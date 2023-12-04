NFL Week 14 Opening Lines Including Bills-Chiefs, Eagles-Cowboys

Videos by OutKick

Aside from one of the worst Thursday Night Football games in recent memory, the NFL has a great Week 14 card. The marquee matchups are Eagles-Cowboys, Seahawks-49ers, and Bills-Chiefs. Here’s an early look at the NFL Week 14 lines from DraftKings Sportsbook as of Monday, December 4th at 9:30 a.m. ET.

NFL Week 14 Lines

Thursday Night Football, 8:15 p.m. ET

New England Patriots (2-10) at Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5)

Moneyline (ML): Patriots (+205), Steelers (-250)

Spread: Patriots +6 (-110), Steelers -6 (-110)

Total: 32

NFL Sunday 1 p.m. ET window (7 games)

Houston Texans (7-5) at New York Jets (4-8)

ML: Texans (-265), Jets (+215)

Spread: Texans -6 (-110), Jets +6 (-110)

Total: 36.5

Texans QB C.J. Stroud throws a pass on the run while being chased by a Denver Broncos defensive linemen in NFL Week 13 at NRG Stadium in Houston. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers (1-11) at New Orleans Saints (5-7)

ML: Panthers (+185), Saints (-225)

Spread: Panthers +5.5 (-110), Saints -5.5 (-110)

Total: 38.5

Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3)* at Cleveland Browns (7-5)

The Jaguars still need to play their NFL Week 13 Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

ML: Jaguars (_155), Browns (+130)

Spread: Jaguars -3 (-115), Browns +3 (-105)

Total: 37.5

Indianapolis Colts (7-5) at Cincinnati Bengals (5-6)**

Cincy still needs to play its NFL Week 13 Monday Night Football game vs. Jacksonville.

ML: Colts (-135), Bengals (+114)

Spread: Colts -2.5 (-110), Bengals +2.5 (-110)

Total: 40.5

Los Angeles Rams (6-6) at Baltimore Ravens (9-3)

ML: Rams (+250), Ravens (-310)

Spread: Rams +7.5 (-115), Ravens -7.5 (-105)

Total: 44.5

Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford drops back against the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7) at Atlanta Falcons (6-6)

ML: Buccaneers (+114), Falcons (-135)

Spread: Buccaneers +2.5 (-110), Falcons -2.5 (-110)

Total: 39

NFL Sunday p.m. 4 ET window (4 games)

Minnesota Vikings (6-6) at Las Vegas Raiders (5-7)

ML: Vikings (-135), Raiders (+114)

Spread: Vikings -2.5 (-110), Raiders +2.5 (-110)

Total: 40.5

Seattle Seahawks (6-6) at San Francisco 49ers (9-3)

ML: Seahawks (+440), 49ers (-600)

Spread: Seahawks +11.5 (-110), 49ers -11.5 (-110)

Total: 46

San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy throws a TD vs. the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. (Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports)

Denver Broncos (6-6) at Los Angeles Chargers (5-7)

ML: Broncos (+120), Chargers (-142)

Spread: Broncos +3 (-120), Chargers -3 (+100)

Total: 44.5

Buffalo Bills (6-6) at Kansas City Chiefs (8-4)

ML: Bills (+130), Chiefs (-155)

Spread: Bills +3 (-110), Chiefs -3 (-110)

Total: 48

Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) at Dallas Cowboys (9-3)

ML: Eagles (+142), Cowboys (-170)

Spread: Eagles +3 (-102), Cowboys -3 (-118)

Total: 51.5

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts sneaks for a TD against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field in NFL Week 13. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Monday Night Football, 8:15 p.m. ET (2 games)

Tennessee Titans (4-8) at Miami Dolphins (9-3)

ML: Titans (+550), Dolphins (-800)

Spread: Titans +13 (-110), Dolphins -13 (-110)

Total: 46.5

Green Bay Packers (6-6) at New York Giants (4-8)

ML: Packers (-258), Giants (+210)

Spread: Packers -6 (-110), Giants +6 (-110)

Total: 38

