NFL Reveals Top 10 Players List of 2022

The presentation for NFL’s Top 100 Players of 2022 wrapped on Sunday: revealing the remaining player-voted ranking of the NFL’s best from #20-1.

Seven players from last year’s top 10 appeared once again, including Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald, Pittsburgh Steelers LB TJ Watt, Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady.

One newcomer to the top-10 countdown, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, might be the only pick worth challenging for its position on the list, while the No. 1 player proves hard to argue when it’s the undisputed NFL GOAT.

Did the players get it right? Let us know in the comments.

NFL’s Top 10 Players of 2022

Tom Brady Aaron Donald Aaron Rodgers Cooper Kupp Jonathan Taylor TJ Watt Davante Adams Patrick Mahomes Jalen Ramsey Travis Kelce

Countdown complete! 💯



Voted on by the players, here are your top 10 players in the 2022 #NFLTop100. pic.twitter.com/T8qhnKbY3s — NFL (@NFL) August 29, 2022

He locks down WRs.

Now he’s locking down his first Top 10 appearance on the #NFLTop100@RamsNFL CB @jalenramsey has been voted No. 9 on the countdown! pic.twitter.com/41EdXFR7M4 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 29, 2022

The newest playmaker for the Silver and Black ☠️@Raiders WR @tae15adams catches spot No. 7 on the #NFLTop100! pic.twitter.com/1CSvPJoQYg — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 29, 2022

Not a bad spot to debut on the #NFLTop100…



After leading the NFL in rushing, @Colts RB @JayT23 lands on the countdown for the first time at No. 5! pic.twitter.com/H3YBl0oeqG — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 29, 2022

7x Super Bowl Champ 💍

3x MVP



Now the players have voted @Buccaneers QB @TomBrady as the top-ranked player on the #NFLTop100 for the 4th time 🐐 pic.twitter.com/KhkA7ltKG6 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 29, 2022

