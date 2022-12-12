NFL Week 15 Opening Betting Lines

NFL Week 15 is the first time this season there are Saturday games on the schedule. The NFL Network hosts a tripleheader Saturday headlined by Dolphins-Bills Part II. Below are DraftKings Sportsbook‘s opening NFL Week 15 lines as of Monday, December 12th at 8:15 a.m. ET.

Thursday Night Football

San Francisco 49ers (9-4) at Seattle Seahawks (7-6)

  • Moneyline (ML): 49ers (-205), Seahawks (+175)
  • Against the spread (ATS): 49ers -3.5 (-115), Seahawks +3.5 (-105)
  • Total — 43.5 — Over (O): -110, Under (U): -110

NFL Saturday (three games)

Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) at Minnesota Vikings (10-3) at 1 p.m. ET

  • ML: Colts (+175), Vikings (-205)
  • ATS: Colts +4 (-105), Vikings -4 (-115)
  • Total — 47 — O: -105, U: -115

Baltimore Ravens (9-4) at Cleveland Browns (5-8) at 4:30 p.m. ET

  • ML: Ravens (+125), Browns (-145)
  • ATS: Ravens +2.5 (-105), Browns -2.5 (-115)
  • Total — 39.5 — O: -110, U: -110

Miami Dolphins (8-5) at Buffalo Bills (10-3) at 8:15 p.m. ET

  • ML: Dolphins (+245), Bills (-295)
  • ATS: Dolphins +7 (-110), Bills -7 (-110)
  • Total — 40 — O: -110, U: -110
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen drops back to pass in the 1st quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen drops back to pass in the 1st quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

NFL 1 p.m. ET Sunday window (six games)

Kansas City Chiefs (10-3) at Houston Texans (1-11-1)

  • ML: Chiefs (-850), Texans (+600)
  • ATS: Chiefs -14 (-110), Texans +14 (-110)
  • Total — 47.5 — O: -105, U: -115

Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) at Chicago Bears (3-10)

  • ML: Eagles (-390), Bears (+320)
  • ATS: Eagles -9 (-110), Bears +9 (-110)
  • Total — 49 — O: -110, U: -110
Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts runs the ball for a TD during the 3rd quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts runs the ball for a TD during the 3rd quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers (5-8) at Carolina Panthers (5-8)

  • ML: Steelers (+115), Panthers (-135)
  • ATS: Steelers +2.5 (-110), Panthers -2.5 (-110)
  • Total — 38.5 — O: -110, U: -110

Atlanta Falcons (5-8) at New Orleans Saints (4-9)

  • ML: Falcons (+155), Saints (-180)
  • ATS: Falcons +3.5 (-110), Saints -3.5 (-110)
  • Total — 42.5 — O: -110, U: -110

Dallas Cowboys (10-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8)

  • ML: Cowboys (-230), Jaguars (+195)
  • ATS: Cowboys -4.5 (-110), Jaguars +4.5 (-110)
  • Total — 46.5 — O: -110, U: -110

Detroit Lions (6-7) at New York Jets (7-6)

  • ML: Lions (-105), Jets (-115)
  • ATS: Lions +1 (-110), Jets -1 (-110)
  • Total — 46.5 — O: -110, U: -110
Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff rolls out against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field in Detroit.
Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff rolls out against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field in Detroit. (Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

NFL 4 p.m. ET Sunday window (four games)

Arizona Cardinals (4-8)* at Denver Broncos (3-10)

*Cardinals still have to play on Monday Night Football in Week 14

  • Off-the-board due to Broncos QB Russell Wilson exiting with a concussion in Week 14

New England Patriots (6-6)** at Las Vegas Raiders (5-8)

**Patriots still have to play on Monday Night Football in Week 14

  • ML: Patriots (-110), Raiders (-110)
  • ATS: Patriots +1 (-115), Raiders -1 (-105)
  • Total — 44.5 — O: -110, U: -110

Cincinnati Bengals (9-4) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7)

  • ML: Bengals (-205), Buccaneers (+175)
  • ATS: Bengals -3.5 (-110), Buccaneers +3.5 (-110)
  • Total — 42 — O: -110, U: -110

Tennessee Titans (7-6) at Los Angeles Chargers (7-6)

  • ML: Titans (+130), Chargers (-150)
  • ATS: Titans +2.5 (-105), Chargers -2.5 (-115)
  • Total — 46.5 — O: -110, U: -110
Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert passes during a game against the Miami Dolphins at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert passes during a game against the Miami Dolphins at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET

New York Giants (7-5-1) at Washington Commanders (7-5-1)

  • ML: Giants (+185), Commanders (-215)
  • ATS: Giants +4.5 (-110), Commanders -4.5 (-110)
  • Total — 39.5 — O: -110, U: -110

Monday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams (4-9) at Green Bay Packers (5-8)

  • ML: Rams (+295), Packers (-360)
  • ATS: Rams +7.5 (-110), Packers -7.5 (-110)
  • Total — 40.5 — O: -110, U: -110

