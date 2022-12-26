NFL Week 17 Opening Betting Lines

Unfortunately, the only game between winning teams in next week is Monday Night Football when the AFC North leading Cincinnati Bengals play the AFC East champ Buffalo Bills. Below are DraftKings Sportsbook‘s opening NFL Week 17 lines as of Monday, December 26th at 8 a.m. ET.

Dallas Cowboys (11-4) at Tennessee Titans (7-8)

Moneyline (ML): Cowboys (-425), Titans (+340)

Against the spread (ATS): Cowboys -9.5 (-110), Titans +9.5 (-110)

Total — 43 — O: -110, U: -110

NFL Sunday 1 p.m. ET (nine games)

Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8) at Houston Texans (2-12-1)

ML: Jaguars (-195), Texans (+165)

ATS: Jaguars -4 (-110), Texans +4 (-110)

Total — 44 — O: -110, U: -110

Cleveland Browns (6-9) at Washington Commanders (7-7-1)

ML: Browns (+115), Commanders (-135)

ATS: Browns +2 (-110), Commanders -2 (-110)

Total — 39.5 — O: -110, U: -110

Miami Dolphins (8-7) at New England Patriots (7-8)

ML: Dolphins (-120), Patriots (+100)

ATS: Dolphins -1.5 (-110), Patriots +1.5 (-110)

Total — 43.5 — O: -110, U: -110

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa walks upset after throwing an interception to Green Bay Packers LB De’Vondre Campbell at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Chicago Bears (3-12) at Detroit Lions (7-8)

ML: Bears (+185), Lions (-215)

ATS: Bears +5 (-110), Lions -5 (-110)

Total — 51.5 — O: -110, U: -110

Denver Broncos (4-11) at Kansas City Chiefs (12-3)

ML: Broncos (+625), Chiefs (-900)

ATS: Broncos +13 (-110), Chiefs -13 (-110)

Total — 44 — O: -110, U: -110

Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1)* at New York Giants (8-6-1)

*Colts still have to play on Monday Night Football in Week 16

ML: Colts (+140), Giants (-165)

ATS: Colts +3 (-110), Giants -3 (-110)

Total — 41 — O: -110, U: -110

New Orleans Saints (6-9) at Philadelphia Eagles (12-3)

ML: Saints (+245), Eagles (-295)

ATS: Saints +6.5 (-105), Eagles -6.5 (-115)

Total — 44 — O: -110, U: -110

Philadelphia Eagles QB Gardner Minshew throws a pass against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers (6-9) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8)

ML: Panthers (+200), Buccaneers (-240)

ATS: Panthers +5.5 (-110), Buccaneers -5.5 (-110)

Total — 41 — O: -110, U: -110

Arizona Cardinals (4-11) at Atlanta Falcons (5-10)

ML: Cardinals (+130), Falcons (-150)

ATS: Cardinals +3 (-120), Falcons -3 (+100)

Total — 39.5 — O: -110, U: -110

NFL Sunday 4 p.m. ET (four games)

New York Jets (7-8) at Seattle Seahawks (7-8)

ML: Jets (-105), Seahawks (-115)

ATS: Jets +1 (-110), Seahawks -1 (-110)

Total — 43 — O: -110, U: -110

San Francisco 49ers (11-4) at Las Vegas Raiders (6-9)

ML: 49ers (-245), Raiders (+205)

ATS: 49ers -6 (-110), Raiders +6 (-110)

Total — 43.5 — O: -110, U: -110

Minnesota Vikings (12-3) at Green Bay Packers (7-8)

ML: Vikings (+145), Packers (-170)

ATS: Vikings +3.5 (-115), Packers -3.5 (-105)

Total — 45.5 — O: -110, U: -110

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers scrambles during the 2nd half of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Rams (5-10) at Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)**

**Chargers still have to play on Monday Night Football in Week 16

ML: Rams (+275), Chargers (-330)

ATS: Rams +7 (-110), Chargers -7 (-110)

Total — 40.5 — O: -110, U: -110

Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8) at Baltimore Ravens (10-5)

ML: Steelers (+155), Ravens (-180)

ATS: Steelers +3.5 (-110), Ravens -3.5 (-110)

Total — 36.5 — O: -110, U: -110

Buffalo Bills (12-3) at Cincinnati Bengals (11-4)

ML: Bills (-125), Bengals (+105)

ATS: Bills -1.5 (-110), Bengals +1.5 (-110)

Total — 49.5 — O: -110, U: -110

