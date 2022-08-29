NFL Reveals Top 10 Players List of 2022

The presentation for NFL’s Top 100 Players of 2022 wrapped on Sunday: revealing the remaining player-voted ranking of the NFL’s best from #20-1.
Seven players from last year’s top 10 appeared once again, including Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald, Pittsburgh Steelers LB TJ Watt, Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady.
One newcomer to the top-10 countdown, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, might be the only pick worth challenging for its position on the list, while the No. 1 player proves hard to argue when it’s the undisputed NFL GOAT.
NFL’s Top 10 Players of 2022
- Tom Brady
- Aaron Donald
- Aaron Rodgers
- Cooper Kupp
- Jonathan Taylor
- TJ Watt
- Davante Adams
- Patrick Mahomes
- Jalen Ramsey
- Travis Kelce
