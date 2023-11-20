NFL Week 12 Opening Lines Including Thanksgiving, 1st Ever Black Friday Game

Videos by OutKick

All 32 teams play in NFL Week 12 highlighted by the 3-game Thanksgiving day slate and the inaugural Black Friday game. Below are the opening NFL Week 12 spreads from DraftKings Sportsbook as of midnight ET Monday, November 20th.

NFL Week 12 Lines

Thanksgiving (3 games)

Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Detroit Lions (8-2), 12:30 p.m. ET kickoff

Moneyline (ML): Packers (+295), Lions (-375)

Spread: Packers +7.5 (-110), Lions -7.5 (-110)

Total: 46

Washington Commanders (4-7) at Dallas Cowboys (7-3), 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff

ML: Commanders (+440), Cowboys (-600)

Spread: Commanders +11 (-110), Cowboys -11 (-110)

Total: 47.5

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott prepares to snap the ball vs. the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers (7-3) at Seattle Seahawks (6-4), 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff

ML: 49ers (-310), Seahawks (+250)

Spread: 49ers -7 (-110), Seahawks +7 (-110)

Total: 42.5

NFL Black Friday

Miami Dolphins (7-3) at New York Jets (4-6), 3 p.m. ET

ML: Dolphins (-340), Jets (+270)

Spread: Dolphins -7 (-115), Jets +7 (-105)

Total: 41

NFL Sunday 1 p.m. ET window (6 games)

New Orleans Saints (5-5) at Atlanta Falcons (4-6)

ML: Saints (-110), Falcons (-110)

Spread: Saints -1 (-105), Falcons +1 (-115)

Total: 41

Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) at Cincinnati Bengals (5-5)

ML: Steelers (-102), Bengals (-118)

Spread: Steelers +1 (-115), Bengals -1 (-105)

Total: 35

Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt celebrates after recording a sack against the Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Ohio. (Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers (1-9) at Tennessee Titans (3-7)

ML: Panthers (+154), Titans (-185)

Spread: Panthers +4 (-110), Titans -4 (-110)

Total: 37

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6) at Indianapolis Colts (5-5)

ML: Buccaneers (+105), Colts (-125)

Spread: Buccaneers +1.5 (-110), Colts -1.5 (-110)

Total: 42.5

New England Patriots (2-8) at New York Giants (3-7)

ML: Patriots (-180), Giants (+150)

Spread: Patriots -3.5 (-110), Giants +3.5 (-110)

Total: 34

Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3) at Houston Texans (6-4)

ML: Jaguars (-115), Texans (-105)

Spread: Jaguars -1 (-110), Texans +1 (-110)

Total: 47

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence dives for a TD vs. the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. (Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

NFL Sunday 4 p.m. ET window (4 games)

Cleveland Browns (7-3) at Denver Broncos (5-5)

ML: Browns (+105), Broncos (-125)

Spread: Browns +1.5, Broncos -1.5

Total: 36.5

Los Angeles Rams (4-6) at Arizona Cardinals (2-9)

ML: Rams (-118), Cardinals (-102)

Spread: Rams -1 (-110), Cardinals +1 (-110)

Total: 46.5

Kansas City Chiefs (7-2)* at Las Vegas Raiders (5-6)

The Chiefs still have to play their NFL Week 11 Monday Night Football game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

ML: Chiefs (-455), Raiders (+350)

Spread: Chiefs -10 (-110), Raiders +10 (-110)

Total: 44

Buffalo Bills (6-5) at Philadelphia Eagles (8-1)**

Philadelphia still has to play their NFL Week 11 Monday Night Football game vs. Kansas City.

ML: Bills (+142), Eagles (-170)

Spread: Bills +3.5 (-115), Eagles -3.5 (-105)

Total: 47.5

Buffalo Bills RB Latavius Murray, WR Stefon Diggs, and QB Josh Allen celebrate a TD vs. the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. (Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens (8-3) at Los Angeles Chargers (4-6)

ML: Ravens (-185), Chargers (+154)

Spread: Ravens -4 (-110), Chargers +4 (-110)

Total: 46

Monday Night Football, 8:15 p.m. ET

Chicago Bears (3-8) at Minnesota Vikings (6-5)

ML: Bears (+125), Vikings (-150)

Spread: Bears +2.5 (-118), Vikings -3.5 (-102)

Total: 45

