games)

Carolina Panthers (0-1)* at Seattle Seahawks (1-1)

The Panthers still need to host the Saints in Week 2 for Monday Night Football.

ML: Panthers (+175), Seahawks (-210)

Spread: Panthers +4.5, Seahawks -4.5

Total: 42.5

Chicago Bears (0-2) at Kansas City Chiefs (1-1)

ML: Bears (+450), Chiefs (-625)

Spread: Bears +12.5, Chiefs -12.5

Total: 49

Dallas Cowboys (2-0) at Arizona Cardinals (0-2)

ML: Cowboys (-625), Cardinals (+450)

Spread: Cowboys -12.5, Cardinals +12.5

Total: 44

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott drops back against the New York Jets at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Sunday Night Football, 8:15 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1)* at Las Vegas Raiders (1-1)

The Steelers still have to host the Browns on Monday Night Football in Week 2.

ML: Steelers (-115), Raiders (-105)

Spread: Steelers -1 (-110), Raiders +1

Total: 44

Monday Night Football (2 games)

Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0)

ML: Eagles (-290), Buccaneers (+235)

Spread: Eagles -6.5, Buccaneers +6.5

Total: 46

Los Angeles Rams (1-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (0-2)

ML: Rams (+220), Bengals (-275)

Spread: Rams +6.5, Bengals -6.5

Total: 46

