NFL Week 12 And Thanksgiving Day Opening Betting Lines

Now that the only game left on this week’s slate is Monday Night Football, it’s time to shift our focus to the NFL Week 12. We must get an early jump on this holiday week with the Thanksgiving Day tripleheader.
Below, I’ll run through DraftKings Sportsbook‘s opening NFL Week 12 lines as of Monday, November 21st at 8:30 a.m. ET. (The only game not listed is Los Angeles Rams at the Kansas City Chiefs because Rams QB Matthew Stafford is in concussion protocol and his status is unknown).
NFL Thanksgiving Day (three games)
Buffalo Bills (7-3) at Detroit Lions (4-6) at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Moneyline (ML): Bills (-410), Lions (+330)
- Against the spread (ATS): Bills -9.5 (-105), Lions +9.5 (-110)
- Total — 54 — Over (O): -110, Under (U): -110
New York Giants (7-3) at Dallas Cowboys (7-3) at 4:30 p.m. ET
- ML: Giants (+275), Cowboys (-330)
- ATS: Giants +8.5 (-110), Cowboys -8.5 (-110)
- Total — 44.5 — O: -110, U -110
New England Patriots (7-3) at Minnesota Vikings (7-3) at 8:20 p.m. ET
- ML: Patriots (+140), Vikings (-165)
- ATS: Patriots +3 (-105), Vikings -3 (-115)
- Total — 41.5 — O: -110, U -110
NFL Sunday, 1 p.m. ET window (seven games)
Houston Texans (1-8-1) at Miami Dolphins (7-3)
- ML: Texans (+460), Dolphins (-610)
- ATS: Texans +12 (-110), Dolphins -12 (-110)
- Total — 46 — O: -110, U -110
Baltimore Ravens (7-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7)
- ML: Ravens (-200), Jaguars (+170)
- ATS: Ravens -4 (-105), Jaguars +4 ( -115)
- Total — 45.5 — O: -110, U -110
Atlanta Falcons (5-6) at Washington Commanders (6-5)
- ML: Falcons (+150), Commanders (-175)
- ATS: Falcons +3.5 (-115), Commanders -3.5 (-105)
- Total — 43 — O: -110, U -110
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-5) at Cleveland Browns (3-7)
- ML: Buccaneers (-150), Browns (+130)
- ATS: Buccaneers -3 (-115), Browns +3 (-105)
- Total — 44 — O: -110, U -110
Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) at Tennessee Titans (7-3)
- ML: Bengals (-115), Titans (-105)
- ATS: Bengals -1.5 (-110), Titans +1.5 (-110)
- Total — 43 — O: -110, U -110
Denver Broncos (3-7) at Carolina Panthers (3-8)
- ML: Broncos (-140), Panthers (+120)
- ATS: Broncos -2.5 (-115), Panthers +2.5 (-105)
- Total — 35 — O: -110, U -110
Chicago Bears (3-8) at New York Jets (6-4)
- ML: Bears (-140), Jets (+120)
- ATS: Bears +4 (-110), Jets -4 (-110)
- Total — 44 — O: -110, U -110
NFL Sunday, 4 p.m. ET window (four games)
Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) at Seattle Seahawks (6-4)
- ML: Raiders (+165), Seahawks (-195)
- ATS: Raiders +4 (-110), Seahawks -4 (-110)
- Total — 47 — O: -115, U -105
New Orleans Saints (4-7) at San Francisco 49ers (5-4)
- ML: Saints (+320), 49ers (-390)
- ATS: Saints +8.5 (-110), 49ers -8.5 (-110)
- Total — 42 — O: -110, U -110
Los Angeles Chargers (5-5) at Arizona Cardinals (4-6)
- ML: Chargers (-150), Cardinals (+130)
- ATS: Chargers -3 (+100), Cardinals +3 (-120)
- Total — 47.5 — O: -110, U -110
Sunday Night Football
Green Bay Packers (4-7) at Philadelphia Eagles (9-1)
- ML: Packers (+240), Eagles (-285)
- ATS: Packers +6.5 (-105), Eagles -6.5 (-115)
- Total — 45 — O: -110, U -110
Monday Night Football
Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) at Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1)
- ML: Steelers (+120), Colts (-140)
- ATS: Steelers +2.5 (-105), Colts -2.5 (-115)
- Total — 39.5 — O: -110, U -110
