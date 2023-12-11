NFL Week 15 Opening Lines Including The Cowboys-Bills Mega Showdown

Videos by OutKick

You know the NFL season is winding down when you see Saturday games. We get three of those this week and there are no more bye weeks so all 32 teams play. Below are the Week 15 opening lines at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Monday, December 11th at 2 a.m. ET.

NFL Week 15 Lines

Thursday Night Football, 8:15 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Chargers (5-8) at Las Vegas Raiders (5-8)

Moneyline (ML): Chargers (+124), Raiders (-148)

Spread: Chargers +3 (-115), Raiders -3 (-105)

Total: 34

NFL Saturday Action (3 games)

Minnesota Vikings (7-6) at Cincinnati Bengals (7-6), 1 p.m. ET

ML: Vikings (+160), Bengals (-192)

Spread: Vikings +4 (-110), Bengals -4 (-110)

Total: 39.5

Bengals QB Jake Browning celebrates a rushing TD against the Indianapolis Colts in NFL Week 14 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) at Indianapolis Colts (7-6), 4:30 p.m. ET

ML: Steelers (+124), Colts (-148)

Spread: Steelers +2.5 (-105), Colts -2.5 (-115)

Total: 42

Denver Broncos (7-6) at Detroit Lions (9-4), 8:15 p.m. ET

ML: Broncos (+160), Lions (-192)

Spread: Broncos +4 (-110), Lions -4 (-110)

Total: 46.5

NFL Sunday 1 p.m. ET window (7 games)

Houston Texans (7-6) at Tennessee Titans (4-8)*

Tennessee still needs to play against the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football (MNF) in NFL Week 14.

ML: Off-the-Board

Spread: Texans +1.5 (-110), Titans -1.5 (-110)

Total: 37

Kansas City Chiefs (8-5) at New England Patriots (3-10)

ML: Chiefs (-410), Patriots (+320)

Spread: Chiefs -9.5 (-110), Patriots +9.5 (-110)

Total: 37.5

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes throws on the run vs. the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

New York Jets (5-8) at Miami Dolphins (9-3)***

Miami still needs to play Tennessee on MNF in Week 14.

ML: Jets (+440), Dolphins (-600)

Spread: Jets +12 (-110), Dolphins -12 (-110)

Total: 40.5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) at Green Bay Packers (6-6)****

The Packers still have to play the Giants on MNF in Week 14.

ML: Off-the-Board

Spread: Buccaneers +3.5 (-110), Packers -3.5 (-110)

Total: 42.5

Atlanta Falcons (6-7) at Carolina Panthers (1-12)

ML: Falcons (-148), Panthers (+124)

Spread: Falcons -3 (-110), Panthers +3 (-110)

Total: 35

Chicago Bears (5-8) at Cleveland Browns (8-5)

ML: Bears (+124), Browns (-148)

Spread: Bears +3 (-110), Browns -3 (-110)

Total: 38

Bears QB Justin Fields runs for a TD vs. the Detroit Lions in NFL Week 14 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

New York Giants (4-8)** at New Orleans Saints (6-7)

The Giants still have to play the Green Bay Packers on MNF in Week 14.

ML: Giants (+210), Saints (-258)

Spread: Giants +6.5 (-110), Saints -6.5 (-110)

Total: 36.5

NFL Sunday 4 p.m. ET window (3 games)

San Francisco 49ers (10-3) at Arizona Cardinals (3-10)

ML: 49ers (-750), Cardinals (+525)

Spread: 49ers -13.5 (-110), Cardinals +13.5 (-110)

Total: 46.5

Washington Commanders (4-9) at Los Angeles Rams (6-7)

ML: Commanders (+245), Rams (-305)

Spread: Commanders +6.5 (-105), Rams -6.5 (-115)

Total: 49

Dallas Cowboys (10-3) at Buffalo Bills (7-6)

ML: Cowboys (+105), Bills (-125)

Spread: Cowboys +1.5 (-110), Bills -1.5 (-110)

Total: 48.5

Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens (10-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5)

ML: Ravens (-170), Jaguars (+142)

Spread: Ravens -3.5 (-105), Jaguars +3.5 (-115)

Total: 43.5

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Monday Night Football, 8:15 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Eagles (10-3) at Seattle Seahawks (6-7)

Off-the-board

