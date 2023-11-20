NFL Week 12 Opening Lines Including Thanksgiving, 1st Ever Black Friday Game

Videos by OutKick
All 32 teams play in NFL Week 12 highlighted by the 3-game Thanksgiving day slate and the inaugural Black Friday game. Below are the opening NFL Week 12 spreads from DraftKings Sportsbook as of midnight ET Monday, November 20th.
NFL Week 12 Lines
Thanksgiving (3 games)
Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Detroit Lions (8-2), 12:30 p.m. ET kickoff
- Moneyline (ML): Packers (+295), Lions (-375)
- Spread: Packers +7.5 (-110), Lions -7.5 (-110)
- Total: 46
Washington Commanders (4-7) at Dallas Cowboys (7-3), 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff
- ML: Commanders (+440), Cowboys (-600)
- Spread: Commanders +11 (-110), Cowboys -11 (-110)
- Total: 47.5
San Francisco 49ers (7-3) at Seattle Seahawks (6-4), 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff
- ML: 49ers (-310), Seahawks (+250)
- Spread: 49ers -7 (-110), Seahawks +7 (-110)
- Total: 42.5
NFL Black Friday
Miami Dolphins (7-3) at New York Jets (4-6), 3 p.m. ET
- ML: Dolphins (-340), Jets (+270)
- Spread: Dolphins -7 (-115), Jets +7 (-105)
- Total: 41
NFL Sunday 1 p.m. ET window (6 games)
New Orleans Saints (5-5) at Atlanta Falcons (4-6)
- ML: Saints (-110), Falcons (-110)
- Spread: Saints -1 (-105), Falcons +1 (-115)
- Total: 41
Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) at Cincinnati Bengals (5-5)
- ML: Steelers (-102), Bengals (-118)
- Spread: Steelers +1 (-115), Bengals -1 (-105)
- Total: 35
Carolina Panthers (1-9) at Tennessee Titans (3-7)
- ML: Panthers (+154), Titans (-185)
- Spread: Panthers +4 (-110), Titans -4 (-110)
- Total: 37
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6) at Indianapolis Colts (5-5)
- ML: Buccaneers (+105), Colts (-125)
- Spread: Buccaneers +1.5 (-110), Colts -1.5 (-110)
- Total: 42.5
New England Patriots (2-8) at New York Giants (3-7)
- ML: Patriots (-180), Giants (+150)
- Spread: Patriots -3.5 (-110), Giants +3.5 (-110)
- Total: 34
Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3) at Houston Texans (6-4)
- ML: Jaguars (-115), Texans (-105)
- Spread: Jaguars -1 (-110), Texans +1 (-110)
- Total: 47
NFL Sunday 4 p.m. ET window (4 games)
Cleveland Browns (7-3) at Denver Broncos (5-5)
- ML: Browns (+105), Broncos (-125)
- Spread: Browns +1.5, Broncos -1.5
- Total: 36.5
Los Angeles Rams (4-6) at Arizona Cardinals (2-9)
- ML: Rams (-118), Cardinals (-102)
- Spread: Rams -1 (-110), Cardinals +1 (-110)
- Total: 46.5
Kansas City Chiefs (7-2)* at Las Vegas Raiders (5-6)
The Chiefs still have to play their NFL Week 11 Monday Night Football game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
- ML: Chiefs (-455), Raiders (+350)
- Spread: Chiefs -10 (-110), Raiders +10 (-110)
- Total: 44
Buffalo Bills (6-5) at Philadelphia Eagles (8-1)**
Philadelphia still has to play their NFL Week 11 Monday Night Football game vs. Kansas City.
- ML: Bills (+142), Eagles (-170)
- Spread: Bills +3.5 (-115), Eagles -3.5 (-105)
- Total: 47.5
Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET
Baltimore Ravens (8-3) at Los Angeles Chargers (4-6)
- ML: Ravens (-185), Chargers (+154)
- Spread: Ravens -4 (-110), Chargers +4 (-110)
- Total: 46
Monday Night Football, 8:15 p.m. ET
Chicago Bears (3-8) at Minnesota Vikings (6-5)
- ML: Bears (+125), Vikings (-150)
- Spread: Bears +2.5 (-118), Vikings -3.5 (-102)
- Total: 45
