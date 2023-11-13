NFL Week 11 Opening Lines Including Bengals-Ravens On TNF, Eagles-Chiefs On MNF

Videos by OutKick
Week 11 has a lot to live up to. Even though I dubbed last week’s slate as “god-awful,” it “outkicked its coverage” so to speak. Five teams kicked game-winning field goals with time expiring Sunday to make Week 10 one of the most thrilling weekends of the year. Below are the opening NFL Week 11 spreads from PointsBet as of Monday, November 13th at 8:30 a.m. ET.
NFL Week 11 Lines
Thursday Night Football, 8:15 p.m. ET
Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) at Baltimore Ravens (7-3)
- Moneyline (ML): Bengals (+165), Ravens (-200)
- Spread: Bengals +3.5, Ravens -3.5
- Total: 44
NFL Sunday 1 p.m. ET window (8 games)
New York Giants (2-8) at Washington Commanders (4-6)
- ML: Giants (+375), Commanders (-500)
- Spread: Giants +9.5, Commanders -9.5
- Total: 37
Las Vegas Raiders (5-6) at Miami Dolphins (6-3)
- ML: Raiders (+375), Dolphins (-500)
- Spread: Raiders +10, Dolphins -10
- Total: 47.5
Tennessee Titans (3-6) at Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3)
- ML: Titans (+230), Jaguars (-290)
- Spread: Titans +6.5, Jaguars -6.5
- Total: 40
Arizona Cardinals (2-8) at Houston Texans (5-4)
- ML: Cardinals (+190), Texans (-240)
- Spread: Cardinals +5, Texans -5
- Total: 48.5
Los Angeles Chargers (4-5) at Green Bay Packers (3-6)
- ML: Chargers (-180), Packers (+150)
- Spread: Chargers -3.5, Packers +3.5
- Total: 44
Chicago Bears (3-7) at Detroit Lions (7-2)
- ML: Bears (+375), Lions (-500)
- Spread: Bears +9.5, Lions -9.5
- Total: 46.5
Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3) at Cleveland Browns (6-3)
- ML: Steelers (+165), Browns (-200)
- Spread: Steelers +4, Browns -4
- Total: 38
Dallas Cowboys (6-3) at Carolina Panthers (1-8)
- ML: Cowboys (-575), Panthers (+425)
- Spread: Cowboys -10.5, Panthers +10.5
- Total: 42
NFL Sunday 1 p.m. ET window (3 games)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) at San Francisco 49ers (6-3)
- ML: Buccaneers (+425), 49ers (-575)
- Spread: Buccaneers +11, 49ers -11
- Total: 42
New York Jets (4-5) at Buffalo Bills (5-4)*
The Bills still need to play their Week 10 Monday Night Football game against the Denver Broncos.
- ML: Jets (+250), Bills (-325)
- Spread: Jets +7, Bills -7
- Total: 40.5
Seattle Seahawks (6-3) at Los Angeles Rams (3-6)
- ML: Seahawks (-145), Rams (+120)
- Spread: Seahawks -2.5, Rams +2.5
- Total: 44.5
Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET
Minnesota Vikings (6-4) at Denver Broncos (3-5)**
Denver still needs to play its Week 10 Monday Night Football game vs. Buffalo.
- ML: Vikings (+110), Broncos (-130)
- Spread: Vikings +1.5, Broncos -1.5
- Total: 43.5
Monday Night Football, 8:15 p.m. ET
Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) at Kansas City Chiefs (7-2)
- ML: Eagles (+125), Chiefs (-150)
- Spread: Eagles +2.5, Chiefs -2.5
- Total: 47.5
