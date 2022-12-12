NFL Week 15 Opening Betting Lines

NFL Week 15 is the first time this season there are Saturday games on the schedule. The NFL Network hosts a tripleheader Saturday headlined by Dolphins-Bills Part II. Below are DraftKings Sportsbook‘s opening NFL Week 15 lines as of Monday, December 12th at 8:15 a.m. ET.
Thursday Night Football
San Francisco 49ers (9-4) at Seattle Seahawks (7-6)
- Moneyline (ML): 49ers (-205), Seahawks (+175)
- Against the spread (ATS): 49ers -3.5 (-115), Seahawks +3.5 (-105)
- Total — 43.5 — Over (O): -110, Under (U): -110
NFL Saturday (three games)
Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) at Minnesota Vikings (10-3) at 1 p.m. ET
- ML: Colts (+175), Vikings (-205)
- ATS: Colts +4 (-105), Vikings -4 (-115)
- Total — 47 — O: -105, U: -115
Baltimore Ravens (9-4) at Cleveland Browns (5-8) at 4:30 p.m. ET
- ML: Ravens (+125), Browns (-145)
- ATS: Ravens +2.5 (-105), Browns -2.5 (-115)
- Total — 39.5 — O: -110, U: -110
Miami Dolphins (8-5) at Buffalo Bills (10-3) at 8:15 p.m. ET
- ML: Dolphins (+245), Bills (-295)
- ATS: Dolphins +7 (-110), Bills -7 (-110)
- Total — 40 — O: -110, U: -110
NFL 1 p.m. ET Sunday window (six games)
Kansas City Chiefs (10-3) at Houston Texans (1-11-1)
- ML: Chiefs (-850), Texans (+600)
- ATS: Chiefs -14 (-110), Texans +14 (-110)
- Total — 47.5 — O: -105, U: -115
Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) at Chicago Bears (3-10)
- ML: Eagles (-390), Bears (+320)
- ATS: Eagles -9 (-110), Bears +9 (-110)
- Total — 49 — O: -110, U: -110
Pittsburgh Steelers (5-8) at Carolina Panthers (5-8)
- ML: Steelers (+115), Panthers (-135)
- ATS: Steelers +2.5 (-110), Panthers -2.5 (-110)
- Total — 38.5 — O: -110, U: -110
Atlanta Falcons (5-8) at New Orleans Saints (4-9)
- ML: Falcons (+155), Saints (-180)
- ATS: Falcons +3.5 (-110), Saints -3.5 (-110)
- Total — 42.5 — O: -110, U: -110
Dallas Cowboys (10-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8)
- ML: Cowboys (-230), Jaguars (+195)
- ATS: Cowboys -4.5 (-110), Jaguars +4.5 (-110)
- Total — 46.5 — O: -110, U: -110
Detroit Lions (6-7) at New York Jets (7-6)
- ML: Lions (-105), Jets (-115)
- ATS: Lions +1 (-110), Jets -1 (-110)
- Total — 46.5 — O: -110, U: -110
NFL 4 p.m. ET Sunday window (four games)
Arizona Cardinals (4-8)* at Denver Broncos (3-10)
*Cardinals still have to play on Monday Night Football in Week 14
- Off-the-board due to Broncos QB Russell Wilson exiting with a concussion in Week 14
New England Patriots (6-6)** at Las Vegas Raiders (5-8)
**Patriots still have to play on Monday Night Football in Week 14
- ML: Patriots (-110), Raiders (-110)
- ATS: Patriots +1 (-115), Raiders -1 (-105)
- Total — 44.5 — O: -110, U: -110
Cincinnati Bengals (9-4) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7)
- ML: Bengals (-205), Buccaneers (+175)
- ATS: Bengals -3.5 (-110), Buccaneers +3.5 (-110)
- Total — 42 — O: -110, U: -110
Tennessee Titans (7-6) at Los Angeles Chargers (7-6)
- ML: Titans (+130), Chargers (-150)
- ATS: Titans +2.5 (-105), Chargers -2.5 (-115)
- Total — 46.5 — O: -110, U: -110
Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET
New York Giants (7-5-1) at Washington Commanders (7-5-1)
- ML: Giants (+185), Commanders (-215)
- ATS: Giants +4.5 (-110), Commanders -4.5 (-110)
- Total — 39.5 — O: -110, U: -110
Monday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET
Los Angeles Rams (4-9) at Green Bay Packers (5-8)
- ML: Rams (+295), Packers (-360)
- ATS: Rams +7.5 (-110), Packers -7.5 (-110)
- Total — 40.5 — O: -110, U: -110
