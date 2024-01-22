Could NFL Change Touchback Rule Following Chiefs Fumble Against Bills Nearly Changes Outcome Of Playoff Game?

Videos by OutKick

There’s a rule in the NFL that constantly receives criticism: the fumble-touchback rule. As it stands, if a player fumbles a ball through the opposing team’s end zone, it’s a touchback and possession is lost. The rule was thrust back into the spotlight after Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman fumbled out of the Buffalo Bills end zone.

I’ve written about the rule in the past. I don’t like it. The punishment is too harsh and doesn’t make sense. If the ball had gone out of bounds at the 1-yard line, possession wouldn’t change. On any other fumble, the opponent must recover it to gain possession.

But, that’s how the rules work. And, it cost the Kansas City Chiefs in a huge way. The Chiefs looked poised to take a 10-point lead against the Bills in the fourth quarter. Instead, Buffalo took over the ball.

TOUCHBACK???



WHAT DO YOU SEE? pic.twitter.com/iDrRMgG0md — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 22, 2024

It was also one of the most impactful plays of this NFL season.

Jordan Poyer forces a Mecole Hardman fumble that goes through the end zone resulting in a Bills touchback.



The @BuffaloBills win probability increased from 17.4% to 40.9% as a result of the play (+23.5%).#KCvsBUF | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/Go1jzAWd95 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 22, 2024

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler posted that there is a strong appetite in the NFL community to change the rule in the offseason.

Good chance the touchback rule for fumbling through the end zone will be changed this offseason. Momentum behind NFL correcting it. Penalty considered by many to be too harsh. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 22, 2024

This wouldn’t be the first time that the Chiefs and Bills directly contributed to an NFL rule change.

Remember that it was the epic battle between these two teams just two seasons ago where the Chiefs won in overtime without Buffalo ever touching the football that caused the league to change the rules so that both teams are guaranteed possession in overtime in the playoffs.

Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills argues a call against the Kansas City Chiefs during the NFL Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

This is generally how the NFL works. They don’t like to make big changes … until something happens in a big game and makes everyone pay attention.

Every playoff game between the Chiefs and Bills is a big game. Luckily for the Chiefs, the touchback didn’t cost them as they ultimately won the game.

Still, don’t be surprised if the NFL makes a move to change a rule that many have wanted changed for years.