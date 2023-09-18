NFL Week 3 Opening Spreads Include 2 Monday Night Football Games

updated

Videos by OutKick

Even though there are still two Monday Night Football games left in Week 2, sportsbooks released odds for every NFL Week 3 game after the 4 p.m. ET Sunday games ended. Below are the opening NFL Week 3 lines as of Monday, Sept. 18 at 12:30 a.m. ET.

NFL Week 3 Lines

🏈 New PointsBet Users: Get up to $1,000 in Second Chance Bets 🏈
Sign up today and if your first bet doesn’t go as planned, you can get up to $1,000 in ‘second chance’ bets. Click HERE to claim this exclusive offer at PointsBet and be part of the game like never before! 21+ only. T&Cs apply.

Thursday Night Football, 8:15 p.m. ET

New York Giants (1-1) at San Francisco 49ers (2-0)

  • Moneyline (ML): Giants (+350), 49ers (-450)
  • Spread: Giants +10 , 49ers -10
  • Total: 45

Sunday 1 p.m. ET window (9 games)

Tennessee Titans (1-1) at Cleveland Browns (1-0)*

The Browns still need to play their Week 2 game at the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football.

  • ML: Titans (+185), Browns (-225)
  • Spread: Titans +5, Browns -5
  • Total: 41

Atlanta Falcons (2-0) at Detroit Lions (1-1)

  • ML: Falcons (+175), Lions (-210)
  • Spread: Falcons +4.5, Lions -4.5
  • Total: 47
Falcons QB Desmond Ridder runs for a TD vs. the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Falcons QB Desmond Ridder runs for a TD vs. the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

New Orleans Saints (1-0)* at Green Bay Packers (1-1)

The Saints still need to play at the Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football, Sept 18th in Week 2.

  • ML: Saints (+105), Packers (-125)
  • Spread: Saints +2, Packers -2
  • Total: 43

Denver Broncos (0-2) at Miami Dolphins (2-0)

  • ML: Broncos (+190), Dolphins (-240)
  • Spread: Broncos +6.5, Dolphins -6.5
  • Total: 46.5

Los Angeles Chargers (0-2) at Minnesota Vikings (0-2)

  • ML: Chargers (-110), Vikings (-110)
  • Spread: Coin-flip
  • Total: 51.5

New England Patriots (0-2) at New York Jets (1-1)

  • ML: Patriots (-130), Jets (+110)
  • Spread: Patriots -2, Jets +2
  • Total: 38
New England Patriots QB Mac Jones at the line of scrimmage vs. the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
New England Patriots QB Mac Jones at the line of scrimmage vs. the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports)

Buffalo Bills (1-1) at Washington Commanders (2-0)

  • ML: Bills (-275), Commanders (+220)
  • Spread: Bills -6.5, Commanders +6.5
  • Total: 45.5

Houston Texans (0-2) at Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1)

  • ML: Texans (+330), Jaguars (-425)
  • Spread: Texans +9.5, Jaguars -9.5
  • Total: 45.5

Indianapolis Colts (1-1) at Baltimore Ravens (2-0)

  • ML: Colts (+310), Ravens (-400)
  • Spread: Colts +8, Ravens -8
  • Total: 44
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson leaps over Bengals CB Mike Hilton while running with the ball at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson leaps over Bengals CB Mike Hilton while running with the ball at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Sunday 4 p.m. ET window (3 games)

Carolina Panthers (0-1)* at Seattle Seahawks (1-1)

The Panthers still need to host the Saints in Week 2 for Monday Night Football.

  • ML: Panthers (+175), Seahawks (-210)
  • Spread: Panthers +4.5, Seahawks -4.5
  • Total: 42.5

Chicago Bears (0-2) at Kansas City Chiefs (1-1)

  • ML: Bears (+450), Chiefs (-625)
  • Spread: Bears +12.5, Chiefs -12.5
  • Total: 49

Dallas Cowboys (2-0) at Arizona Cardinals (0-2)

  • ML: Cowboys (-625), Cardinals (+450)
  • Spread: Cowboys -12.5, Cardinals +12.5
  • Total: 44
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott drops back against the New York Jets at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott drops back against the New York Jets at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Sunday Night Football, 8:15 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1)* at Las Vegas Raiders (1-1)

The Steelers still have to host the Browns on Monday Night Football in Week 2.

  • ML: Steelers (-115), Raiders (-105)
  • Spread: Steelers -1 (-110), Raiders +1
  • Total: 44

Monday Night Football (2 games)

Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0)

  • ML: Eagles (-290), Buccaneers (+235)
  • Spread: Eagles -6.5, Buccaneers +6.5
  • Total: 46

Los Angeles Rams (1-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (0-2)

  • ML: Rams (+220), Bengals (-275)
  • Spread: Rams +6.5, Bengals -6.5
  • Total: 46

Follow or fade my picks here, for not just the NFL but the NBA, NHL, PGA Tour, college football, and college hoops as well!

🏈 New PointsBet Users: Get up to $1,000 in Second Chance Bets 🏈
Sign up today and if your first bet doesn’t go as planned, you can get up to $1,000 in ‘second chance’ bets. Click HERE to claim this exclusive offer at PointsBet and be part of the game like never before! 21+ only. T&Cs apply.

Listen to the ‘OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark’ podcast HERE.

First-time DraftKings users can get up to a $1,000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

Monday Night FootballNFL Week 3NFL Week 3 linesNFL Week 3 opening oddsNFL Week 3 spreads

Written by Geoff Clark

Geoff Clark serves as OutKick’s sports betting guru. As a writer and host of OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark, he dives deep into the sports betting landscape and welcomes an array of sports betting personalities on his show to handicap America’s biggest sporting events.

Previously, Clark was a writer/podcaster for USA TODAY's Sportsbook Wire website, handicapping all the major sports tentpoles with a major focus on the NFL, NBA and MLB.

Clark graduated from St. John University.

Leave a Reply