NFL Tight End Kyle Rudolph Compares Michael Mayer To Rob Gronkowski

Free agent tight end Kyle Rudolph had some good things to say about the Las Vegas Raiders’ second-round pick Michael Mayer.

How good? Well, he only compared him to one of the best to ever play the position: Rob Gronkowski.

Rudolph was chatting with NBC Sports’ Peter King about the Raiders‘ newly-drafted tight end out of Notre Dame.

Las Vegas selected Mayer with the 35th overall pick. That was something of a steal as some analysts projected him to be off the board by the end of the first round. He was the third tight end taken behind Utah’s Dalton Kincaid and Iowa’s Sam LaPorta who were taken by the Bills and Lions respectively.

Rudolph said that Mayer’s greatest asset is the “old school” versatility he brings to the position.

NFL TE @KyleRudolph reveals who Michael Mayer reminds him of while @peter_king tells us the Raiders' thoughts. 👀 pic.twitter.com/DrbNE14ALh — NBC Sports EDGE (@NBCSportsEdge) May 10, 2023

“I think the biggest thing when you look at Michael Mayer — as opposed to many of the other tight ends that are coming out of the college game today — is just his ability to do both for you,” Rudolph said. “I think the tight end position is one that, y’know, it’s kind of a lost art.

Rudolph said “old school” tight ends who are competent in the run game are hard to come by these days. He would know, having spent 12 seasons in the NFL with the Vikings, Giants, and Buccaneers.

“Obviously, (Raiders head coach) Josh McDaniels has significant familiarity with a tight end who can do both. He spent a lot of time with Rob Gronkowski in New England,” he said. “Michael fits that mold as well.”

“They’re very similar type players.”

