NFL Week 15 Opening Betting Lines

NFL Week 15 is the first time this season there are Saturday games on the schedule. The NFL Network hosts a tripleheader Saturday headlined by Dolphins-Bills Part II. Below are DraftKings Sportsbook‘s opening NFL Week 15 lines as of Monday, December 12th at 8:15 a.m. ET.

San Francisco 49ers (9-4) at Seattle Seahawks (7-6)

Moneyline (ML): 49ers (-205), Seahawks (+175)

Against the spread (ATS): 49ers -3.5 (-115), Seahawks +3.5 (-105)

Total — 43.5 — Over (O): -110, Under (U): -110

NFL Saturday (three games)

Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) at Minnesota Vikings (10-3) at 1 p.m. ET

ML: Colts (+175), Vikings (-205)

ATS: Colts +4 (-105), Vikings -4 (-115)

Total — 47 — O: -105, U: -115

Baltimore Ravens (9-4) at Cleveland Browns (5-8) at 4:30 p.m. ET

ML: Ravens (+125), Browns (-145)

ATS: Ravens +2.5 (-105), Browns -2.5 (-115)

Total — 39.5 — O: -110, U: -110

Miami Dolphins (8-5) at Buffalo Bills (10-3) at 8:15 p.m. ET

ML: Dolphins (+245), Bills (-295)

ATS: Dolphins +7 (-110), Bills -7 (-110)

Total — 40 — O: -110, U: -110

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen drops back to pass in the 1st quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

NFL 1 p.m. ET Sunday window (six games)

Kansas City Chiefs (10-3) at Houston Texans (1-11-1)

ML: Chiefs (-850), Texans (+600)

ATS: Chiefs -14 (-110), Texans +14 (-110)

Total — 47.5 — O: -105, U: -115

Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) at Chicago Bears (3-10)

ML: Eagles (-390), Bears (+320)

ATS: Eagles -9 (-110), Bears +9 (-110)

Total — 49 — O: -110, U: -110

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts runs the ball for a TD during the 3rd quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers (5-8) at Carolina Panthers (5-8)

ML: Steelers (+115), Panthers (-135)

ATS: Steelers +2.5 (-110), Panthers -2.5 (-110)

Total — 38.5 — O: -110, U: -110

Atlanta Falcons (5-8) at New Orleans Saints (4-9)

ML: Falcons (+155), Saints (-180)

ATS: Falcons +3.5 (-110), Saints -3.5 (-110)

Total — 42.5 — O: -110, U: -110

Dallas Cowboys (10-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8)

ML: Cowboys (-230), Jaguars (+195)

ATS: Cowboys -4.5 (-110), Jaguars +4.5 (-110)

Total — 46.5 — O: -110, U: -110

Detroit Lions (6-7) at New York Jets (7-6)

ML: Lions (-105), Jets (-115)

ATS: Lions +1 (-110), Jets -1 (-110)

Total — 46.5 — O: -110, U: -110

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff rolls out against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field in Detroit. (Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

NFL 4 p.m. ET Sunday window (four games)

Arizona Cardinals (4-8)* at Denver Broncos (3-10)

*Cardinals still have to play on Monday Night Football in Week 14

Off-the-board due to Broncos QB Russell Wilson exiting with a concussion in Week 14

New England Patriots (6-6)** at Las Vegas Raiders (5-8)

**Patriots still have to play on Monday Night Football in Week 14

ML: Patriots (-110), Raiders (-110)

ATS: Patriots +1 (-115), Raiders -1 (-105)

Total — 44.5 — O: -110, U: -110

Cincinnati Bengals (9-4) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7)

ML: Bengals (-205), Buccaneers (+175)

ATS: Bengals -3.5 (-110), Buccaneers +3.5 (-110)

Total — 42 — O: -110, U: -110

Tennessee Titans (7-6) at Los Angeles Chargers (7-6)

ML: Titans (+130), Chargers (-150)

ATS: Titans +2.5 (-105), Chargers -2.5 (-115)

Total — 46.5 — O: -110, U: -110

Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert passes during a game against the Miami Dolphins at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

New York Giants (7-5-1) at Washington Commanders (7-5-1)

ML: Giants (+185), Commanders (-215)

ATS: Giants +4.5 (-110), Commanders -4.5 (-110)

Total — 39.5 — O: -110, U: -110

Los Angeles Rams (4-9) at Green Bay Packers (5-8)

ML: Rams (+295), Packers (-360)

ATS: Rams +7.5 (-110), Packers -7.5 (-110)

Total — 40.5 — O: -110, U: -110

