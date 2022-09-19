4 NFL Teams Stepped Up To Snap A Decade-Long Record In Week 2

Each and every NFL Sunday there seems to be some sort of record or streak snapped. Whether it be a quarterback setting a new franchise record or maybe a kicker making an astronomically long field goal, some sort of history gets made on NFL Sunday. Week 2 was no different in that regard, only this particular record involved four different franchises.

If you asked even the most casual NFL fans who the four worst teams in the NFL have been over the last 10 years, most would say the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, and both New York teams, the Giants and Jets.

You could throw the Washington Commanders in there, but those four teams have certainly suffered mightily over the last decade.

To strengthen the argument of just how bad the Jags, Jets, Giants, and Lions have been over the last 10 years, those four teams hadn’t collectively won on the same day since December 11, 2001.

They said enough with that on Sunday, however, and all four earned W’s in Week 2.

The Giants knocked off the Panthers 19-16, the Jets beat the Browns 31-30, Detroit earned a 36-27 home win over the Commanders, and Jaguars blanked the Colts 24-0.

There are still 16 weeks to go in the NFL season, and it’s almost a guarantee that these teams will fall back to Earth as the year progresses, but what a Sunday for these four teams as a whole.