NFL Sets Near 40-Year Ratings Record After Bomani Jones Said Racist Fans Would Stop Watching NFL Because Of Black QBs

Earlier this week, failed HBO and ESPN host Bomani Jones claimed, without any proof, that white people favor Josh Allen because he’s white.

During the rant, he suggested the NFL will soon face a crisis because black quarterbacks have risen atop the NFL.

Per Jones, the NFL needs white faces to sell its product. The fans mandate so.

“Part of the success of this league has been built around the fact that they had all these great athletes and they still had white faces to sell everything,” he said.

He’s made that argument before.

Last May, Bomani predicted the success of black quarterbacks would turn fans away from the NFL, saying, “The secret sauce for viewership is white.”

What proof did Bomani provide? He didn’t provide any. He rarely does.

Let’s take last weekend for example.

Four of the eight quarterbacks in the divisional round playoffs were black: Patrick Mahomes, C.J. Stroud, Lamar Jackson, and Jordan Love.

And yet, with all those black quarterbacks, the NFL divisional round averaged 40.0 million viewers (TV+Digital) — the highest on record dating back to 1988.

Moreover, last year’s Super Bowl featured two black quarterbacks for the first time, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. The game averaged 115.1 million viewers, as in the most-watched Super Bowl of all time.

Fans do not turn off the NFL when they see black people start at the quarterback position. Nor do they watch the NFL more because they see more black quarterbacks.

The average sports fan does not care about the skin colors of the players for whom they root.

Viewership is up because the games are closer and more exciting. Teams like the Chiefs, Packers, Eagles, 49ers, and Bills rate well nationally.

Not only is Bomani wrong, but he’s telling on himself.

As Clay Travis noted this week on X, “Most racist people on the left like Bomani presume others are as racist as they are. It’s why they see racism everywhere they look.”

See, Bomani cannot unsee the colors of the players he watches. He assumes fans root for and against players because of their skin color because that’s what he does.

His coverage — and lies — about Josh Allen drip of racial animus.

It has ever since bum Twitter users dug up old tweets of Allen using the n-word during his teenage years.

How dishonest is Bomani Jones, the racist failed ESPN and HBO host?



He tried to use this segment as proof "white guys favor Josh Allen" because he's ranked ahead of Mahomes.



Now, there are racist sports fans. They do exist. But most of them are on television.

Kendrick Perkins does not hide his racially-charged disdain for Nikola Jokic.

Domonique Foxworth admitted on ESPN that he roots for Josh Allen to fail because he thinks his fans are racist.

Last month, Gilbert Arenas proudly acknowledged his issue with the inclusion of white European players in the NBA.

Rashard Mendenhall called upon the NFL to segregate its Pro Bowl to prove black people are the superior race.

Note: Perkins, Foxworth, and Arenas all recently appeared on Bomani’s podcast. Not once did he challenge them on their racist remarks.

How can that be?

Ultimately, Bomani’s deceptive coverage of racism in sports underscores why he failed on ESPN, HBO, and radio. And why his YouTube channel draws about 2,000 views per clip.

Jones ignores the evidence in front of him to arrive at his preferred conclusion: white people are the problem.

He said it aloud last year.

“I just don’t know why people try to make this far more complex than it is. “What’s the problem [with the NFL]? White people.”

Who is the racist, again?