NFL Week 13 Opening Betting Lines

Even though Week 12’s Monday Night Football game still needs to be played, it’s tough not to get giddy about this upcoming week’s NFL slate.

Headliners include a rematch of last year’s AFC title game, a meeting between the current No. 1 seed in the NFC vs. the 2021 AFC 1-seed, and several divisional showdowns.

Let’s go over DraftKings Sportsbook‘s opening NFL Week 13 lines as of Monday, November 28th at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Buffalo Bills (8-3) at New England Patriots (6-5)

Moneyline (ML): Bills (-215), Patriots (+185)

Against the spread (ATS): Bills -5.5 (-110), Patriots +5.5 (-110)

Total — 44.5 — Over (O): -110, Under (U): -110

NFL Sunday 1 p.m. ET window (eight games)

New York Jets (7-4) at Minnesota Vikings (9-2)

ML: Jets (+140), Vikings (-165)

ATS: Jets +3 (-110), Vikings -3 (-110)

Total — 44 — O: -110, U -110

Denver Broncos (3-8) at Baltimore Ravens (7-4)

ML: Broncos (+330), Ravens (-410)

ATS: Broncos +8 (-110), Ravens -8 (-110)

Total — 38.5 — O: -110, U -110

Washington Commanders (7-5) at New York Giants (7-4)

ML: Commanders (-135), Giants (+115)

ATS: Commanders -2 (-110), Giants +2 (-110)

Total — 40.5 — O: -110, U -110

Cleveland Browns (4-7) at Houston Texans (1-9-1)

ML: Browns (-305), Texans (+255)

ATS: Browns -7 (-105), Texans +7 (-115)

Total — 45 — O: -110, U -110

Tennessee Titans (7-4) at Philadelphia Eagles (10-1)

ML: Titans (+200), Eagles (-240)

ATS: Titans +6 (-110), Eagles -6 (-110)

Total — 44.5 — O: -110, U -110

Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7) at Detroit Lions (4-7)

ML: Jaguars (+100), Lions (-120)

ATS: Jaguars +1 (-105), Lions -1 (-115)

Total — 52 — O: -110, U -110

Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) at Atlanta Falcons (5-7)

ML: Steelers (+105), Falcons (-125)

ATS: Steelers +1.5 (-110), Falcons -1.5 (-110)

Total — 42 — O: -110, U -110

Green Bay Packers (4-8) at Chicago Bears (3-9)

ML: Packers (-140), Bears (+120)

ATS: Packers -2.5 (-120), Bears +2.5 (+100)

Total — 44 — O: -110, U -110

NFL Sunday 4 p.m. ET window (four games)

Miami Dolphins (8-3) at San Francisco 49ers (7-4)

ML: Dolphins (+150), 49ers (-175)

ATS: Dolphins +3.5 (-115), 49ers -3.5 (-105)

Total — 46.5 — O: -110, U -110

Seattle Seahawks (6-5) at Los Angeles Rams (3-8)

ML: Seahawks (-205), Rams (+175)

ATS: Seahawks -4.5 (-110), Rams +4.5 (-110)

Total — 42 — O: -110, U -110

Kansas City Chiefs (9-2) at Cincinnati Bengals (7-4)

ML: Chiefs (-150), Bengals (+130)

ATS: Chiefs -2.5 (-120), Bengals +2.5 (+100)

Total — 51.5 — O: -110, U -110

Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) at Las Vegas Raiders (4-7)

ML: Chargers (-135), Raiders (+115)

ATS: Chargers -2.5 (-115), Raiders +2.5 (-105)

Total — 50.5 — O: -115, U -105

Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) at Dallas Cowboys (8-3)

ML: Colts (+330), Cowboys (-410)

ATS: Colts +9 (-110), Cowboys -9 (-110)

Total — 43.5 — O: -110, U -110

New Orleans Saints (4-8) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6)

ML: Saints (+200), Buccaneers (-240)

ATS: Saints +5.5 (-105), Buccaneers -5.5 (-115)

Total — 40.5 — O: -105, U -115

