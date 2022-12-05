NFL Week 14 Opening Betting Lines

This is the final week in the NFL regular season where teams get a bye. The primetime games leave much to be desired otherwise Week 14 is stacked with pivotal divisional matchups. Below are DraftKings Sportsbook‘s opening NFL Week 14 lines as of Monday, December 5th at 8 a.m. ET.
Thursday Night Football
Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) at Los Angeles Rams (3-9)
- Moneyline (ML): Raiders (-240), Rams (+200)
- Against the spread (ATS): Raiders -6 (-105), Rams +6 (-115)
- Total — 43.5 — Over (O): -110, Under (U): -110
NFL Sunday 1 p.m. ET window (seven games)
New York Jets (7-5) at Buffalo Bills (9-3)
- ML: Jets (+330), Bills (-410)
- ATS: Jets +9.5 (-110), Bills -9.5 (-110)
- Total — 44.5 — O: -110, U -110
Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) at New York Giants (7-4-1)
- ML: Eagles (-275), Giants (+230)
- ATS: Eagles -6.5 (-115), Giants +6.5 (-105)
- Total — 45 — O: -110, U -110
Cleveland Browns (5-7) at Cincinnati Bengals (8-4)
- ML: Browns (+175), Bengals (-205)
- ATS: Browns +4.5 (-110), Bengals -4.5 (-110)
- Total — 48 — O: -115, U -105
Minnesota Vikings (10-2) at Detroit Lions (5-7)
- ML: Vikings (-110), Lions (-110)
- ATS: Vikings -1 (-105), Lions +1 (-115)
- Total — 53 — O: -110, U -110
Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8) at Tennessee Titans (7-5)
- ML: Jaguars (+155), Titans (-180)
- ATS: Jaguars +3.5 (-110), Titans -3.5 (-110)
- Total — 41.5 — O: -110, U -110
Houston Texans (1-10-1) at Dallas Cowboys (9-3)
- ML: Texans (+950), Cowboys (-1650)
- ATS: Texans +16.5 (-110), Cowboys -16.5 (-110)
- Total — 46 — O: -110, U -110
Baltimore Ravens (8-4) at Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7)
- ML: Ravens (-105), Steelers (-115)
- ATS: Ravens +1 (-110), Steelers -1 (-110)
- Total — 38 — O: -110, U -110
NFL Sunday 4 p.m. ET window (three games)
Kansas City Chiefs (9-3) at Denver Broncos (3-9)
- ML: Chiefs (-425), Broncos (+340)
- ATS: Chiefs -9.5 (-110), Broncos +9.5 (-110)
- Total — 42 — O: -110, U -110
Carolina Panthers (4-8) at Seattle Seahawks (7-5)
- ML: Panthers (+190), Seahawks (-225)
- ATS: Panthers +5.5 (-110), Seahawks -5.5 (-110)
- Total — 44 — O: -110, U -110
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) at San Francisco 49ers (8-4)
- ML: Buccaneers (+130), 49ers (-150)
- ATS: Buccaneers +3 (-105), 49ers -3 (-115)
- Total — 37.5 — O: -110, U -110
Sunday Night Football
Miami Dolphins (8-4) at Los Angeles Chargers (6-6)
- ML: Dolphins (-130), Chargers (+110)
- ATS: Dolphins -2 (-110), Chargers +2 (-110)
- Total — 52.5 — O: -110, U -110
Monday Night Football
New England Patriots (6-6) at Arizona Cardinals (4-8)
- ML: Patriots (-130), Cardinals (+110)
- ATS: Patriots -1.5 (-105), Cardinals +1.5 (-115)
- Total — 43.5 — O: -105, U -115
Teams on a Bye
- Atlanta Falcons
- Chicago Bears
- Green Bay Packers
- Indianapolis Colts
- New Orleans Saints
- Washington Commanders
Follow or fade my picks here, for not just the NFL but the NBA, NHL, PGA Tour, college football, and college hoops as well!
FOLLOW GEOFF ON TWITTER: @Geoffery_Clark
Listen to the ‘OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark’ podcast HERE.
PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
First-time DraftKings users can get up to a $1,000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.