NFL Week 16 Opening Lines Featuring 3 Christmas Games

One of my favorite newish things in sports is the NFL taking Christmas away from the NBA. Growing up, the NBA was the only sport scheduled on Christmas. Last year, December 25th was a Sunday and the NFL was forced to play a few games.

Well, commissioner Roger Goodell enjoyed being the NBA’s Grinch so much the NFL is scheduling another Christmas tripleheader. Below are the NFL Week 16 opening lines at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Monday, December 18th at 9:15 a.m. ET.

NFL Week 16 Lines

Thursday Night Football, 8:15 p.m. ET

New Orleans Saints (7-7) at Los Angeles Rams (7-7)

Moneyline (ML): Saints (+164), Rams (-198)

Spread: Saints +4 (-110), Rams -4 (-110)

Total: 44.5

NFL Saturday Action (2 games)

Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) at Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7), 1:30 p.m. ET

ML: Bengals (-130), Steelers (+110)

Spread: Bengals -2 (-110), Steelers +2 (-110)

Total: 39

Buffalo Bills (8-6) at Los Angeles Chargers (5-9), 5 p.m. ET

ML: Bills (-1000), Chargers (+650)

Spread: Bills -14 (-105), Chargers +14 (-115)

Total: 42.5

Buffalo Bills RB James Cook catches a TD pass vs. the Dallas Cowboys at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. (Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

NFL Sunday 1 p.m. ET window (6 games)

Seattle Seahawks (6-7)* at Tennessee Titans (6-9)

The Seahawks still have to play the Eagles on Monday Night Football in Week 15.

ML: Seahawks (-142), Titans (+120)

Spread: Seahawks -2.5 (-110), Titans +2.5 (-110)

Total: 42.5

Washington Commanders (4-10) at New York Jets (5-9)

ML: Commanders (+136), Jets (-162)

Spread: Commanders +3 (-110), Jets -3 (-110)

Total: 38

Detroit Lions (10-4) at Minnesota Vikings (7-7)

ML: Lions (-180), Vikings (+160)

Spread: Lions -3.5 (-110), Vikings +3.5 (-110)

Total: 47

Lions QB Jared Goff drops back to pass against the Denver Broncos in an NFL Week 15 game at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. (Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns (9-5) at Houston Texans (8-6)

ML: Browns (+114), Texans (-135)

Spread: Browns +2.5 (-110), Texans -2.5 (-110)

Total: 42

Green Bay Packers (6-8) at Carolina Panthers (2-12)

ML: Packers (-218), Panthers (+180)

Spread: Packers -4.5 (-110), Panthers +4.5 (-110)

Total: 36

Indianapolis Colts (8-6) at Atlanta Falcons (8-6)

ML: Colts (-135), Falcons (+114)

Spread: Colts -2 (-110), Falcons +2 (-110)

Total: 44.5

NFL Sunday 4 p.m. ET window (3 games)

Jacksonville Jaguars (8-6) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7)

ML: Jaguars (-135), Buccaneers (+114)

Spread: Jaguars -2.5 (-110), Buccaneers +2.5 (-110)

Total: 45

Dallas Cowboys (10-4) at Miami Dolphins (10-4)

ML: Cowboys (+102), Dolphins (-122)

Spread: Cowboys +1.5 (-110), Dolphins -1.5 (-110)

Total: 51

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa throws a pass vs. the New York Jets in an NFL Week 15 game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Arizona Cardinals (3-11) at Chicago Bears (5-9)

ML: Cardinals (+160), Bears (-192)

Spread: Cardinals +4 (-110), Bears -4 (-110)

Total: 44.5

Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET

New England Patriots (3-11) at Denver Broncos (7-7)

ML: Patriots (+215), Broncos (-265)

Spread: Patriots +6 (-110), Broncos -6 (-110)

Total: 36.5

NFL Christmas (3 games)

Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) at Kansas City Chiefs (9-5), 1 p.m. ET

ML: Raiders (+380), Chiefs (-500)

Spread: Raiders +10 (-110), Chiefs -10 (-110)

Total: 43

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes ripping one down the field vs. the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts. (David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)

New York Giants (5-9) at Philadelphia Eagles (10-3)**, 4:30 p.m. ET

Philadelphia still needs to play its Week 15 Monday Night Football games vs. Seattle.

ML: Giants (+455), Eagles (-625)

Spread: Giants +10.5 (-110), Eagles -10.5 (-110)

Total: 43.5

Baltimore Ravens (11-3) at San Francisco 49ers (11-3), 8:15 p.m. ET

ML: Ravens (+170), 49ers (-205)

Spread: Ravens +5 (-110), 49ers -5 (-110)

Total: 45.5

