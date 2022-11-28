NFL Week 13 Opening Betting Lines

Even though Week 12’s Monday Night Football game still needs to be played, it’s tough not to get giddy about this upcoming week’s NFL slate.
Headliners include a rematch of last year’s AFC title game, a meeting between the current No. 1 seed in the NFC vs. the 2021 AFC 1-seed, and several divisional showdowns.
Let’s go over DraftKings Sportsbook‘s opening NFL Week 13 lines as of Monday, November 28th at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Thursday Night Football
Buffalo Bills (8-3) at New England Patriots (6-5)
- Moneyline (ML): Bills (-215), Patriots (+185)
- Against the spread (ATS): Bills -5.5 (-110), Patriots +5.5 (-110)
- Total — 44.5 — Over (O): -110, Under (U): -110
NFL Sunday 1 p.m. ET window (eight games)
New York Jets (7-4) at Minnesota Vikings (9-2)
- ML: Jets (+140), Vikings (-165)
- ATS: Jets +3 (-110), Vikings -3 (-110)
- Total — 44 — O: -110, U -110
Denver Broncos (3-8) at Baltimore Ravens (7-4)
- ML: Broncos (+330), Ravens (-410)
- ATS: Broncos +8 (-110), Ravens -8 (-110)
- Total — 38.5 — O: -110, U -110
Washington Commanders (7-5) at New York Giants (7-4)
- ML: Commanders (-135), Giants (+115)
- ATS: Commanders -2 (-110), Giants +2 (-110)
- Total — 40.5 — O: -110, U -110
Cleveland Browns (4-7) at Houston Texans (1-9-1)
- ML: Browns (-305), Texans (+255)
- ATS: Browns -7 (-105), Texans +7 (-115)
- Total — 45 — O: -110, U -110
Tennessee Titans (7-4) at Philadelphia Eagles (10-1)
- ML: Titans (+200), Eagles (-240)
- ATS: Titans +6 (-110), Eagles -6 (-110)
- Total — 44.5 — O: -110, U -110
Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7) at Detroit Lions (4-7)
- ML: Jaguars (+100), Lions (-120)
- ATS: Jaguars +1 (-105), Lions -1 (-115)
- Total — 52 — O: -110, U -110
Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) at Atlanta Falcons (5-7)
- ML: Steelers (+105), Falcons (-125)
- ATS: Steelers +1.5 (-110), Falcons -1.5 (-110)
- Total — 42 — O: -110, U -110
Green Bay Packers (4-8) at Chicago Bears (3-9)
- ML: Packers (-140), Bears (+120)
- ATS: Packers -2.5 (-120), Bears +2.5 (+100)
- Total — 44 — O: -110, U -110
NFL Sunday 4 p.m. ET window (four games)
Miami Dolphins (8-3) at San Francisco 49ers (7-4)
- ML: Dolphins (+150), 49ers (-175)
- ATS: Dolphins +3.5 (-115), 49ers -3.5 (-105)
- Total — 46.5 — O: -110, U -110
Seattle Seahawks (6-5) at Los Angeles Rams (3-8)
- ML: Seahawks (-205), Rams (+175)
- ATS: Seahawks -4.5 (-110), Rams +4.5 (-110)
- Total — 42 — O: -110, U -110
Kansas City Chiefs (9-2) at Cincinnati Bengals (7-4)
- ML: Chiefs (-150), Bengals (+130)
- ATS: Chiefs -2.5 (-120), Bengals +2.5 (+100)
- Total — 51.5 — O: -110, U -110
Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) at Las Vegas Raiders (4-7)
- ML: Chargers (-135), Raiders (+115)
- ATS: Chargers -2.5 (-115), Raiders +2.5 (-105)
- Total — 50.5 — O: -115, U -105
Sunday Night Football
Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) at Dallas Cowboys (8-3)
- ML: Colts (+330), Cowboys (-410)
- ATS: Colts +9 (-110), Cowboys -9 (-110)
- Total — 43.5 — O: -110, U -110
Monday Night Football
New Orleans Saints (4-8) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6)
- ML: Saints (+200), Buccaneers (-240)
- ATS: Saints +5.5 (-105), Buccaneers -5.5 (-115)
- Total — 40.5 — O: -105, U -115
