NFL Week 18 Opening Betting Lines

NFL Week 18 aka the regular-season finale has two games Saturday and the rest will be played Sunday. No Monday Night Football (MNF) game is scheduled.
We are waiting for this week’s MNF matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals before the NFL releases the full schedule for the remaining Sunday games in Week 18.
Below are DraftKings Sportsbook‘s opening NFL Week 18 lines as of Monday, Jan. 2 at 8:05 a.m. ET.
NFL Saturday (2 games)
Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) at Las Vegas Raiders (6-10)
- Moneyline (ML): Chiefs (-425), Raiders (+340)
- Against the spread (ATS): Chiefs -9.5 (-110), Raiders +9.5 (-110)
- Total — 50.5 — Over (O): -110, Under (U): -110
Tennessee Titans (7-9) at Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8)
- ML: Titans (+245), Jaguars (-295)
- ATS: Titans +6.5 (-105), Jaguars -6.5 (-115)
- Total — 39 — O: -110, U: -110
NFL Sunday (14 games)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) at Atlanta Falcons (6-10)
- ML: Buccaneers (+240), Falcons (-285)
- ATS: Buccaneers +7 (-110), Falcons -7 (-110)
- Total — 39 — O: -110, U: -110
New England Patriots (8-8) at Buffalo Bills (12-3)*
*The Bills still play their Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football
- ML: Patriots (+330), Bills (-410)
- ATS: Patriots +8.5 (-105), Bills -8.5 (-115)
- Total — 43 — O: -110, U: -110
Minnesota Vikings (12-4) at Chicago Bears (3-13)
- ML: Vikings (-120), Bears (+100)
- ATS: Vikings -1.5 (-110), Bears +1.5 (-110)
- Total — 46.5 — O: -110, U: -110
Baltimore Ravens (10-6) at Cincinnati Bengals (11-4)**
**The Bengals still play their Week 17 game against the Bills on Monday Night Football
- ML: Ravens (+235), Bengals (-280)
- ATS: Ravens +6.5 (-110), Bengals -6.5 (-110)
- Total — 42.5 — O: -110, U: -110
Los Angeles Chargers (10-6) at Denver Broncos (4-12)
- ML: Chargers (-165), Broncos (+140)
- ATS: Chargers -3 (-115), Broncos +3 (-105)
- Total — 40 — O: -110, U: -110
Houston Texans (2-13-1) at Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1)
- ML: Texans (+140), Colts (-165)
- ATS: Texans +3 (-110), Colts -3 (-110)
- Total — 38.5 — O: -110, U: -110
New York Jets (7-9) at Miami Dolphins (8-8)
- ML: Jets (+145), Dolphins (-170)
- ATS: Jets +3 (-105), Dolphins -3 (-115)
- Total — 41 — O: -110, U: -110
Detroit Lions (8-8) at Green Bay Packers (8-8)
- ML: Lions (+185), Packers (-215)
- ATS: Lions +4.5 (-110), Packers -4.5 (-110)
- Total — 48.5 — O: -110, U: -110
Carolina Panthers (7-9) at New Orleans Saints (7-9)
- ML: Panthers (+185), Saints (-215)
- ATS: Panthers +4.5 (-115), Saints -4.5 (-105)
- Total — 39.5 — O: -110, U: -110
Arizona Cardinals (4-12) at San Francisco 49ers (12-4)
- ML: Cardinals (+500), 49ers (-675)
- ATS: Cardinals +13.5 (-110), 49ers -13.5 (-110)
- Total — 40 — O: -110, U: -110
Cleveland Browns (7-9) at Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8)
- ML: Browns (+120), Steelers (-140)
- ATS: Browns +3 (-110), Steelers -3 (-110)
- Total — 40 — O: -115, U: -105
Los Angeles Rams (5-11) at Seattle Seahawks (8-8)
- ML: Rams (+240), Seahawks (-285)
- ATS: Rams +6.5 (-105), Seahawks -6.5 (-115)
- Total — 41 — O: -115, U: -105
Dallas Cowboys (12-4) at Washington Commanders (7-8-1)
- ML: Cowboys (-230), Commanders (+195)
- ATS: Cowboys -6 (-110), Commanders +6 (-110)
- Total — 41.5 — O: -110, U: -110
New York Giants (9-6-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (13-3)
- ML: Giants (+600), Eagles (-850)
- ATS: Giants +13.5 (-110), Eagles -13.5 (-110)
- Total — 40.5 — O: -110, U: -110
