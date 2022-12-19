NFL Week 16 Opening Betting Lines

Along with the usual primetime games, Santa Claus delivers 11 NFL games on Christmas Eve and three for Christmas. Below are DraftKings Sportsbook‘s opening NFL Week 16 lines as of Monday, December 19th at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8) at New York Jets (7-7)

Moneyline (ML): Jaguars (-105), Jets (-115)

Against the spread (ATS): Jaguars +1 (-115), Jets +1 (-105)

Total — 39.5 — Over (O): -110, Under (U): -110

Saturday, Christmas Eve (11 NFL games)

Buffalo Bills (11-3) at Chicago Bears (3-11)

ML: Bills (-410), Bears (+330)

ATS: Bills -9 (-110), Bears +9 (-110)

Total — 41.5 — O: -110, U: -110

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen walks back to the huddle against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

New Orleans Saints (5-9) at Cleveland Browns (6-8)

ML: Saints (+150), Browns (-175)

ATS: Saints +3.5 (-110), Browns -3.5 (-110)

Total — 34 — O: -110, U: -110

Houston Texans (1-12-1) at Tennessee Titans (7-7)

ML: Texans (+265), Titans (-320)

ATS: Texans +7 (+100), Titans -7 (-120)

Total — 39 — O: -110, U: -110

Seattle Seahawks (7-7) at Kansas City Chiefs (11-3)

ML: Seahawks (+360), Chiefs (-450)

ATS: Seahawks +10 (-110), Chiefs -10 (-110)

Total — 49.5 — O: -110, U: -110

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes rushes for a TD against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

New York Giants (8-5-1) at Minnesota Vikings (11-3)

ML: Giants (+155), Vikings (-180)

ATS: Giants -3.5 (-110), Vikings +3.5 (-110)

Total — 47.5 — O: -110, U: -110

Cincinnati Bengals (10-4) at New England Patriots (7-7)

ML: Bengals (-180), Patriots (+155)

ATS: Bengals -3.5 (-110), Patriots +3.5 (-110)

Total — 40 — O: -115, U: -105

Detroit Lions (7-7) at Carolina Panthers (5-9)

ML: Lions (-150), Panthers (+130)

ATS: Lions -3 (-105), Panthers +3 (-115)

Total — 44.5 — O: -110, U: -110

Atlanta Falcons (5-9) at Baltimore Ravens (9-5)

ML: Falcons (+245), Ravens (-295)

ATS: Falcons +7 (-110), Ravens -7 (-110)

Total — 40.5 — O: -110, U: -110

Washington Commanders (7-6-1) at San Francisco 49ers (10-4)

ML: Commanders (+245), 49ers (-295)

ATS: Commanders +7 (-110), 49ers -7 (-110)

Total — 40.5 — O: -110, U: -110

San Francisco 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa celebrates after a sack against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Philadelphia Eagles (13-1) at Dallas Cowboys (10-4)

ML: Eagles (-105), Cowboys (-115)

ATS: Eagles +1 (-110), Cowboys +1 (-110)

Total — 51.5 — O: -105, U: -115

Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) at Pittsburgh Steelers (6-8)

ML: Raiders (+110), Steelers (-130)

ATS: Raiders +2 (-110), Steelers -2 (-110)

Total — 40.5 — O: -115, U: -105

Sunday, Christmas (three NFL games)

Green Bay Packers (5-8)* at Miami Dolphins (8-6)

*Packers still have to play on Monday Night Football in Week 15

ML: Packers (+165), Dolphins (-195)

ATS: Packers +4 (-110), Dolphins -4 (-110)

Total — 46.5 — O: -110, U: -110

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa signals at the line of scrimmage against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. (Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Denver Broncos (4-10) at Los Angeles Rams (4-9)**

**Rams still have to play on Monday Night Football in Week 15

ML: Broncos (-120), Rams (+100)

ATS: Broncos -1.5 (-110), Rams +1.5 (-110)

Total — 35.5 — O: -110, U: -110

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8) at Arizona Cardinals (4-10)

ML: Buccaneers (-200), Cardinals (+170)

ATS: Buccaneers -4 (-110), Cardinals +4 (-110)

Total — 40.5 — O: -110, U: -110

Monday Night Football

Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) at Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1)

ML: Chargers (-170), Colts (+145)

ATS: Chargers -3 (-115), Colts +3 (-105)

Total — 47 — O: -110, U: -110

Follow or fade my picks here, for not just the NFL but the NBA, NHL, PGA Tour, college football, and college hoops as well!

FOLLOW GEOFF ON TWITTER: @Geoffery_Clark

Listen to the ‘OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark’ podcast HERE.

PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

First-time DraftKings users can get up to a $1,000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.