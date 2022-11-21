NFL Week 12 And Thanksgiving Day Opening Betting Lines

Now that the only game left on this week’s slate is Monday Night Football, it’s time to shift our focus to the NFL Week 12. We must get an early jump on this holiday week with the Thanksgiving Day tripleheader.

Below, I’ll run through DraftKings Sportsbook‘s opening NFL Week 12 lines as of Monday, November 21st at 8:30 a.m. ET. (The only game not listed is Los Angeles Rams at the Kansas City Chiefs because Rams QB Matthew Stafford is in concussion protocol and his status is unknown).

NFL Thanksgiving Day (three games)

Buffalo Bills (7-3) at Detroit Lions (4-6) at 12:30 p.m. ET

Moneyline (ML): Bills (-410), Lions (+330)

Against the spread (ATS): Bills -9.5 (-105), Lions +9.5 (-110)

Total — 54 — Over (O): -110, Under (U): -110

New York Giants (7-3) at Dallas Cowboys (7-3) at 4:30 p.m. ET

ML: Giants (+275), Cowboys (-330)

ATS: Giants +8.5 (-110), Cowboys -8.5 (-110)

Total — 44.5 — O: -110, U -110

New England Patriots (7-3) at Minnesota Vikings (7-3) at 8:20 p.m. ET

ML: Patriots (+140), Vikings (-165)

ATS: Patriots +3 (-105), Vikings -3 (-115)

Total — 41.5 — O: -110, U -110

Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson catches a miracle pass vs. the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. (Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

NFL Sunday, 1 p.m. ET window (seven games)

Houston Texans (1-8-1) at Miami Dolphins (7-3)

ML: Texans (+460), Dolphins (-610)

ATS: Texans +12 (-110), Dolphins -12 (-110)

Total — 46 — O: -110, U -110

Baltimore Ravens (7-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7)

ML: Ravens (-200), Jaguars (+170)

ATS: Ravens -4 (-105), Jaguars +4 ( -115)

Total — 45.5 — O: -110, U -110

Atlanta Falcons (5-6) at Washington Commanders (6-5)

ML: Falcons (+150), Commanders (-175)

ATS: Falcons +3.5 (-115), Commanders -3.5 (-105)

Total — 43 — O: -110, U -110

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-5) at Cleveland Browns (3-7)

ML: Buccaneers (-150), Browns (+130)

ATS: Buccaneers -3 (-115), Browns +3 (-105)

Total — 44 — O: -110, U -110

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady drops back to pass during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) at Tennessee Titans (7-3)

ML: Bengals (-115), Titans (-105)

ATS: Bengals -1.5 (-110), Titans +1.5 (-110)

Total — 43 — O: -110, U -110

Denver Broncos (3-7) at Carolina Panthers (3-8)

ML: Broncos (-140), Panthers (+120)

ATS: Broncos -2.5 (-115), Panthers +2.5 (-105)

Total — 35 — O: -110, U -110

Chicago Bears (3-8) at New York Jets (6-4)

ML: Bears (-140), Jets (+120)

ATS: Bears +4 (-110), Jets -4 (-110)

Total — 44 — O: -110, U -110

Atlanta Falcons DE Lorenzo Carter dives after Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

NFL Sunday, 4 p.m. ET window (four games)

Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) at Seattle Seahawks (6-4)

ML: Raiders (+165), Seahawks (-195)

ATS: Raiders +4 (-110), Seahawks -4 (-110)

Total — 47 — O: -115, U -105

New Orleans Saints (4-7) at San Francisco 49ers (5-4)

ML: Saints (+320), 49ers (-390)

ATS: Saints +8.5 (-110), 49ers -8.5 (-110)

Total — 42 — O: -110, U -110

Los Angeles Chargers (5-5) at Arizona Cardinals (4-6)

ML: Chargers (-150), Cardinals (+130)

ATS: Chargers -3 (+100), Cardinals +3 (-120)

Total — 47.5 — O: -110, U -110

Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert scrambles during the first quarter in the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Sunday Night Football

Green Bay Packers (4-7) at Philadelphia Eagles (9-1)

ML: Packers (+240), Eagles (-285)

ATS: Packers +6.5 (-105), Eagles -6.5 (-115)

Total — 45 — O: -110, U -110

Monday Night Football

Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) at Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1)

ML: Steelers (+120), Colts (-140)

ATS: Steelers +2.5 (-105), Colts -2.5 (-115)

Total — 39.5 — O: -110, U -110

Follow or fade my picks here, for not just the NFL but the NBA, NHL, PGA Tour, college football, and college hoops as well!

FOLLOW GEOFF ON TWITTER: @Geoffery_Clark

Listen to the ‘OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark’ podcast HERE.

PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

First-time DraftKings users can get up to a $1,000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.