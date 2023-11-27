NFL Week 13 Opening Lines Including The 49ers-Eagles Mega Rematch, Chiefs-Packers On SNF

updated

Now that Thanksgiving is in the rear view mirror, we are on to the final stretch of the NFL 2023 regular season. The rest of the NFL calendar will have semi-playoff games leading up to the actual postseason. Here’s a 1st look at the NFL Week 13 lines from DraftKings Sportsbook as of Monday, November 27th at 9:15 a.m. ET.

NFL Week 13 Lines

Thursday Night Football, 8:15 p.m. ET

Seattle Seahawks (6-5) at Dallas Cowboys (8-3)

  • Moneyline (ML): Seahawks (+350), Cowboys (-455)
  • Spread: Seahawks +9 (-110), Cowboys -9 (-110)
  • Total: 46.5

NFL Sunday 1 p.m. ET window (7 games)

Indianapolis Colts (6-5) at Tennessee Titans (4-7)

  • ML: Colts (-130), Titans (+110)
  • Spread: Colts -2 (-110), Titans +2 (-110)
  • Total: 42.5

Los Angeles Chargers (4-7) at New England Patriots (2-9)

  • ML: Chargers (-225), Patriots (+185)
  • Spread: Chargers -5.5 (-110), Patriots +5.5 (-110)
  • Total: 41
Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Detroit Lions (8-3) at New Orleans Saints (5-6)

  • ML: Lions (-180), Saints (+150)
  • Spread: Lions -3.5 (-108), Saints +3.5 (-112)
  • Total: 44

Atlanta Falcons (5-6) at New York Jets (4-7)

  • ML: Falcons (-142), Jets (+120)
  • Spread: Falcons -3 (-105), Jets +3 (-115)
  • Total: 34.5

Arizona Cardinals (2-10) at Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4)

  • ML: Cardinals (+205), Steelers (-250)
  • Spread: Cardinals +6 (-112), Steelers -6 (-108)
  • Total: 40

Miami Dolphins (8-3) at Washington Commanders (4-8)

  • ML: Dolphins (-470), Commanders (+360)
  • Spread: Dolphins -10 (-105), Commanders +10 (-115)
  • Total: 50.5
Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill catches a pass for a first down against New York Jets CB D.J. Reed at MetLife Stadium in the 1st-ever NFL Black Friday game.
Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill catches a pass for a first down against New York Jets CB D.J. Reed at MetLife Stadium in the 1st-ever NFL Black Friday game. (Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)

Denver Broncos (6-5) at Houston Texans (6-5)

  • ML: Broncos (+136), Texans (-162)
  • Spread: Broncos +3 (-105), Texans -3 (-115)
  • Total: 46.5

NFL Sunday 4 p.m. ET window (3 games)

Carolina Panthers (1-10) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7)

  • ML: Panthers (+200), Buccaneers (-245)
  • Spread: Panthers +6 (-108), Buccaneers -6 (-112)
  • Total: 37.5

Cleveland Browns (7-4) at Los Angeles Rams (5-6)

  • ML: Browns (+164), Rams (-198)
  • Spread: Browns +4.5 (-112), Rams -4.5 (-108)
  • Total: 39.5

San Francisco 49ers (8-3) at Philadelphia Eagles (10-1)

  • ML: 49ers (+205), Eagles (-250)
  • Spread: 49ers -2.5 (-112), Eagles +2.5 (-108)
  • Total: 39.5
San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy goes downfield in a game against the Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.
San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy goes downfield in a game against the Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. (Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) at Green Bay Packers (5-6)

  • ML: Chiefs (+110), Packers (-130)
  • Spread: Chiefs +1.5 (-110), Packers -1.5 (-110)
  • Total: 43.5

Monday Night Football, 8:15 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Bengals (5-6) at Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3)

  • ML: Bengals (+295), Jaguars (-375)
  • Spread: Bengals +7.5 (-110), Jaguars -7.5 (-110)
  • Total: 41

