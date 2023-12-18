NFL Week 16 Opening Lines Featuring 3 Christmas Games

Videos by OutKick
One of my favorite newish things in sports is the NFL taking Christmas away from the NBA. Growing up, the NBA was the only sport scheduled on Christmas. Last year, December 25th was a Sunday and the NFL was forced to play a few games.
Well, commissioner Roger Goodell enjoyed being the NBA’s Grinch so much the NFL is scheduling another Christmas tripleheader. Below are the NFL Week 16 opening lines at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Monday, December 18th at 9:15 a.m. ET.
NFL Week 16 Lines
Thursday Night Football, 8:15 p.m. ET
New Orleans Saints (7-7) at Los Angeles Rams (7-7)
- Moneyline (ML): Saints (+164), Rams (-198)
- Spread: Saints +4 (-110), Rams -4 (-110)
- Total: 44.5
NFL Saturday Action (2 games)
Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) at Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7), 1:30 p.m. ET
- ML: Bengals (-130), Steelers (+110)
- Spread: Bengals -2 (-110), Steelers +2 (-110)
- Total: 39
Buffalo Bills (8-6) at Los Angeles Chargers (5-9), 5 p.m. ET
- ML: Bills (-1000), Chargers (+650)
- Spread: Bills -14 (-105), Chargers +14 (-115)
- Total: 42.5
NFL Sunday 1 p.m. ET window (6 games)
Seattle Seahawks (6-7)* at Tennessee Titans (6-9)
The Seahawks still have to play the Eagles on Monday Night Football in Week 15.
- ML: Seahawks (-142), Titans (+120)
- Spread: Seahawks -2.5 (-110), Titans +2.5 (-110)
- Total: 42.5
Washington Commanders (4-10) at New York Jets (5-9)
- ML: Commanders (+136), Jets (-162)
- Spread: Commanders +3 (-110), Jets -3 (-110)
- Total: 38
Detroit Lions (10-4) at Minnesota Vikings (7-7)
- ML: Lions (-180), Vikings (+160)
- Spread: Lions -3.5 (-110), Vikings +3.5 (-110)
- Total: 47
Cleveland Browns (9-5) at Houston Texans (8-6)
- ML: Browns (+114), Texans (-135)
- Spread: Browns +2.5 (-110), Texans -2.5 (-110)
- Total: 42
Green Bay Packers (6-8) at Carolina Panthers (2-12)
- ML: Packers (-218), Panthers (+180)
- Spread: Packers -4.5 (-110), Panthers +4.5 (-110)
- Total: 36
Indianapolis Colts (8-6) at Atlanta Falcons (8-6)
- ML: Colts (-135), Falcons (+114)
- Spread: Colts -2 (-110), Falcons +2 (-110)
- Total: 44.5
NFL Sunday 4 p.m. ET window (3 games)
Jacksonville Jaguars (8-6) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7)
- ML: Jaguars (-135), Buccaneers (+114)
- Spread: Jaguars -2.5 (-110), Buccaneers +2.5 (-110)
- Total: 45
Dallas Cowboys (10-4) at Miami Dolphins (10-4)
- ML: Cowboys (+102), Dolphins (-122)
- Spread: Cowboys +1.5 (-110), Dolphins -1.5 (-110)
- Total: 51
Arizona Cardinals (3-11) at Chicago Bears (5-9)
- ML: Cardinals (+160), Bears (-192)
- Spread: Cardinals +4 (-110), Bears -4 (-110)
- Total: 44.5
Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET
New England Patriots (3-11) at Denver Broncos (7-7)
- ML: Patriots (+215), Broncos (-265)
- Spread: Patriots +6 (-110), Broncos -6 (-110)
- Total: 36.5
NFL Christmas (3 games)
Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) at Kansas City Chiefs (9-5), 1 p.m. ET
- ML: Raiders (+380), Chiefs (-500)
- Spread: Raiders +10 (-110), Chiefs -10 (-110)
- Total: 43
New York Giants (5-9) at Philadelphia Eagles (10-3)**, 4:30 p.m. ET
Philadelphia still needs to play its Week 15 Monday Night Football games vs. Seattle.
- ML: Giants (+455), Eagles (-625)
- Spread: Giants +10.5 (-110), Eagles -10.5 (-110)
- Total: 43.5
Baltimore Ravens (11-3) at San Francisco 49ers (11-3), 8:15 p.m. ET
- ML: Ravens (+170), 49ers (-205)
- Spread: Ravens +5 (-110), 49ers -5 (-110)
- Total: 45.5
Follow or fade my picks here, for not just the NFL but the NBA, NHL, PGA Tour, college football, and college hoops as well!
Listen to the ‘OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark’ podcast HERE.