NFL Teams Expect Aaron Rodgers To Return To Packers

There is a belief among NFL teams that Rodgers will return to Green Bay for the 2022 season.

“Teams have inquired about his availability, but they don’t believe a trade will ultimately happen this offseason,” according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.

Despite their unceremonious playoff exit last season, the Packers still provide Rodgers with the best chance to win a Super Bowl this season.

Rodgers can look at the success Tom Brady and Matt Stafford had in their first year after switching teams — both won the Super Bowl in Year One — but there isn’t a Rams or Bucs option available for Rodgers right now.

Green Bay’s roster is well-rounded, with talent on both sides. The Packers also play in the weakest division in the NFL. Thus, Rodgers is all but guaranteed a home playoff game in Green Bay.

Meanwhile, the Broncos, a team that reportedly intrigued Rodgers before the season, are in the same division as the Chiefs, Chargers and Raiders.

I also don’t buy that Rodgers is strongly considering retirement. Rodgers is coming off back-to-back MVP seasons, seasons in which he truly looked like the best player in the NFL. He has a lot of football left.

So all signs point to Rodgers returning to Green Bay this season. And over the weekend, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Packers are preparing a short-term deal to make Rodgers the highest-paid player in the NFL, if he returns.