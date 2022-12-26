NFL Week 17 Opening Betting Lines

Unfortunately, the only game between winning teams in next week is Monday Night Football when the AFC North leading Cincinnati Bengals play the AFC East champ Buffalo Bills. Below are DraftKings Sportsbook‘s opening NFL Week 17 lines as of Monday, December 26th at 8 a.m. ET.
Thursday Night Football
Dallas Cowboys (11-4) at Tennessee Titans (7-8)
- Moneyline (ML): Cowboys (-425), Titans (+340)
- Against the spread (ATS): Cowboys -9.5 (-110), Titans +9.5 (-110)
- Total — 43 — O: -110, U: -110
NFL Sunday 1 p.m. ET (nine games)
Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8) at Houston Texans (2-12-1)
- ML: Jaguars (-195), Texans (+165)
- ATS: Jaguars -4 (-110), Texans +4 (-110)
- Total — 44 — O: -110, U: -110
Cleveland Browns (6-9) at Washington Commanders (7-7-1)
- ML: Browns (+115), Commanders (-135)
- ATS: Browns +2 (-110), Commanders -2 (-110)
- Total — 39.5 — O: -110, U: -110
Miami Dolphins (8-7) at New England Patriots (7-8)
- ML: Dolphins (-120), Patriots (+100)
- ATS: Dolphins -1.5 (-110), Patriots +1.5 (-110)
- Total — 43.5 — O: -110, U: -110
Chicago Bears (3-12) at Detroit Lions (7-8)
- ML: Bears (+185), Lions (-215)
- ATS: Bears +5 (-110), Lions -5 (-110)
- Total — 51.5 — O: -110, U: -110
Denver Broncos (4-11) at Kansas City Chiefs (12-3)
- ML: Broncos (+625), Chiefs (-900)
- ATS: Broncos +13 (-110), Chiefs -13 (-110)
- Total — 44 — O: -110, U: -110
Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1)* at New York Giants (8-6-1)
*Colts still have to play on Monday Night Football in Week 16
- ML: Colts (+140), Giants (-165)
- ATS: Colts +3 (-110), Giants -3 (-110)
- Total — 41 — O: -110, U: -110
New Orleans Saints (6-9) at Philadelphia Eagles (12-3)
- ML: Saints (+245), Eagles (-295)
- ATS: Saints +6.5 (-105), Eagles -6.5 (-115)
- Total — 44 — O: -110, U: -110
Carolina Panthers (6-9) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8)
- ML: Panthers (+200), Buccaneers (-240)
- ATS: Panthers +5.5 (-110), Buccaneers -5.5 (-110)
- Total — 41 — O: -110, U: -110
Arizona Cardinals (4-11) at Atlanta Falcons (5-10)
- ML: Cardinals (+130), Falcons (-150)
- ATS: Cardinals +3 (-120), Falcons -3 (+100)
- Total — 39.5 — O: -110, U: -110
NFL Sunday 4 p.m. ET (four games)
New York Jets (7-8) at Seattle Seahawks (7-8)
- ML: Jets (-105), Seahawks (-115)
- ATS: Jets +1 (-110), Seahawks -1 (-110)
- Total — 43 — O: -110, U: -110
San Francisco 49ers (11-4) at Las Vegas Raiders (6-9)
- ML: 49ers (-245), Raiders (+205)
- ATS: 49ers -6 (-110), Raiders +6 (-110)
- Total — 43.5 — O: -110, U: -110
Minnesota Vikings (12-3) at Green Bay Packers (7-8)
- ML: Vikings (+145), Packers (-170)
- ATS: Vikings +3.5 (-115), Packers -3.5 (-105)
- Total — 45.5 — O: -110, U: -110
Los Angeles Rams (5-10) at Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)**
**Chargers still have to play on Monday Night Football in Week 16
- ML: Rams (+275), Chargers (-330)
- ATS: Rams +7 (-110), Chargers -7 (-110)
- Total — 40.5 — O: -110, U: -110
Sunday Night Football
Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8) at Baltimore Ravens (10-5)
- ML: Steelers (+155), Ravens (-180)
- ATS: Steelers +3.5 (-110), Ravens -3.5 (-110)
- Total — 36.5 — O: -110, U: -110
Monday Night Football
Buffalo Bills (12-3) at Cincinnati Bengals (11-4)
- ML: Bills (-125), Bengals (+105)
- ATS: Bills -1.5 (-110), Bengals +1.5 (-110)
- Total — 49.5 — O: -110, U: -110
