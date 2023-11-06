NFL Week 10 Opening Lines For A God-Awful Slate

Videos by OutKick

If you have a significant other who gets grumpy when you watch “seven hours of commercial free football,” maybe consider scheduling a date for this NFL Sunday. Do some apple picking, go to the farmer’s market or hang out with your in-laws.

Just build some girlfriend/boyfriend equity. Because this is the worst NFL slate of the season. That said, since I’m a football betting degen, I’ll tune into whatever horses*** the NFL televises. Below are the opening NFL Week 10 spreads from PointsBet as of Monday, November 6th at 8:30 a.m. ET.

NFL Week 10 Lines

Thursday Night Football, 8:15 p.m. ET

Carolina Panthers (1-7) at Chicago Bears (2-7)

Moneyline (ML): Panthers (+160), Bears (-190)

Spread: Panthers +4, Bears -4

Total: 40

NFL Germany game, Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET

Indianapolis Colts (4-5) at New England Patriots (2-7) Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany

ML: Colts (-130), Patriots (+110)

Spread: Colts -1.5, Patriots +1.5

Total: 43.5

NFL Sunday 1 p.m. ET window (6 games)

Houston Texans (4-4) at Cincinnati Bengals (5-3)

ML: Texans (+310), Bengals (-400)

Spread: Texans +8, Bengals -8

Total: 46.5

Texans QB C.J. Stroud celebrates a TD vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium in Houston. (Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports)

Tennessee Titans (3-5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5)

ML: Titans (-110), Buccaneers (-110)

Spread: Titans +1.5, Buccaneers -1.5

Total: 39

Cleveland Browns (5-3) at Baltimore Ravens (7-2)

ML: Browns (+220), Ravens (-275)

Spread: Browns +6, Ravens -6

Total: 39

New Orleans Saints (5-4) at Minnesota Vikings (5-4)

ML: Saints (-150), Vikings (+125)

Spread: Saints -2.5, Vikings +2.5

Total: 40.5

San Francisco 49ers (5-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2)

ML: 49ers (-160), Jaguars (+130)

Spread: 49ers -3, Jaguars +3

Total: 44.5

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence celebrates his passing TD score to Jaguars WR Christian Kirk vs. the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Green Bay Packers (3-5) at Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3)

ML: Packers (+160), Steelers (-190)

Spread: Packers +3, Steelers -3

Total: 37

NFL Sunday 4 p.m. ET window (4 games)

Detroit Lions (6-2) at Los Angeles Chargers (3-4)*

The Chargers still need to play their Week 9 Monday Night Football game against the New York Jets.

ML: Lions (-115), Chargers (-105)

Spread: Lions -1.5, Chargers +1.5

Total: 48.5

Atlanta Falcons (4-5) at Arizona Cardinals (1-8)

ML: Falcons (-125), Cardinals (+105)

Spread: Falcons -2, Cardinals +2

Total: 41.5

Washington Commanders (4-5) at Seattle Seahawks (5-3)

ML: Commanders (+200), Seahawks (-250)

Spread: Commanders +6, Seahawks -6

Total: 44.5

New York Giants (2-7) at Dallas Cowboys (5-3)

ML: Giants (+800), Cowboys (-1250)

Spread: Giants +15.5, Cowboys -15.5

Total: 39.5

Eagles DE Brandon Graham pushes Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott out of bounds short of a 2-point conversion at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. (Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET

New York Jets (4-3)** at Las Vegas Raiders (4-5)

The Jets still need to play their Week 9 Monday Night Football game against the LA Chargers.

ML: Jets (-130), Raiders (+110)

Spread: Jets -2, Raiders +2

Total: 36.5

Monday Night Football, 8:15 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos (3-6) at Buffalo Bills (5-4)

ML: Broncos (+280), Bills (-350)

Spread: Broncos +7.5, Bills -7.5

Total: 46

Follow or fade my picks here, for not just the NFL but the NBA, NHL, PGA Tour, college football, and college hoops as well!

Listen to the ‘OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark’ podcast HERE.