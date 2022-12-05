NFL Week 14 Opening Betting Lines

This is the final week in the NFL regular season where teams get a bye. The primetime games leave much to be desired otherwise Week 14 is stacked with pivotal divisional matchups. Below are DraftKings Sportsbook‘s opening NFL Week 14 lines as of Monday, December 5th at 8 a.m. ET.

Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) at Los Angeles Rams (3-9)

Moneyline (ML): Raiders (-240), Rams (+200)

Against the spread (ATS): Raiders -6 (-105), Rams +6 (-115)

Total — 43.5 — Over (O): -110, Under (U): -110

NFL Sunday 1 p.m. ET window (seven games)

New York Jets (7-5) at Buffalo Bills (9-3)

ML: Jets (+330), Bills (-410)

ATS: Jets +9.5 (-110), Bills -9.5 (-110)

Total — 44.5 — O: -110, U -110

Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) at New York Giants (7-4-1)

ML: Eagles (-275), Giants (+230)

ATS: Eagles -6.5 (-115), Giants +6.5 (-105)

Total — 45 — O: -110, U -110

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts in action against New York Giants edge rusher Azeez Ojulari at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns (5-7) at Cincinnati Bengals (8-4)

ML: Browns (+175), Bengals (-205)

ATS: Browns +4.5 (-110), Bengals -4.5 (-110)

Total — 48 — O: -115, U -105

Minnesota Vikings (10-2) at Detroit Lions (5-7)

ML: Vikings (-110), Lions (-110)

ATS: Vikings -1 (-105), Lions +1 (-115)

Total — 53 — O: -110, U -110

Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8) at Tennessee Titans (7-5)

ML: Jaguars (+155), Titans (-180)

ATS: Jaguars +3.5 (-110), Titans -3.5 (-110)

Total — 41.5 — O: -110, U -110

Houston Texans (1-10-1) at Dallas Cowboys (9-3)

ML: Texans (+950), Cowboys (-1650)

ATS: Texans +16.5 (-110), Cowboys -16.5 (-110)

Total — 46 — O: -110, U -110

Baltimore Ravens (8-4) at Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7)

ML: Ravens (-105), Steelers (-115)

ATS: Ravens +1 (-110), Steelers -1 (-110)

Total — 38 — O: -110, U -110

Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt pumped after making a big play against the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

NFL Sunday 4 p.m. ET window (three games)

Kansas City Chiefs (9-3) at Denver Broncos (3-9)

ML: Chiefs (-425), Broncos (+340)

ATS: Chiefs -9.5 (-110), Broncos +9.5 (-110)

Total — 42 — O: -110, U -110

Carolina Panthers (4-8) at Seattle Seahawks (7-5)

ML: Panthers (+190), Seahawks (-225)

ATS: Panthers +5.5 (-110), Seahawks -5.5 (-110)

Total — 44 — O: -110, U -110

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) at San Francisco 49ers (8-4)

ML: Buccaneers (+130), 49ers (-150)

ATS: Buccaneers +3 (-105), 49ers -3 (-115)

Total — 37.5 — O: -110, U -110

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady looks on during the 2nd half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. (Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins (8-4) at Los Angeles Chargers (6-6)

ML: Dolphins (-130), Chargers (+110)

ATS: Dolphins -2 (-110), Chargers +2 (-110)

Total — 52.5 — O: -110, U -110

New England Patriots (6-6) at Arizona Cardinals (4-8)

ML: Patriots (-130), Cardinals (+110)

ATS: Patriots -1.5 (-105), Cardinals +1.5 (-115)

Total — 43.5 — O: -105, U -115

Teams on a Bye

Atlanta Falcons

Chicago Bears

Green Bay Packers

Indianapolis Colts

New Orleans Saints

Washington Commanders

Follow or fade my picks here, for not just the NFL but the NBA, NHL, PGA Tour, college football, and college hoops as well!

FOLLOW GEOFF ON TWITTER: @Geoffery_Clark

Listen to the ‘OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark’ podcast HERE.

PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

First-time DraftKings users can get up to a $1,000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.