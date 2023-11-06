NFL Week 10 Opening Lines For A God-Awful Slate

Videos by OutKick
If you have a significant other who gets grumpy when you watch “seven hours of commercial free football,” maybe consider scheduling a date for this NFL Sunday. Do some apple picking, go to the farmer’s market or hang out with your in-laws.
Just build some girlfriend/boyfriend equity. Because this is the worst NFL slate of the season. That said, since I’m a football betting degen, I’ll tune into whatever horses*** the NFL televises. Below are the opening NFL Week 10 spreads from PointsBet as of Monday, November 6th at 8:30 a.m. ET.
NFL Week 10 Lines
Thursday Night Football, 8:15 p.m. ET
Carolina Panthers (1-7) at Chicago Bears (2-7)
- Moneyline (ML): Panthers (+160), Bears (-190)
- Spread: Panthers +4, Bears -4
- Total: 40
NFL Germany game, Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET
Indianapolis Colts (4-5) at New England Patriots (2-7) Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany
- ML: Colts (-130), Patriots (+110)
- Spread: Colts -1.5, Patriots +1.5
- Total: 43.5
NFL Sunday 1 p.m. ET window (6 games)
Houston Texans (4-4) at Cincinnati Bengals (5-3)
- ML: Texans (+310), Bengals (-400)
- Spread: Texans +8, Bengals -8
- Total: 46.5
Tennessee Titans (3-5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5)
- ML: Titans (-110), Buccaneers (-110)
- Spread: Titans +1.5, Buccaneers -1.5
- Total: 39
Cleveland Browns (5-3) at Baltimore Ravens (7-2)
- ML: Browns (+220), Ravens (-275)
- Spread: Browns +6, Ravens -6
- Total: 39
New Orleans Saints (5-4) at Minnesota Vikings (5-4)
- ML: Saints (-150), Vikings (+125)
- Spread: Saints -2.5, Vikings +2.5
- Total: 40.5
San Francisco 49ers (5-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2)
- ML: 49ers (-160), Jaguars (+130)
- Spread: 49ers -3, Jaguars +3
- Total: 44.5
Green Bay Packers (3-5) at Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3)
- ML: Packers (+160), Steelers (-190)
- Spread: Packers +3, Steelers -3
- Total: 37
NFL Sunday 4 p.m. ET window (4 games)
Detroit Lions (6-2) at Los Angeles Chargers (3-4)*
The Chargers still need to play their Week 9 Monday Night Football game against the New York Jets.
- ML: Lions (-115), Chargers (-105)
- Spread: Lions -1.5, Chargers +1.5
- Total: 48.5
Atlanta Falcons (4-5) at Arizona Cardinals (1-8)
- ML: Falcons (-125), Cardinals (+105)
- Spread: Falcons -2, Cardinals +2
- Total: 41.5
Washington Commanders (4-5) at Seattle Seahawks (5-3)
- ML: Commanders (+200), Seahawks (-250)
- Spread: Commanders +6, Seahawks -6
- Total: 44.5
New York Giants (2-7) at Dallas Cowboys (5-3)
- ML: Giants (+800), Cowboys (-1250)
- Spread: Giants +15.5, Cowboys -15.5
- Total: 39.5
Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET
New York Jets (4-3)** at Las Vegas Raiders (4-5)
The Jets still need to play their Week 9 Monday Night Football game against the LA Chargers.
- ML: Jets (-130), Raiders (+110)
- Spread: Jets -2, Raiders +2
- Total: 36.5
Monday Night Football, 8:15 p.m. ET
Denver Broncos (3-6) at Buffalo Bills (5-4)
- ML: Broncos (+280), Bills (-350)
- Spread: Broncos +7.5, Bills -7.5
- Total: 46
