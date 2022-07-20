NFL Team With Third-Smallest Capacity Led League In Ticket Revenue In 2021

It’s safe to say that the Raiders’ move from Oakland to Las Vegas is paying off.

The Raiders managed to generate the highest ticket revenue during the 2021 NFL season, according to Sportico. The franchise was able to accomplish that feat despite the fact that Allegiant Stadium boasts the third-smallest capacity in the league at 65,000. The Raiders also managed to pull in the most ticket revenue despite selling just the 25th-most tickets in the NFL.

The team brought in $119 million in net gate revenue from general seating and club seating. The San Francisco 49ers ranked second on the list bringing in $117 million in ticket revenue a season ago. The Detroit Lions finished last in the NFL in ticket revenue in 2021 with just $51 million to their name.

The Raiders being located in Las Vegas and playing in a brand-new stadium certainly helps their cause driving ticket prices up in that market. It’s also worth remembering that fans weren’t allowed to attend home games at Allegiant Stadium during its inaugural season in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Vegas fans waited their turn and paid the price, literally, to attend games last season.

To no surprise, the Dallas Cowboys sold the most tickets in the NFL last season, as they typically do, but their ticket prices being on the low side kept them outside the Top 5 in ticket revenue. The Washington Commanders sold the fewest tickets in the NFL in 2021.

In total, 40% of ticket revenue from each team in the league is put into a pool and shared among every franchise. The 32 NFL teams each received $20 million from the ticket revenue pool.