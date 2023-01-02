NFL Week 18 Opening Betting Lines

NFL Week 18 aka the regular-season finale has two games Saturday and the rest will be played Sunday. No Monday Night Football (MNF) game is scheduled.

We are waiting for this week’s MNF matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals before the NFL releases the full schedule for the remaining Sunday games in Week 18.

Below are DraftKings Sportsbook‘s opening NFL Week 18 lines as of Monday, Jan. 2 at 8:05 a.m. ET.

NFL Saturday (2 games)

Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) at Las Vegas Raiders (6-10)

Moneyline (ML): Chiefs (-425), Raiders (+340)

Against the spread (ATS): Chiefs -9.5 (-110), Raiders +9.5 (-110)

Total — 50.5 — Over (O): -110, Under (U): -110

Tennessee Titans (7-9) at Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8)

ML: Titans (+245), Jaguars (-295)

ATS: Titans +6.5 (-105), Jaguars -6.5 (-115)

Total — 39 — O: -110, U: -110

NFL Sunday (14 games)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) at Atlanta Falcons (6-10)

ML: Buccaneers (+240), Falcons (-285)

ATS: Buccaneers +7 (-110), Falcons -7 (-110)

Total — 39 — O: -110, U: -110

New England Patriots (8-8) at Buffalo Bills (12-3)*

*The Bills still play their Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football

ML: Patriots (+330), Bills (-410)

ATS: Patriots +8.5 (-105), Bills -8.5 (-115)

Total — 43 — O: -110, U: -110

Minnesota Vikings (12-4) at Chicago Bears (3-13)

ML: Vikings (-120), Bears (+100)

ATS: Vikings -1.5 (-110), Bears +1.5 (-110)

Total — 46.5 — O: -110, U: -110

Baltimore Ravens (10-6) at Cincinnati Bengals (11-4)**

**The Bengals still play their Week 17 game against the Bills on Monday Night Football

ML: Ravens (+235), Bengals (-280)

ATS: Ravens +6.5 (-110), Bengals -6.5 (-110)

Total — 42.5 — O: -110, U: -110

Los Angeles Chargers (10-6) at Denver Broncos (4-12)

ML: Chargers (-165), Broncos (+140)

ATS: Chargers -3 (-115), Broncos +3 (-105)

Total — 40 — O: -110, U: -110

Houston Texans (2-13-1) at Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1)

ML: Texans (+140), Colts (-165)

ATS: Texans +3 (-110), Colts -3 (-110)

Total — 38.5 — O: -110, U: -110

New York Jets (7-9) at Miami Dolphins (8-8)

ML: Jets (+145), Dolphins (-170)

ATS: Jets +3 (-105), Dolphins -3 (-115)

Total — 41 — O: -110, U: -110

Detroit Lions (8-8) at Green Bay Packers (8-8)

ML: Lions (+185), Packers (-215)

ATS: Lions +4.5 (-110), Packers -4.5 (-110)

Total — 48.5 — O: -110, U: -110

Carolina Panthers (7-9) at New Orleans Saints (7-9)

ML: Panthers (+185), Saints (-215)

ATS: Panthers +4.5 (-115), Saints -4.5 (-105)

Total — 39.5 — O: -110, U: -110

Arizona Cardinals (4-12) at San Francisco 49ers (12-4)

ML: Cardinals (+500), 49ers (-675)

ATS: Cardinals +13.5 (-110), 49ers -13.5 (-110)

Total — 40 — O: -110, U: -110

Cleveland Browns (7-9) at Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8)

ML: Browns (+120), Steelers (-140)

ATS: Browns +3 (-110), Steelers -3 (-110)

Total — 40 — O: -115, U: -105

Los Angeles Rams (5-11) at Seattle Seahawks (8-8)

ML: Rams (+240), Seahawks (-285)

ATS: Rams +6.5 (-105), Seahawks -6.5 (-115)

Total — 41 — O: -115, U: -105

Dallas Cowboys (12-4) at Washington Commanders (7-8-1)

ML: Cowboys (-230), Commanders (+195)

ATS: Cowboys -6 (-110), Commanders +6 (-110)

Total — 41.5 — O: -110, U: -110

New York Giants (9-6-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (13-3)

ML: Giants (+600), Eagles (-850)

ATS: Giants +13.5 (-110), Eagles -13.5 (-110)

Total — 40.5 — O: -110, U: -110

