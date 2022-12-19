NFL Week 16 Opening Betting Lines

Along with the usual primetime games, Santa Claus delivers 11 NFL games on Christmas Eve and three for Christmas. Below are DraftKings Sportsbook‘s opening NFL Week 16 lines as of Monday, December 19th at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Thursday Night Football
Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8) at New York Jets (7-7)
- Moneyline (ML): Jaguars (-105), Jets (-115)
- Against the spread (ATS): Jaguars +1 (-115), Jets +1 (-105)
- Total — 39.5 — Over (O): -110, Under (U): -110
Saturday, Christmas Eve (11 NFL games)
Buffalo Bills (11-3) at Chicago Bears (3-11)
- ML: Bills (-410), Bears (+330)
- ATS: Bills -9 (-110), Bears +9 (-110)
- Total — 41.5 — O: -110, U: -110
New Orleans Saints (5-9) at Cleveland Browns (6-8)
- ML: Saints (+150), Browns (-175)
- ATS: Saints +3.5 (-110), Browns -3.5 (-110)
- Total — 34 — O: -110, U: -110
Houston Texans (1-12-1) at Tennessee Titans (7-7)
- ML: Texans (+265), Titans (-320)
- ATS: Texans +7 (+100), Titans -7 (-120)
- Total — 39 — O: -110, U: -110
Seattle Seahawks (7-7) at Kansas City Chiefs (11-3)
- ML: Seahawks (+360), Chiefs (-450)
- ATS: Seahawks +10 (-110), Chiefs -10 (-110)
- Total — 49.5 — O: -110, U: -110
New York Giants (8-5-1) at Minnesota Vikings (11-3)
- ML: Giants (+155), Vikings (-180)
- ATS: Giants -3.5 (-110), Vikings +3.5 (-110)
- Total — 47.5 — O: -110, U: -110
Cincinnati Bengals (10-4) at New England Patriots (7-7)
- ML: Bengals (-180), Patriots (+155)
- ATS: Bengals -3.5 (-110), Patriots +3.5 (-110)
- Total — 40 — O: -115, U: -105
Detroit Lions (7-7) at Carolina Panthers (5-9)
- ML: Lions (-150), Panthers (+130)
- ATS: Lions -3 (-105), Panthers +3 (-115)
- Total — 44.5 — O: -110, U: -110
Atlanta Falcons (5-9) at Baltimore Ravens (9-5)
- ML: Falcons (+245), Ravens (-295)
- ATS: Falcons +7 (-110), Ravens -7 (-110)
- Total — 40.5 — O: -110, U: -110
Washington Commanders (7-6-1) at San Francisco 49ers (10-4)
- ML: Commanders (+245), 49ers (-295)
- ATS: Commanders +7 (-110), 49ers -7 (-110)
- Total — 40.5 — O: -110, U: -110
Philadelphia Eagles (13-1) at Dallas Cowboys (10-4)
- ML: Eagles (-105), Cowboys (-115)
- ATS: Eagles +1 (-110), Cowboys +1 (-110)
- Total — 51.5 — O: -105, U: -115
Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) at Pittsburgh Steelers (6-8)
- ML: Raiders (+110), Steelers (-130)
- ATS: Raiders +2 (-110), Steelers -2 (-110)
- Total — 40.5 — O: -115, U: -105
Sunday, Christmas (three NFL games)
Green Bay Packers (5-8)* at Miami Dolphins (8-6)
*Packers still have to play on Monday Night Football in Week 15
- ML: Packers (+165), Dolphins (-195)
- ATS: Packers +4 (-110), Dolphins -4 (-110)
- Total — 46.5 — O: -110, U: -110
Denver Broncos (4-10) at Los Angeles Rams (4-9)**
**Rams still have to play on Monday Night Football in Week 15
- ML: Broncos (-120), Rams (+100)
- ATS: Broncos -1.5 (-110), Rams +1.5 (-110)
- Total — 35.5 — O: -110, U: -110
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8) at Arizona Cardinals (4-10)
- ML: Buccaneers (-200), Cardinals (+170)
- ATS: Buccaneers -4 (-110), Cardinals +4 (-110)
- Total — 40.5 — O: -110, U: -110
Monday Night Football
Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) at Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1)
- ML: Chargers (-170), Colts (+145)
- ATS: Chargers -3 (-115), Colts +3 (-105)
- Total — 47 — O: -110, U: -110
