NFL Schedule Leaks Begin Dripping Out

The NFL makes a big deal of its schedule release because it gives content to an entire NFL Network show and that brings in advertising revenue. So good for the league.

I don’t work for the league.

I work for OutKick and my job is to give you whatever news runs across my text messages or whatever. And I’m not alone because NFL reporters across the NFL are trying to unearth the schedules of the teams they cover as soon as possible — there’s a fan appetite for this.

So this is the OutKick schedule leak post.

Below are the leaks we’re reported or have confirmed so far. Return occasionally because we’ll update as more information comes in.

The leaks:

Chicago Bears: They are getting a lot of national exposure this season. They play the Packers in Week 2 on Sunday Night Football. They play at the Patriots on Monday Night in Week 7 (Oct. 24) and they will host the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football in Week 6 (Oct. 13). The Bears will be in Detroit to play the Lions on Jan. 1, per the Chicago Tribune and confirmed by OutKick.

The game against the Patriots pits Justin Fields versus Mac Jones in a matchup of 2020 first-round quarterbacks.

Tennessee Titans: They open at home against the New York Giants in Week 1.

New Orleans Saints: They open at home against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 and travel to play at Tampa Bay Week 2 on Monday Night (Sept. 26).

Detroit Lions: They host the Philadelphia Eagles in week 1. They host the Chicago Bears in Week 17 (Jan. 1).

New England Patriots: They travel to Green Bay in Week 4, so no frozen tundra game for them likely. They host the Lions in Week 5, per the Boston Herald. They will spend Thanksgiving Day in the Twin Cities playing against the Minnesota Vikings.

