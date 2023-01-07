NFL Week 18 Gnarly 4-Leg, 6-Point Teaser

The NFL’s regular-season Week 18 finale should be a crazy one. Several teams still have legitimate chances to sneak into the playoffs but handicapping motivation in the NFL is a nightmare.

However, this is our last shot at a full 16-game NFL slate until September. I’m making the most of it by putting together an NFL Week 18 6-point mega-teaser with four legs.

A “teaser” is when you add 6 points to a line but it has to be at least two sides or totals. DraftKings Sportsbook offers 6-point NFL teasers at -120 and a four-leg 6-point teaser is +260.

Before we get into the teaser, let me make one thing clear: I’m breaking several sharp teaser rules. So if that’s not your thing or aren’t interested in a funsies-bet then bow out now.

NFL Week 18 Teaser Leg #1: Minnesota Vikings (Even) at Chicago Bears

How many opportunities do we get to bet against Bears backup QB Nathan Peterman? As long as the Vikings have a sliver of a chance to make the NFC playoffs as the 2-seed, they should take it.

Also, there’s no way Minnesota first-year coach Kevin O’Connell can back into the playoffs after Week 17’s disaster. The Vikings got thrashed 41-17 at Lambeau Field last week by the Green Bay Packers.

Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson catches a pass ahead of Chicago Bears CB Kindle Vildor at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. (David Berding/Getty Images).

Even if Minnesota rests the starters, the Vikings will still have more talent on the field than the Bears who are clearly tanking. Chicago off-loaded away its two best defensive players at the trade deadline.

I bet Chicago QB Justin Fields would play if this game wasn’t meaningless. Whether it be a Fields injury or tanking, the 3-13 Bears gave up 34 unanswered points in a 41-10 loss vs. the Lions last week.

NFL Teaser Leg #2: Cleveland Browns (+8.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers

By teasing Cleveland up, we get the Browns past the key number of +7 against a rookie quarterback in a must-win divisional game. Yes, please.

The most the Steelers have been favored by in a game this season was -3 at home vs. the New York Jets in Week 4. Pittsburgh lost that game outright 24-20. That was Steelers QB Kenny Pickett‘s debut who replaced QB Mitch Trubisky.

Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb jumps over Pittsburgh Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Also, the Steelers aren’t getting the full -3 at home vs. a Browns team with a worse record. It’s because Cleveland has better underlying stats than Pittsburgh.

Finally, the public is going to be all over the Steelers. They are one of the most popular franchises in the NFL and Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin is trying to extend is 16-season winning-record streak.

NFL Teaser Leg #3: Dallas Cowboys (-1) at Washington Commanders

To my knowledge, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy intends on playing his starters because Dallas has an outside shot at winning the division and being the 2-seed in the NFC.

The opposite might be true for the Commanders whose coach, Ron Rivera, is turning back to QB Taylor Heinicke with the plan of putting rookie QB Sam Howell at some point.

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott gets flushed out of the pocket during the game against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

More importantly, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott owns Washington. Prescott is 9-1 all-time vs. the Commanders with six double-digit wins and six straight covers.

Lastly, the Cowboys are easy money in these spots. Since 2020, Dallas is 9-2 against the spread (ATS) vs. the NFC East, 7-2 ATS as road favorites, and 6-2 ATS when playing with a rest edge. All we need the Cowboys to do is win by 2 or more points.

NFL Teaser Leg #4: UNDER 46.5 in Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons

The UNDER 46.5 in the Buccaneers-Falcons is my biggest rule-breaking teaser leg. Most professional NFL bettors would implore us to not tease a total, especially if it’s still below the key total of 47.

However, I doubt we see much, if any, of Tom Brady or the rest of Tampa’s offensive starters. Also, Atlanta’s offense has been terrible since turning to rookie QB Desmond Ridder in Week 14.

The Falcons are averaging only 15.6 points per game over that span and no Atlanta game has seen 40-plus points since Week 11.

Atlanta Falcons QB Desmond Ridder throws a pass as Arizona Cardinals LB Markus Golden applies pressure at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Buccaneers-Falcons part I finished with a 21-15 Tampa home win with both Brady and former Falcons starting QB Marcus Mariota active. Atlanta’s offense no-showed for the first three quarters as well.

Plus there are several Under-friendly trends in Buccaneers-Falcons. Tampa is 3-11 Over/Under (O/U) as favorites, 1-6 O/U on the road, and 1-4 O/U vs. the NFC South. Atlanta is 4-8 O/U as an underdog and 1-7 O/U in the last eight games, including six straight.

BET: 4-Team 6-Point NFL Week 18 Teaser (+260) at DraftKings Sportsbook

A four-team, 6-Point NFL Week 18 teaser bet slip from DraftKings Sportsbook as of Saturday, Jan. 7th at 4 p.m. ET.

