NFL Week 11 Opening Lines Including Bengals-Ravens On TNF, Eagles-Chiefs On MNF

updated

Week 11 has a lot to live up to. Even though I dubbed last week’s slate as “god-awful,” it “outkicked its coverage” so to speak. Five teams kicked game-winning field goals with time expiring Sunday to make Week 10 one of the most thrilling weekends of the year. Below are the opening NFL Week 11 spreads from PointsBet as of Monday, November 13th at 8:30 a.m. ET.

NFL Week 11 Lines

Thursday Night Football, 8:15 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) at Baltimore Ravens (7-3)

  • Moneyline (ML): Bengals (+165), Ravens (-200)
  • Spread: Bengals +3.5, Ravens -3.5
  • Total: 44

NFL Sunday 1 p.m. ET window (8 games)

New York Giants (2-8) at Washington Commanders (4-6)

  • ML: Giants (+375), Commanders (-500)
  • Spread: Giants +9.5, Commanders -9.5
  • Total: 37

Las Vegas Raiders (5-6) at Miami Dolphins (6-3)

  • ML: Raiders (+375), Dolphins (-500)
  • Spread: Raiders +10, Dolphins -10
  • Total: 47.5
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa rolls out of the pocket against the Kansas City Chiefs at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany.
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa rolls out of the pocket against the Kansas City Chiefs at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany. (Ralf Ibing – firo sportphoto/Getty Images)

Tennessee Titans (3-6) at Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3)

  • ML: Titans (+230), Jaguars (-290)
  • Spread: Titans +6.5, Jaguars -6.5
  • Total: 40

Arizona Cardinals (2-8) at Houston Texans (5-4)

  • ML: Cardinals (+190), Texans (-240)
  • Spread: Cardinals +5, Texans -5
  • Total: 48.5

Los Angeles Chargers (4-5) at Green Bay Packers (3-6)

  • ML: Chargers (-180), Packers (+150)
  • Spread: Chargers -3.5, Packers +3.5
  • Total: 44

Chicago Bears (3-7) at Detroit Lions (7-2)

  • ML: Bears (+375), Lions (-500)
  • Spread: Bears +9.5, Lions -9.5
  • Total: 46.5
Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff gestures at the line of scrimmage vs. the Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff gestures at the line of scrimmage vs. the Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. (Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports)

Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3) at Cleveland Browns (6-3)

  • ML: Steelers (+165), Browns (-200)
  • Spread: Steelers +4, Browns -4
  • Total: 38

Dallas Cowboys (6-3) at Carolina Panthers (1-8)

  • ML: Cowboys (-575), Panthers (+425)
  • Spread: Cowboys -10.5, Panthers +10.5
  • Total: 42

NFL Sunday 1 p.m. ET window (3 games)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) at San Francisco 49ers (6-3)

  • ML: Buccaneers (+425), 49ers (-575)
  • Spread: Buccaneers +11, 49ers -11
  • Total: 42
San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy throwing from the pocket vs. the Jaguars at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.
San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy throwing from the pocket vs. the Jaguars at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

New York Jets (4-5) at Buffalo Bills (5-4)*

The Bills still need to play their Week 10 Monday Night Football game against the Denver Broncos.

  • ML: Jets (+250), Bills (-325)
  • Spread: Jets +7, Bills -7
  • Total: 40.5

Seattle Seahawks (6-3) at Los Angeles Rams (3-6)

  • ML: Seahawks (-145), Rams (+120)
  • Spread: Seahawks -2.5, Rams +2.5
  • Total: 44.5

Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET

Minnesota Vikings (6-4) at Denver Broncos (3-5)**

Denver still needs to play its Week 10 Monday Night Football game vs. Buffalo.

  • ML: Vikings (+110), Broncos (-130)
  • Spread: Vikings +1.5, Broncos -1.5
  • Total: 43.5
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts throws the ball out of his own end zone against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts throws the ball out of his own end zone against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. (Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

Monday Night Football, 8:15 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) at Kansas City Chiefs (7-2)

  • ML: Eagles (+125), Chiefs (-150)
  • Spread: Eagles +2.5, Chiefs -2.5
  • Total: 47.5

Follow or fade my picks here, for not just the NFL but the NBA, NHL, PGA Tour, college football, and college hoops as well!

